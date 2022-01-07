ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Hollywood legend Sir Sidney Poitier has died

By Associated Press
wxxv25.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSir Sidney Poitier, the first black actor to win a best actor Academy Award, has died. Poitier was 94 years old. NBC’s Mark Barger looks at his incredible 71-year career. In what is maybe his most memorable line from an iconic career, spanning more than half a century, that made Sidney...

www.wxxv25.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier Was ‘Ailing For a While’ Before His Death—Here’s How He Died

Since he passed, fans have wondered how Sidney Poitier died and what caused his death. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022, at 94 years old. Poitier was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami, Florida. He was the youngest of seven children. His parents, Evelyn Outten and Reginald James Poitier, were farmers in the Bahamas and owned a farm on Cat Island, which they would often travel from to Miami to sell tomatoes and other produce. Poitier was born unexpectedly in Miami two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The US Sun

Who is Sidney Poitier’s daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?

SIDNEY POITIER, the first Black man to win an Oscar, passed away on Thursday, January 6, at the age of 94. The legendary late actor is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus, and six daughters. Who is Sidney Poitier's daughter Sydney Tamiia Poitier?. Sydney Tamiia Poitier, 48, is an American...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Tracy
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Katharine Hepburn
Person
Tony Curtis
Person
Richard Pryor
Person
Gene Wilder
The US Sun

What was Sidney Poitier’s net worth?

THE ACTING career of late Hollywood film icon, Sidney Poitier, spans decades of movie appearances. Poitier amassed a notable amount of wealth throughout his cinematic career, thanks to his many years in the business. What was Sidney Poitier's net worth?. Sidney Poitier is widely regarded as one of the great...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

Were Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte friends?

GOLDEN era thespians, Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte, were friends beyond the motion picture screen. Poitier and Belafonte are both Hollywood legends, who were also longtime pals with a number of years to their history and friendship. Were Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte friends?. Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte had...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#Nbc#Black Academy Award#Bahamian
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Juanita Hardy, Sidney Poitier's first wife?

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier recently passed away at age 94 on 6 January 2022, in the Bahamas. He is survived by five of his six children, three of which he shared with his first wife Juanita Hardy. News of Sidney Poitier’s passing has shaken the entertainment industry and fans alike,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Celebrities
johnnyjet.com

I Once Sat Next to Sidney Poitier’s Wife on a Flight

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I’ve been very fortunate to have flown countless times and to learn from an early age that you can fly both comfortably and cheaply if you take the time to learn some of the tricks. That’s actually why I created my newsletter and website in the first place, in 1995.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Alex Guarnaschelli's Tribute To Sidney Poitier Has Instagram In Tears

Legendary Hollywood actor Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94, according to the BBC. Tributes have begun pouring in for Poitier, who was the first Black man to win an Oscar for best actor for his performance in the 1963 film, "Lilies of the Field." Former President Barack Obama shared on Twitter, "Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace, revealing the power of movies to bring us closer together," adding that he "opened doors for a generation of actors."
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Closer Weekly

Late Actor Sidney Poitier Loved Being a Father of 6: Meet His Daughter’s Carrying On His Legacy

Bahamian-American actor Sidney Poitier led a tremendous career full of milestones since landing his first major film role in the ‘50s. He was the first Black man to ever win the Best Actor Oscar for his part in the 1963 film Lilies of the Field. The Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office confirmed the actor’s death to Fox News on January 7, 2022. Sidney, who died at age 94, is survived by his six daughters who have supported him throughout his time in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Whoopi Goldberg & More Stars Remember Sidney Poitier After His Death: ‘An Absolute Legend’

Tributes to famed actor Sidney Poitier have begun pouring in on social media from celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg, Viola Davis, and more. The world is mourning the loss of Sidney Poitier, the famous Oscar-winning actor who died at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. After news of Sidney’s death spread, Whoopi Goldberg, Jeffrey Wright, and more stars honored the iconic actor with beautiful tributes shared to social media. Many of the tributes featured photos of Sidney, as well as kind words about how he broke barriers for the African American community in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy