ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

What crying baby mice could teach us about human speech

By Jon Hamilton
ketr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen baby mice cry, they do it to a beat that is synchronized to the rise and fall of their own breath. It's a pattern that researchers say could help explain why human infants can cry at birth — and how they learn to speak. Mice are born...

www.ketr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Scientists Defy God, Teach Goldfish to Drive on Land

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. After a long day at work, the modern goldfish no longer has to take public transportation home—it can drive via a fish-operated vehicle (FOV), according to new research published in Behavioural Brain Research. Documented in a...
WILDLIFE
People

Mom Drops 100 Lbs. After Daughter Teaches Her to Count Macros: 'She Knows What She's Talking About!'

Bridget Shinn was a chronic fad dieter. "I had been up and down my entire life," says the 61-year-old from Conway, Arkansas. "If it was a Monday, I was on a new diet." The legal assistant had also had two failed weight loss surgeries, including gastric sleeve. "I didn't learn anything," Shinn tells PEOPLE for the Half Their Size issue. "Weight loss surgery doesn't fix your brain. It fixes your body — and that is not enough."
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Mice#Brain Science#Human Brain#Neuron#New York University
yale.edu

What West Point Graduates Can Teach Us About Stress and Resilience

In May 2020, during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Melissa Thomas graduated Yale School of Medicine and immediately started work in the Emergency Department of Yale New Haven Hospital. She quickly noticed similarities between her new job and her two deployments to Iraq as a U.S. Army Medical Service Corps officer.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Ars Technica

To learn Klingon or Esperanto: What invented languages can teach us

Most languages develop through centuries of use among groups of people. But some have a different origin: They are invented, from scratch, from one individual’s mind. Familiar examples include the international language Esperanto, the Klingon language from Star Trek and the Elvish tongues from The Lord of the Rings.
AVATAR
Salon

E.O. Wilson’s lifelong passion for ants helped him teach humans about how to live sustainably

This article was originally published on The Conversation. E. O. Wilson was an extraordinary scholar in every sense of the word. Back in the 1980s, Milton Stetson, the chair of the biology department at the University of Delaware, told me that a scientist who makes a single seminal contribution to his or her field has been a success. By the time I met Edward O. Wilson in 1982, he had already made at least five such contributions to science.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Science
The 74

Omicron, Schools & Ted Lasso: What the Comedy Can Teach Us About Crisis Response

Class Disrupted is a bi-weekly education podcast featuring author Michael Horn and Summit Public Schools’ Diane Tavenner in conversation with educators, school leaders, students and other members of school communities as they investigate the challenges facing the education system amid this pandemic — and where we should go from here. Find every episode by bookmarking […]
EDUCATION
earth.com

Did the Omicron variant jump to humans from mice?

The Omicron variant has already spread all over the world, causing an enormous number of infections in many countries, including all-time records in the US, UK, Australia, and many places in Europe. Although it appears to be milder than previous coronavirus variants, its high transmissibility – as well as its ability to partly evade antibodies gained after prior infection or vaccination – could still lead to high rates of hospitalization and deaths.
SCIENCE
UPI News

Dogs know when a language is from a foreign tongue, study shows

Dogs don't speak a human language, but they do know when you switch from one tongue to another, an intriguing new study finds. "We know that people, even preverbal human infants, notice the difference," said study co-author Laura Cuaya of Eötvös Loránd University in Budapest, Hungary. But,...
ANIMALS
romper.com

What To Know About Baby Congestion

The first time your baby wakes up with a stuffy nose is scary for every new parent. You want nothing more than to be able to blow their nose for them, give them a medicine that will open up their sinuses, or just absorb the sick from them and take it on yourself. Or, at the very least, to help them stop crying so their congestion won’t get any worse.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
dailyplanetdc.com

Gamma rays: what they tell us about the universe

Gamma rays are helping scientists understand the best-hidden secrets of what lies far beyond our atmosphere. New developments are being made daily through the observation of these rays. Because of this, it’s never been easier to learn about this intriguing form of light energy. So, immerse yourself in the spectacular nature of gamma rays and discover how they’re helping us understand the shape of our universe.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Debilitating Human Parasite – Worms That Grow Up to 3 Feet Long in the Body – Transmitted via Dogs Eating Fish

Efforts to eradicate a human parasitic disease are being hampered by dogs eating infected fish, new research shows. Guinea worm disease is usually caught by drinking water containing water fleas that carry the parasite larvae. The worms mate and grow inside the body, and after 10-14 months the one-meter-long adult worm emerges, usually from the arms or legs, to shed its larvae back into water.
ANIMALS
The Conversation U.S.

Where are memories stored in the brain? New research suggests they may be in the connections between your brain cells

All memory storage devices, from your brain to the RAM in your computer, store information by changing their physical qualities. Over 130 years ago, pioneering neuroscientist Santiago Ramón y Cajal first suggested that the brain stores information by rearranging the connections, or synapses, between neurons. Since then, neuroscientists have attempted to understand the physical changes associated with memory formation. But visualizing and mapping synapses is challenging to do. For one, synapses are very small and tightly packed together. They’re roughly 10 billion times smaller than the smallest object a standard clinical MRI can visualize. Furthermore, there are approximately 1 billion synapses...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

Can Dogs Distinguish Human Language from Other Sounds?

The ability to recognize specific languages may not be a uniquely human trait. Brain scans were used to look at whether a dog can distinguish between speech and non-speech sounds. The canine brain also responds differently to familiar and unfamiliar languages indicating that they can discriminate between them. We live...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy