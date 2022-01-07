What crying baby mice could teach us about human speech

The first time your baby wakes up with a stuffy nose is scary for every new parent. You want nothing more than to be able to blow their nose for them, give them a medicine that will open up their sinuses, or just absorb the sick from them and take it on yourself. Or, at the very least, to help them stop crying so their congestion won’t get any worse.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO