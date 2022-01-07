Rochester Man Arrested for Breaking Into Canandaigua Business
A Rochester man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a closed Canandaigua business and stealing money. 30-year old Jaquan Scott and...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
A Rochester man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a closed Canandaigua business and stealing money. 30-year old Jaquan Scott and...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 12