Rochester Man Arrested for Breaking Into Canandaigua Business

On Monday, January 10, 2021, at 2:03 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Daniel S. Kotyk, age 69, of Seneca Falls, New York following a traffic stop on State Route 5. Police initially stopped Kotyk for his vehicle having an expired inspection sticker. During the traffic stop it was discovered Kotyk’s operating privilege in the State of New York was revoked for driving while intoxicated. Kotyk was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, operating out of interlock restriction, unlicensed operator and uninspected motor vehicle. Kotyk was released with an appearance ticket and is to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO