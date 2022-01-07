ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

Rochester Man Arrested for Breaking Into Canandaigua Business

By Lucas Day
 4 days ago
A Rochester man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a closed Canandaigua business and stealing money. 30-year old Jaquan Scott and...

FL Radio Group

Police: Canandaigua Woman Won’t Repay $10K Check That Bounced

A Canandaigua woman accused of depositing a check for more than 10-THOUSAND dollars has been charged with grand larceny. Canandaigua Police say Barbara Coon deposited a fraudulent check that bounced and the bank has since been unable to recoup its funds claiming the 41-year old had already spent a considerable amount. Attempts were made to allow Coon to repay the money but police alleged she has refused to cooperate.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested for Unlicensed Operation

On Monday, January 10, 2021, at 2:03 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Daniel S. Kotyk, age 69, of Seneca Falls, New York following a traffic stop on State Route 5. Police initially stopped Kotyk for his vehicle having an expired inspection sticker. During the traffic stop it was discovered Kotyk’s operating privilege in the State of New York was revoked for driving while intoxicated. Kotyk was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, operating out of interlock restriction, unlicensed operator and uninspected motor vehicle. Kotyk was released with an appearance ticket and is to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested on Bench Warrant

On Friday, January 7th, 2022, at 2:05 am, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Timothy M. Patchen, age 32, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrest stems from a bench warrant that was issued on October 25th, 2021 by the Town of Seneca Falls Court after Patchen failed to appear in court for the original charge of Disorderly Conduct. Patchen was transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility where he was held for arraignment in the Seneca County Centralized Arraignment Part Court.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Newfield Man Arrested for Driving Without A License

On Sunday, January 9th, 2022, the Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Jaimy Allen, age 42, of Newfield NY for failure to dim headlights, unlicensed operator, and aggravated unlicensed operation 2nd degree. The arrest follows a traffic stop on State Route 414 in Seneca Falls. The traffic stop was initiated after an equipment violation was observed, during the stop it was found that Allen’s operating privilege in New York State had been revoked for driving while intoxicated. Allen was arrested and released on an appearance ticket and uniform traffic tickets. He is due to appear in the Town of Seneca Falls Court on a later date.
NEWFIELD, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Woman Arrested for November Stabbing

Police have finally taken into custody a Seneca Falls woman they say allegedly stabbed another person in the leg during an altercation back in November. Tammy Whitfield reportedly took off from the Bridge Street residence where the stabbing occurred and police have been unable to find her. That changed Tuesday when the 50-year old was located at another home on Bridge Street and was arrested without incident.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Ovid Man Arrested on Harassment Charge

An Ovid man was arrested Sunday night on a harassment charge. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports Brad Lynch allegedly had physical contact with another person during a reported domestic dispute at a home in Ovid. Lynch was being held in lockup for arraignment. An order of protection was...
OVID, NY
FL Radio Group

Police Searching for Missing Ontario County Vulnerable Adult

Your help is needed in trying to locate a missing vulnerable adult from Ontario County. 79-year old Willard Pond suffers from dementia and may be in need of medical attention. The sheriff’s office says Pond was last seen at around 4 Monday afternoon in his 2002 Chevy Trailblazer on State Route 21 near Manchester. It’s believed he may be traveling to Romulus or Wayne County. Pond is described as being white, about 5’7″ with brown hair and blue eyes.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Trailer Fire Under Investigation

On 01/11/2022 at approximately 12:09 AM the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department responded to a complaint of a structure fire at 192 Ovid Street, the Seneca Manor Trailer Park. Upon police arrival, a trailer was observed to be completely engulfed in flames. Police were able to confirm that all residents had evacuated the home and that no one had reported any injuries.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Walworth Man Charged with Harassment

On January 10th, 2022 the Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reports the arrest of Stephen Lawry, age 26, of Atlantic Avenue in the Town of Walworth. On January 9th, 2022 Deputies responded to the Atlantic Avenue address where it was alleged that Mr. Lawry shoved the female victim onto a bed. Mr. Lawry was charged with Harassment in the Second Degree.
WALWORTH, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Woman Arrested on Failure to Appear Charge

A Penn Yan woman was arrested Monday on a summons issued out of Penn Yan Village Court. Danielle Menio was issued an appearance ticket back in October for having a dog at large in violation of village ordinances. Police say she failed to respond. Menio was issued an appearance ticket...
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Woman Arrested for Impaired Driving in Seneca Falls

Seneca Falls Police report the arrest of a Waterloo woman who allegedly was driving while under the influence of drugs. The Department says it arrested Stephanie Kuti Friday after investigating a traffic complaint. Kuti was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear before the Seneca Falls Town Court at a later date to answer this charge.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Syracuse Man Leads Deputies on Pursuit in Seneca County

We learned more details Monday of a vehicle pursuit involving the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office that happened this past Friday morning. The chase started after deputies attempted to pull 34-year old Shane Delello, of Syracuse, over for speeding. Instead of stopping, Delello is accused of leading deputies on a pursuit through the towns of Fayette and Varick before coming to an end in Romulus.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Wednesday Car Accident in Ontario County

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports a Thursday night vehicle accident on State Route 488 in the area of Petit Road. Deputies say, around 11:00pm, Sarah Pane of Phelps lost control of her SUV, going into a ditch before reentering the road. She was taken to Clifton Springs Hospital for minor injuries. The road was shut down for approximately 30 minutes.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
