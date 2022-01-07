ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Competitive Conversation Card Games

By Caitlyn Fernandez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those looking for a party game to mix things up at the next game night, why not try out the 'Debatable party game.' Debatable is a game...

Gaming-Inspired Nail Polishes

The OPI x Xbox collection has been announced by the nail polish brand in collaboration with the Microsoft gaming division to provide avid gamers with a themed way to shake up their manicures this spring. The collection includes a full range of 12 shades that come in four different formulas for consumers to choose from, which are all themed with video games in mind, complete with punny names. The collection is perfect for any gamer who enjoys painting their nails and is likely to be a must-have amongst eSports gamers when it launches.
Game Show-Themed Scratch Cards

Washington's Lottery released a new Wheel of Fortune Scratch game based on the hit game show series. The scratch cards will be available for players starting on January 10th. The latest addition will be accessible at lottery retailers across the United States and will give players a chance to win over $16 million in prizes.
Eames' New Playing Cards Will Add a Modernist Touch to Game Night

Whether you’re playing poker, Texas Hold ‘em or Black Jack, this new Eames Playing Cards set is a great addition to game night. Made in conjunction with the acclaimed Eames Office, the deck features an array of visual nods to the legendary design duo. From their Starburst Logo on the back of each, to the geometric shapes that replace face cards. Additionally, the unique numbering system provides a visual homage to Charles and Ray’s classic film, Powers of Ten.
Phone-Inspired Card Games

Almost everyone has a phone, and ‘Game of Phones’ uses this as a creative way to challenge its players. The description calls it “the ultimate digital scavenger hunt.”. Players pick card prompts and must use their phones to complete the challenge. The game is about liking and unfollowing as the ‘Influencer’ (the player that picked the card) must judge the other players. If they like the response, the player wins the card, but if they don’t like it, that player is unfollowed and eliminated until one person is left.
The best card games of 2021

Digital and tabletop card games had a strong year in 2021. While the pandemic shut down many in-person gaming opportunities, a setting in which card games excel, the prevalence of digital clients helped the genre continue to thrive. The three pillars—Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Magic: The Gathering—maintained their status while newer games gained further ground in the scene.
Hearts: Card Game+ and Spades: Card Game+ hit Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade has gained two new card games. Hearts: Card Game+ and Spades: Card Game+ can both be downloaded from the App Store now. The game subscription service Apple Arcade has gained two new card games today — Hearts: Card Game+ and Spades: Card Game+ are both available for download for free if you're an Apple Arcade subscriber. Each game can be played on iPhone and iPad and will be immediately familiar to fans of the popular games.
StarSharks launches its first turn-based card game: StarSharks.Warriors

Singapore — StarSharks, a nonfungible token (NFT) and GameFi ecosystem built on the Binance Smart Chain, has officially launched its first game StarSharks.Warriors. It is a turn-based card game where the player’s goal is to eliminate all sharks of their opponent’s. Players can install the StarSharks.Warriors official version from the StarSharks homepage.
7 card games to play with your kids

(Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock.com) — Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes. This story is sponsored by Minky Couture. The holidays might be over, but those short days, long evenings and snowed-in mornings are anything but over. And if there's one thing that pairs nicely with sub-freezing temperatures and the fluffy white stuff, it's a cozy blanket and a game of cards.
Eagle Scout invents card game

Eagle Scout Dylon Nottingham developed a playing card game called Primal Jaws. It’s is a strategic dinosaur battling game in which he created all the artwork, branding and game play. Primal Jaws is being sold locally at For The Win Game Store, 1209 W Will Rogers Blvd. Lori Nagel,...
Bridge in Greenwich: Face-to-face card games still on a break for the holidays

It’s a New Year, and fans of bridge are still in holiday mode, with few sitting down to play the card game face-to-face in recent weeks. There have been no local duplicate games to report on this week or the previous week, due mostly to the holiday period and revived concerns about the increased spread of COVID-19. The one club in the area — the Bridge Deck in White Plains, N.Y. — that has been running seven to 10 table games five days a week will not reopen for business until Jan. 10.
Arkham Horror: The Card Game Review

People go missing all the time in Arkham, that's just part of daily life. But there's usually quite as many corpses and bloody remains strewn about. Whether you're a federal agent or a waitress with the uncanny ability to shape reality around yourself, you've been drawn into the mystery of this town and want to figure out just what the hell's going on. So you partner with other like-minded folks, steel your nerves, and get down to business beginning your investigation. The group's all gathered together in your study when suddenly... the door leading to the hallway vanishes! You can hardly believe your eyes when something terrible begins clawing its way through the floorboards. And so begins the very first scenario of Arkham Horror: The Card Game by Fantasy Flight Games, now re-released in a new revised core set.
Valorant Agent ban might be implemented in competitive games

Valorant Agent ban: Valorant has a large roster of 19 agents after the opening of Episode 4. The game already has several ban systems for players in terms of dodging and AFK-ing. However, there are no banning system forms selecting specific agents for players. Recently, a tweet has surfaced on...
Convenient Checklist Pads

Planners and those who tend to forget things will love the ‘Checklist Sticky Roll’ from Poketo. Consumers would usually use a notepad or a scrap piece of paper to write what they have to do on it, but the sticky checklist note allows them to, as the description says, “stick it on and stick to it.”
Gwent: The Witcher Card Game’s Holiday Jubilation

October 23, 2018 saw the release of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game in the Google Play store for mobile game players. Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, developed by CD Projekt, has garnered over one million downloads and holds a steady rating of 4.5 stars. The fast-paced online deckbuilding game follows...
12 best gaming chairs for total focus and comfort

So, you’re locked into a Call of Duty team deathmatch when you start to shift uncomfortably in your seat, take your eye off the screen and before you know it, another player is picking up your dog tags.The right gaming chair can do wonders for your kill-death ratio, making it easy to get comfortable and stay that way over long sessions in front of the screen. After all, taking regular breaks to walk around and stretch isn’t always possible, especially when you’re in the thick of the battle (though it is recommended).That’s why the best gaming chair must be ergonomically...
Seasonal Nature-Inspired Footwear

Reebok channels a retro inspiration as the Spring/Summer 2022 season approaches with brand new Zig Kinetica II Edge colorway designs. The brand taps to nature to bring forth earthy tonal palettes that are influenced by the urban jungle and the co-existence of nature and society altogether. There are two iterations...
