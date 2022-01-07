Consultant tells Sajid Javid about his refusal to be vaccinated
4 days ago
Steve James, an anaesthetist at King’s College Hospital in London, spoke to the Health Secretary during his visit an ICU. A doctor has spoken to the Health Secretary about his refusal to be vaccinated despite working in intensive...
Labour has called on Rishi Sunak to reverse the government’s planned 2.5 per cent hike in National Insurance contributions in his March budget.Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said that Labour would not go ahead with the rise - made up of 1.25 per cent each on employers’ and employees’ payments.And she said that Mr Sunak still has time to halt the controversial rise before it comes into effect in April.Conservative MPs are piling increasing pressure on the chancellor to rethink the tax rise, intended to fund improvements to the social care system as well as helping the NHS deal with the...
A doctor has spoken to the Health Secretary about his refusal to be vaccinated despite working in intensive care since the start of the pandemic. Steve James, a consultant anaesthetist at King's College Hospital in London, who has worked in the ICU since early 2020 treating Covid patients, told Sajid Javid why he did not believe in vaccination.
The head of one of London’s busiest hospitals has said he is worried about losing staff who do not get vaccinated before new rules come into force.Frontline NHS workers in England must have their Covid jabs by April – or face being moved to another role.Clive Kay, the chief executive of King’s College Hospital, said one in ten of his staff remains unvaccinated – meaning he could lose more than 1,000 workers.He explained this would be an “extreme” position and his job was to encourage workers to get jabbed.The hospital is ramping up its efforts as the deadline for them...
The health secretary, Sajid Javid, has warned MPs he may need to “constrain” the Covid testing system over the next fortnight, as demand for lateral flow kits surges. Ministers have repeatedly encouraged members of the public to test themselves using a lateral flow device (LFD) before attending gatherings or meeting vulnerable relatives.
The Health Secretary said restricting outdoor exercise is not justified or proportionate. Health Secretary Sajid Javid has said he “cannot see how restricting outdoor exercise is justified or proportionate” after Parkrun cancelled its running clubs in Wales because of the country’s coronavirus restrictions. Mr Javid hit out...
Labour’s shadow health secretary said the incident ‘should be taken seriously’ by the police. A 60-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage following reports of an anti-vaccine protest outside the Health Secretary’s London home. A video posted online appears to show a person delivering a...
The Liberal Democrat victor in the North Shropshire by-election is demanding a meeting with Health Secretary Sajid Javid to discuss the “ambulance crisis” in the county.Helen Morgan is being sworn in as an MP on Wednesday after she stunned the Tories in last month’s vote, overturning a majority of almost 23,000 to take the previously safe Conservative seat with a winning margin of nearly 6,000 votes.In her first day at Westminster Ms Morgan promised to “hit the ground running”, writing to Mr Javid asking him to meet the West Midlands Ambulance Trust which first requested talks four months ago.“I...
TEARING up costly and complex travel rules increases the risk of another lockdown, Sajid Javid has warned. The Health Secretary is understood to have cautioned Boris Johnson before holiday checks were eased this week - but was overruled. Pre-departure and PCR tests are being axed for arrivals into Britain because...
Sajid Javid has told MPs there will be "no quick fix" to the growing Covid testing crisis, with officials warning that the system will be overwhelmed within days. On Wednesday, Mr Javid, the Health Secretary, privately admitted that there was a worldwide shortage of tests. Business leaders have warned of an effective New Year lockdown as workers unable to get tested are forced to stay at home.
Work from home guidance is expected to remain beyond a government review next Wednesday, as Sajid Javid warned on Friday night that Covid hospitalisations are rising. Boris Johnson promised MPs that there would be a chance to review the Plan B measures implemented last month when they return to the Commons in the next week.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the "important thing" from Lord Geidt's report on the funding of Boris Johnson's Downing Street flat was that the peer found the ministerial code had been "met at all times". It comes amid Labour claims of a conflict of interest over the PM's backing for...
The Health Secretary has said he was “appalled” by the “vile behaviour” of anti-vaccine protesters who entered a test and trace centre in Milton Keynes on Wednesday. Sajid Javid’s comments follow an incident in which dozens of marchers entered the coronavirus testing facility and appeared to damage and remove testing equipment in videos shared on social media.
Michael Gove will push developers to take responsibility for all building safety defects rather than just cladding, according to a leaseholder who described a meeting between the Housing Secretary and campaigners as “largely positive”.Mr Gove was credited with “putting his shoulder to the wheel” on a long-running high-profile issue, having earlier vowed not to hesitate to introduce a developers’ tax to hit those responsible for dangerous cladding if firms did not voluntarily step up to fix problems.The minister held a virtual meeting with campaign groups ahead of a statement he is expected to make in Parliament on Monday afternoon.His comments...
A London hospital where a doctor challenged the Health Secretary about mandatory jabs for NHS workers could lose 1,000 unvaccinated staff. Head of King's College Hospital Dr Clive Kay accepted he was 'worried' as around 10 per cent of approximately 14,000 workers at the hospital are yet to receive a first dose.
OMICRON is up to 90 PER CENT milder for boosted Brits, Sajid Javid revealed today in a huge breakthrough for our pandemic fightback. The Health Secretary said the NHS faces a "rocky" few weeks but remained encouraged by the latest data emerging about the variant. A killer combination of boosters...
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced more allegations that he and his staff flouted coronavirus lockdown rules, this time by holding a garden party in 2020 while Britons were barred by law from mingling outside the home.Opposition politicians called for a police investigation after broadcaster ITV published a leaked email invitation to “socially distanced drinks” in the garden of the prime minister’s Downing Street office and residence in May 2020. The email from the prime minister’s private secretary, Martin Reynolds, was sent to dozens of people and urged attendees to “bring your own booze.”The event was scheduled for May...
Sajid Javid reportedly warned members of the cabinet against the relaxation of Covid international travel rules, arguing it increased the risk of having to shut down the entire economy.The health secretary was said to have made the intervention during a meeting of the Covid operations committee earlier this week and suggested keeping the requirement for post-arrival PCR tests was vital in detecting new variants.It comes after Boris Johnson announced this week that testing requirements for fully vaccinated arrivals into the UK would be eased, including the removal of the pre-departure tests — a move that was welcomed by the tourism...
