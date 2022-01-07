Consultant tells Sajid Javid about his refusal to be vaccinated

The head of one of London’s busiest hospitals has said he is worried about losing staff who do not get vaccinated before new rules come into force.Frontline NHS workers in England must have their Covid jabs by April – or face being moved to another role.Clive Kay, the chief executive of King’s College Hospital, said one in ten of his staff remains unvaccinated – meaning he could lose more than 1,000 workers.He explained this would be an “extreme” position and his job was to encourage workers to get jabbed.The hospital is ramping up its efforts as the deadline for them...

