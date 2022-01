Following the conclusion of “Now We Are Breaking Up,” Park Hyo Joo recently participated in an interview talking about her experience with the drama. “Now We Are Breaking Up” is a realistic romance drama about love and breakups set against the backdrop of the fashion industry. Song Hye Kyo stars as Ha Young Eun, a fashion designer who is a firm realist, while Jang Ki Yong stars as Yoon Jae Guk, an intelligent freelance photographer who changes her mind about love. Park Hyo Joo plays Jeon Mi Sook, an ex-model and now a housewife. She appears as a high school classmate of Ha Young Eun and Hwang Chi Sook (Choi Hee Seo).

