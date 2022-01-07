Listed: For $1,878,000, a chic contemporary townhouse in Lexington

An updated rustic chic one-bedroom on the river with a boat slip and two parking spaces is now available at Water Street Lofts! The unit utilizes reclaimed wood from a barn in northern Wisconsin as new baseboards, trim and doors, plus the original timber beam ceilings and exposed cream city brick from the 1800’s. There is all new lighting fixtures and wall scones throughout with Lutron smart home enabled switches. New furnace and new air conditioning unit with a Nest thermostat and a new hot water heater. The bathroom has new floors, new glass tile in shower and new vanity top. The kitchen has new backsplash, new sink and new faucet. There is CAT5 Ethernet cable pulled to each TV and office location for the high speed internet so you never drop a zoom call. The perfect downtown condo that is only steps away from dining, shopping, trails, parks, Third Ward and so much more!

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO