ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, MA

Listed: For $1,878,000, a chic contemporary townhouse in Lexington

By Kelly Garrity -- Boston.com correspondent
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a town known for its historic roots and historic homes, this contemporary townhouse at 5 Utica St. in Lexington breaks the Colonial-era mold. The 3,240-square-foot property, listed as Unit 5, is attached to a twin property on its right. The five-bed, five-bath home hit the market Dec. 29 for $1,878,000....

realestate.boston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

House of the Week: ‘Waterfront oasis’ in Shrewsbury offers 4 oversized, multi tier decks with docks that accommodates up to 6 boats

A Shrewsbury lakefront house for sale is described as a “waterfront oasis,” according to the listing. “Stunning sunrises with 4 seasons of outdoor recreations come with this prime waterfront property including boating, swimming, fishing and a winter wonderland for ice skating and ice fishing,” the listing states. “A year round vacation, a waterfront oasis, great for entertaining.”
SHREWSBURY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, MA
Business
Lexington, MA
Real Estate
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
City
Lexington, MA
nshoremag.com

Currently Listed: An Historic Manchester Estate With Private Beach and Room to Roam

Address: 9 & 11 Coolidge Point, Manchester-by-the-Sea Listed by: Lanse Robb, Ruth Kennedy Sudduth, and Sophie Soman, LandVest Boston/ Christie’s international Real Estate. A rare listing, this oceanfront estate in Manchester-by-the-Sea was once owned by the Coolidge family, descendants of founding father Thomas Jefferson. Five years ago, the family donated the property to preservation nonprofit Historic New England, which has now placed the home on the market, making it available for the public for the first time.
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA, MA
mansionglobal.com

There’s a Pool Inside This Newly Listed London Townhouse by Buckingham Palace

A lavish Georgian-era London townhouse with an indoor pool and a sauna hit the market Tuesday for £11.75 million (US$15.9 million). Nestled in the city’s posh Belgravia, and tucked between Hyde Park to the north and Buckingham Palace and its gardens to the east, the six-bedroom home on Wilton Place is a “truly unique Grade II-listed house,” according to its listing with UK Sotheby’s International Realty.
REAL ESTATE
Design Milk

An 1890’s Brooklyn Townhouse Transformed for Modern Times

Brooklyn-based architecture and design studio Civilian flipped the script and became their own clients in order to create their ideal family home. The studio founders Ksenia Kagner and Nicko Elliott transformed the inside of an 1890’s townhouse by updating the layout for modern times and adding contemporary + vintage details and colorful accents throughout. The Bedford-Stuyvesant Townhouse now features a switched floor plan with the bedrooms moved to the garden level and the kitchen and living spaces moved up to the parlor level. The public spaces benefit from the tall ceilings, restored fireplace, crown molding, and ceiling medallions.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhouse#Windows#Historic Homes#Housing List#Colonial
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Contemporary Living in Tysons Corner

Apartment - If you like minimalist design this apartments are for you - Solid hardwood floors, studio lighting, Italian plumbing fixtures, lit kitchen cabinetry are juts the start. Furnished to the last detail you will need to bring only your personal belongings. Perfect for business travelers who like to travel light. Please contact us for a NSA tour.
INTERIOR DESIGN
veranda.com

17 Kitchen Floor Tile Ideas That Are As Durable As They Are Chic

Whether you're an aspiring chef who spends countless hours experimenting in the kitchen, or you see a cook space as the perfect location for heating up last night's pizza and whipping up a favorite cocktail, the kitchen is the heart of the home for us all. It's important to get the design of these spaces right, whether you're working with a small kitchen or have multiple kitchen areas or if you prefer an all-white cooking area to maximalist-inspired rooms.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Urban Milwaukee

Chic Water Street Loft

An updated rustic chic one-bedroom on the river with a boat slip and two parking spaces is now available at Water Street Lofts! The unit utilizes reclaimed wood from a barn in northern Wisconsin as new baseboards, trim and doors, plus the original timber beam ceilings and exposed cream city brick from the 1800’s. There is all new lighting fixtures and wall scones throughout with Lutron smart home enabled switches. New furnace and new air conditioning unit with a Nest thermostat and a new hot water heater. The bathroom has new floors, new glass tile in shower and new vanity top. The kitchen has new backsplash, new sink and new faucet. There is CAT5 Ethernet cable pulled to each TV and office location for the high speed internet so you never drop a zoom call. The perfect downtown condo that is only steps away from dining, shopping, trails, parks, Third Ward and so much more!
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Instagram
Boston Globe

Listed: For $2.95m, Lexington Italianate welcomes with winter comforts

A wraparound porch can be the perfect place to enjoy a view, but the cold New England winter tends to drive even the hardiest porch-sitter indoors. At 6 Hayes Ave. in Lexington, inclement weather isn’t an issue. The fully enclosed wraparound porch has wood-paneled walls and a wood bead board ceiling and is lined with multi-muntined windows, letting in lots of light (and not the cold). Just open the French doors and let the heat pour in.
LEXINGTON, MA
gulfshorebusiness.com

Gordon Drive deal in Naples one of top residential sales of 2021

A $49.5 million Naples real estate sale at the end of 2021 was one of the region’s top residential deals of the year. The home is in Naples’ Port Royal neighborhood, where the most expensive home ever sold in Naples occurred last January. That home at 2700 Gordon Drive sold for $52 million.
NAPLES, FL
Midland Daily News

The Property Brothers Point Out an Awful Kitchen Trend That Will Date Your Home

Drew and Jonathan Scott are no strangers to outdated homes, but the latest house on "Property Brothers: Forever Home" is a real doozy. In the Season 6 episode "Out of the Time Warp," Drew and Jonathan meet Derek and Krista, a Calgary, Alberta, couple with a home stuck in the '80s. With dated oak in every room and a tile counter Jonathan says looks like a retro video game, this home is due for a serious upgrade. Plus with three kids and a large extended family (Krista has 11 siblings), the couple need to open up their layout and create more entertaining space.
TV & VIDEOS
Connecticut Post

Three-bedroom home sells for $58,000 in Stafford Springs

A historic house built in 1900 located on 75 East Main Street in Stafford Springs gets a new owner. The 1,560-square-foot property was sold on October 25, 2021. The $58,000 purchase price works out to $37 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bath. The unit sits on a 9,583 square-foot lot.
STAFFORD, CT
desiretoinspire.net

A relaxed contemporary family home

Contemporary French chic in this family home Biarritz-based L’Atelier Delphine Carrere. Think concrete cave with double height voids punching out the space while timber slats not only soften the sun and the hard materials but provide warming caramel tones. A play of positive and negative, man made and natural, inside and out.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy