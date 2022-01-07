ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Krispy Kreme Debuted Mini Chocolate Doughnuts In 4 Tasty Flavors

Elite Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKrispy Kreme is sweetening up your winter with four new chocolatey bites. For the first time, Krispy Kreme launched four Mini Chocolate Doughnuts, and the flavors include some crave-worthy combos like chocolate and peanut butter and a chocolate and cake batter mashup. You won’t want to miss out on the bites,...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Taco Bell Reportedly Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Menu Items

Taco Bell is reportedly bringing back one of its most popular menu items that was discontinued in 2020. Fans have been begging Taco Bell for a Mexican Pizza comeback for over a year now, and it sounds like they're going to get their wish. Food blogger Markie_devo announced on his Instagram page that the beloved menu item will be back on Taco Bell menus in April or May of 2022.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate#Food Drink#Krispy Kreme Debuted
Mashed

Fans Of Wendy's Chili Won't Want To Miss This Deal

Diners can easily find something to appreciate about Wendy's chili. Back in 2011, one reviewer found this side item to adequately dish out hearty, comforting tastes, despite needing some extra diced onions or cheddar cheese to liven it up a bit, per Brand Eating. This tomato-centric side has slowly won fans over, but not everyone has jumped aboard. A Reddit thread exposed that the chili's meat comes from old Wendy's burger meat that dried out, causing some mixed responses.
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Olive Garden Might Be Removing This Staple From the Menu and Fans Won't Be Happy

In the landscape of popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden has always held a unique place in people's hearts. The establishment has been delivering its take on Italian cuisine for several decades now, and has developed a reputation that when people dine at the restaurant, they're "family." Unfortunately, it seems like one aspect of that family-centric experience might soon be going away for good. According to a new report from Business Insider, Olive Garden might soon be permanently doing away with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. The deal has not been in place at Olive Garden restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently, the financial risk of the deal might not be worthwhile, as the company has had improved sales compared to the last time the deal was in place.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason M&M's Are Banned In Sweden

M&M's: sweet little chocolate nuggets coated in a colored candy shell. Delicious. Then there's all the varieties: hazelnut, caramel, dark chocolate, and a million others. And don't even get us started on the mini M&M's, which somehow taste even better. You can even order customized colors and designs for special occasions.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Arby's Adds New Sandwich to Menu

A new sandwich has joined the Arby's menu lineup. The fast-food chain has capped off 2021 with the introduction of the new Brisket Bacon 'n Beef Dip Sandwich. The sandwich is the chain's latest limited-time sandwich and is available at participating Arby's locations nationwide for a limited time. The new...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Friday This Month

A lot of time is spent on resolutions and reflection as you swap out one Far Side calendar for another. As much as the start of a new year signals a time for renewal, most people probably start a new year the same way they ended the last year. It's just another week full of days and work.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Wendy's Is Testing Out 3 New Frosty Flavors, But Only In This State

Wendy's Frosty is a classic ice cream dessert that has been around for more than 50 years, according to the chain's Square Deal blog. The post goes on to explain that this creamy treat was modeled after ice cream sold at a race track in Cleveland called Thistledown. It was the track's frosted malts that helped Wendys' creators imagine what we now know as the famous Frosty. Today, the treat is pretty much perfect in its simplicity, and we cannot imagine ameliorating such excellence, but the quick service restaurant has done just that with the creation of three new Frosty Sundaes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Mashed

This Ridiculous Chick-Fil-A Order Limit Has Fans Laughing

Chick-fil-A patrons have a history of ordering some very strange meals. One user over on TikTok showed off some very odd order requests from the restaurant, including an order of mac and cheese with a straw, a Cobb salad with a specific demand to omit tomatoes, corn, and grapes, and medium rare chicken. At the very least, these customers only placed single orders and didn't try to overwhelm their local Chick-fil-A's computer system.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Twitter Is Cracking Up Over McDonald's 2022 Restaurant Sign

In 2021, we saw several of our favorite food brands take to social media to provide some much-needed comedic relief. Some examples included restaurants like Outback Steakhouse and Taco Bell participating in the hilarious Twitter "red flags" trend, as well as Burger King tweeting its "hot take" on its crown-shaped chicken nuggets. One fast food giant's social media team, however, often takes the cake when it comes to funny posts: that of McDonald's.
INTERNET
My Baking Addiction

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole is a savory make-ahead breakfast perfect for holiday mornings. Prep it the night before and bake it off in the morning for an easy way to feed a crowd. One of my very favorite things about Christmas morning is Christmas breakfast. After opening gifts, we stay...
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over These Seasonal 3-Wick Candles

You might never guess, but Aldi actually sells a variety of candles that can bring some peace to your home. The grocery chain has been known to sell Peony Blush candles, Vanilla Frosting Jar Candles, and even a Lime, Basil & Mandarin Glass Candle that can freshen up any space, per Closer.
SHOPPING
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Cheeseburgers Today

It is day five in an almost two-week run of special holiday food deals at McDonald's. It's like an advent calendar of discounts in an app that is tethered to Mariah Carey because everything around the holidays is eligible for the seven degrees of Mariah Carey game. Each day for...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Classic Was Julia Child's Favorite Soup

Julia Child was a beloved chef and television personality known for her intricate yet approachable recipes and cooking methods. She stole the hearts of millions of fans over the course of her culinary career, which skyrocketed in the 1960s when she published her first cookbook, "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," according to The Julia Child Foundation. Aside from her charm, humility, and towering 6-foot-3-inch stature, her legacy has been celebrated by pros and home cooks around the world for generations.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy