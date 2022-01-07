ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weeknd's Most Iconic Music Video Looks Are All So Extra

Elite Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd is a force in the music industry, but he’s also...

www.elitedaily.com

In Style

Dua Lipa's Versace Catsuit Cuts All the Way Down to Her Bellybutton

Two decades after Jennifer Lopez wore a jungle-print Versace gown to the Grammy Awards, it looks like Dua Lipa is ushering in a new down-to-there Versace look as we flip our calendars to 2022. In her latest Instagram post, Lipa — a bonafide Versace girl thanks to turns on the catwalk and ad campaigns for the storied Italian brand — Lipa wore a psychedelic-print Versace catsuit with a deep V that dropped all the way down to her navel.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Adele surprises fans with music video announcement in show-stopping new look

Adele is entering 2022 more galvanized and ready than ever, as evidenced by her latest social media post which left fans ecstatic. The British songstress shared a short clip where she revealed that she was starting the year off with a bang, that being a new music video. She announced...
MUSIC
Essence

Happy Birthday Misa Hylton! Here’s 11 Iconic Music Videos Styled By The Fashion Legend

You can’t mention Hip-Hop’s prime without mentioning her. Capricorns stand up! Your fellow zodiac sister, Misa Hylton, is celebrating another year around the sun, and this calls for celebration. There are stars in the sky and those that stay in front of the camera, but Hylton’s behind-the-scenes talent shined so bright that as she shaped the images of some of Hip Hop and R&B’s most prominent figures, it inevitably brought her to the forefront too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

The Weeknd Announces Album Release Date, Teases New Music Video

The Weeknd is releasing new music in the first week of the New Year. The "Blinding Lights" singer first took to Instagram on Sunday to share a cryptic post that hinted at a new album. "Wake up at dawn tomorrow…," the 31-year-old musician, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, wrote...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Confronts His Older Self in New "Gasoline" Music Video

Four days removed from dropping his highly-anticipated fifth studio album Dawn FM, The Weeknd is continuing his promotional initiatives by dropping his latest music video for “Gasoline.” The track is another pop-focused and upbeat number that has production assistance from Matt Cohn, Max Martin and Oscar Holter, and the accompanying video — directed by Matilda Finn — exhibits the Toronto artist navigating his way through a creepy dance club.
MUSIC
sneakernews.com

Bad Bunny’s All-White adidas Forum Low Makes A Cameo In Upcoming Music Video

Having wiped out every one of his IG posts, Bad Bunny is starting 2022 with a clean slate. His upcoming adidas Forum Low, too, is getting a welcome refresh, forgoing the strap it donned back in 2021. And thanks to BTS shots from the artist’s latest music video, we’ve received one of the clearest looks at the shoe yet.
APPAREL
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: The Weeknd – ‘Sacrifice’

The Weeknd is wasting no time visually igniting his newly released album ‘Dawn FM.’. For, just hours after unleashing the LP, the Pop force has premiered the music video for the set’s latest single ‘Sacrifice.’. True to form, the 31-year-old embraces the cinematic and ties in the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adele wears crimson gown and diamond jewellery in new music video teaser

Adele has sent fans into a frenzy with her latest teaser for the upcoming music video to her track, “Oh My God”.Excitement isn’t just about the new video, however, but also the singer’s glamorous ensemble.In the photograph, which she posted on Instagram on Saturday, the 33-year-old is pictured wearing a bright crimson satin gown that features an off-shoulder neckline with three-quarter-length sleeves and a full skirt.Adele has accessorised the look with diamond jewellery, including a pair of drop diamond earrings, two rings, and a dramatic diamond necklace.Her hair has been scraped back in a wet look and, in terms of...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

The Weeknd Releases Music Video For New Single, ‘Sacrifice’

Shortly after releasing his surprise new LP, Dawn FM, The Weeknd has returned with a music video for one of the album tracks, “Sacrifice.”. On the song, Abel Tesfaye sings, “I was born in a city/ Where the winter nights don’t ever sleep/ So this life’s always with me/ The ice inside my veins will never bleed.” The video finds Abel strapped to a massive circular device, interacting with a number of strange figures including a character in a red cloak. The record was produced by The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia, and Max Martin. The video was directed by the duo Cliqua.
CELEBRITIES
seattlemet.com

Seattle's Most Iconic Fashion Moments of 2021

The fact that generational skinny jean discourse and Bernie wearing mittens happened in the same year boggles the mind—even without the added twist that both of those things happened in 2021. Here are some other fashion moments that defined these 12 strange months. Tomo Nakayama Shakes Out the Feeling.
SEATTLE, WA
uticaphoenix.net

Looking Back On The Most Iconic Memes Of 2021

Internet users get exposed to various memes every year, and some stand out more than others. While memes started as simplistic drawings accompanied by relatable captions, the term has evolved to encompass different forms of media that are widely distributed and joked about. As we reach the final days of 2021 , we've compiled a list of some of the most memorable memes that went viral over the past year. Let's take a trip down memory lane.
INTERNET
hotnewhiphop.com

Juicy J Says The Weeknd's Music Will "Heal Us"

The Weeknd's latest studio album Dawn FM seemed like a message from the Toronto singer that he prioritizes his fans above all else. With guest appearances from Tyler, The Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones and Jim Carrey, The Weeknd put together a stunning experience on Dawn FM. Prior to the...
MUSIC
NME

Watch the video for The Weeknd’s ‘Sacrifice’

The Weeknd has released a Cliqua-directed video for ‘Sacrifice’, which sees the star attached to a giant wheel and taking part in some sort of ritual – check it out below. ‘Sacrifice’ was released yesterday (January 7) as part of The Weeknd’s fifth album ‘Dawn FM’. The...
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

We can’t stop staring at Hailey Bieber’s overlined lips in new Instagram post

Another day, another fire celeb selfie which just so happens to include some subtly overlined lips. We all know that Hailey Bieber is a fan of overlining her lips everrrrr so slightly. In one of her recent YouTube videos, the model briefly touched on how her makeup artist “does this nice overlining thing that makes your lips look juicy and full”.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
CELEBRITIES

