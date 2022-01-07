Overdue snowmobilers found safe near Lolo Hot Springs

A pair of overdue snowmobilers have been found safe in the area of the Lolo Hot Springs.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reports Search and Rescue crews were mobilized Thursday night but due to extreme conditions members had to standby until Friday morning.

In the meantime, the snowmobilers were found by the trail groomer – who was familiar with the area – at around midnight.

The Sheriff’s Office offers some safety tips to keep in mind: