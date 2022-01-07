ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Ted Cruz apologizes for Jan. 6 "terrorist attack" comment after enduring Tucker Carlson's wrath

By Jon Skolnik
 4 days ago
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tx., is now walking back his description of the Capitol riot as a "terrorist attack" a day after Fox News host Tucker Carlson berated the lawmaker for his word choice.

"The way I phrased things yesterday — it was sloppy, and it was, frankly, dumb," Cruz said during a Thursday interview on Fox News.

Carlson quickly cut off the senator, expressing incredulity at the fact that Cruz, a trained lawyer, would be so imprecise.

"I don't buy that! Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa. I don't buy that," Carlson said. "You told that lie on purpose, and I'm wondering why you did."

"What I was referring to are the limited number of people who engaged in violent attacks against police officers. I think you and I both agree that if you assault a police officer, you should go to jail," Cruz said. "I wasn't saying the thousands of peaceful protesters supporting Donald Trump are somehow terrorists. I wasn't saying the millions of patriots across the country supporting Trump are terrorists."

Continuing the verbal spar, Cruz reminded Carlson that he was one of the eight senators to challenge the Electoral College's vote count in the 2020 election.

"So of course, it would be ridiculous for me to be saying that the people standing up and protesting to follow the law were somehow terrorists. I was talking about people who commit violence against cops," Cruz said. "It was a mistake to say that yesterday, and the reason is what you just said, which is we have now had a year of Democrats and the media twisting words and trying to say that all of us are terrorists. Trying to say you are a terrorist, I am a terrorist."

"I guess I just don't believe you," Carlson said. "And I mean that with respect."

The FBI has labeled the Capitol insurrection as an act of domestic terrorism, which the agency defines as "violent, criminal acts committed by individuals and/or groups to further ideological goals stemming from domestic influences, such as those of a political, religious, social, racial, or environmental nature."

Though Carlson's distaste for Cruz's description of the riot is a recent development, the Texas senator made very similar remarks just a year ago, Politico noted.

"The attack at the Capitol was a despicable act of terrorism and a shocking assault on our democratic system," Cruz said in a statement at the time, applauding the Capitol police for protecting the legislature.

The exchange comes amid the senator's potential presidential bid in 2024. Back in December, Cruz said that he would "run in heartbeat" next election, pointing out that he ended up placing second in a 17-candidate Republican primary in 2016.

"There's a reason historically that the runner-up is almost always the next nominee," Cruz explained. "And that's been true going back to Nixon or Reagan or McCain or Romney that has played out repeatedly. You come in with just an enormous base of support."

The 2022 midterms will be all about Jan. 6: Democrats can win if they fight Trump's Big Lie

Donald Trump may have canceled his press conference to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the January 6 insurrection that he incited on the Capitol, but he still has managed to communicate his desire for the event to be lauded as a glorious revolution. He wants to whitewash an act of domestic terrorism in the name of fascism, making life extremely hard for Republican politicians who wish to remain on the fence over the question. One year out, Republican leaders continue to hedge their bets. They are attempting to both appeal to the Trump base by pretending to believe there are "questions" about the validity of the 2020 election and also to appeal to swing voters and moderates by publicly denouncing the violence of the insurrection fueled by such "questions." But playing in the gray zone may not be an option for Republicans much longer —if Ted Cruz's very bad, no good week was any indication.
Ted Cruz says GOP will impeach Biden if it retakes Congress — whether it’s “justified or not”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, last week predicted that Republicans would impeach President Biden if the party wins control of the House in the 2022 midterms (as is widely expected). On the latest edition of his "Verdict with Ted Cruz" podcast released last Friday, the senator said he expects House Republicans to retaliate against the Biden administration for the numerous investigations Democrats launched into Donald Trump's scandal-plagued administration.
Ted Cruz is forcing Democrats into an uncomfortable pipeline vote

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1776, Thomas Paine anonymously published “Common Sense,” the single most influential pamphlet advocating the idea of American independence from British rule. “One of the strongest natural proofs of the folly of hereditary right in kings, is, that nature disapproves it, otherwise she would not so frequently turn it into ridicule, by giving mankind an ass for a lion,” he wrote.
51 House and Senate Democrats

Are pushing their party's president for more Covid testing resources. Immediately. They want testing capacity so everyone can take "at least one rapid test per week." What happened: As the nation teems with millions of new Covid infections thanks to the Omicron variant, 51 congressional Democrats are asking President Joe Biden to take a number of steps to increase rapid testing around the country.
Don Lemon Reveals Ted Cruz Asked CNN’s Alice Stewart to Go on Tucker Carlson Show to Defend Him

Don Lemon revealed that Ted Cruz called CNN commentator and Republican strategist Alice Stewart and asked her to go on Tucker Carlson’s show to defend him. It’s been a tough couple of days for Ted Cruz since Carlson twisted the knife as Cruz begged for forgiveness on national television for the crime of calling the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection a “terrorist” attack.
‘Sheared of His Manhood’: Joy Reid Compares Ted Cruz to Subservient Game of Thrones Eunuch

Friday’s edition of The ReidOut addressed Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) self-degradation and made plenty of references to HBO’s Game of Thrones. Cruz joined Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday to apologize for referring to Capitol Hill rioters as terrorists, saying his wording was “sloppy.” Carlson said he did not believe the senator because he is never careless with words. Cruz kept trying to explain himself, and the host kept shutting him down.
This historian watched Ted Cruz on Tucker Carlson “with dread”: “This is what dictators do”

Often, tyranny happens through “evolution not revolution,” says historian Ruth Ben-Ghiat, and Donald Trump did a lot to erode American democracy. The twice-impeached ex-president became a magnet for extremists and his Twitter obsession was more nefarious than it seemed. “Propaganda works through repetition…that’s what social media does so well,” she points out. And while some were amused by watching Ted Cruz cowing to Tucker Carlson for calling Jan. 6 a “terrorist attack,” Ben-Ghiat says she watched that clip with dread. “It’s not just about repeating propaganda. You have to enforce it,” she explains. “This is what dictators do when people cross the party line when they said something they shouldn’t have said.”Jan. 8, 2022.
Liz Cheney Blasts Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz to Bari Weiss: ‘I Don’t Understand How They Look Themselves In The Mirror’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) responded to the extensive backlash she’s facing from Trump supporters over her continued condemnation of former President Donald Trump’s role inciting the January 6 Capitol riot. While appearing on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast, the eponymous host played several soundbites from Tucker Carlson,...
Thumbs Up for Brian Kilmeade. Thumbs Down for Many of His Colleagues. A Bizarrely Epic Ted Cruz Meltdown. | Winners & Losers in Today’s Green Room

THE DAILY NEWSLETTER – FRIDAY, JANUARY 7, 2022. That’s how Mediaite’s Colby Hall began this column about the Fox & Friends host’s comments Friday morning imploring the nation to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election, and your friendly neighborhood Mediaite newsletter correspondent agrees wholeheartedly with that sentiment.
