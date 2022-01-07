Jazz vs. Raptors: Lineups, injury reports and TV info for Friday

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday, the Toronto Raptors host the Utah Jazz, and if you’re wondering how to catch the game, you have come to the right place.

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

Date: Friday, Jan. 7

Friday, Jan. 7 Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

7:30 p.m. EST TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, TSN

Jazz at Raptors notable injuries:

Utah: Jordan Clarkson (back), Rudy Gay (heel), Royce O’Neale (right patellar) and Hassan Whiteside (concussion protocol) are questionable. Bojan Bogdanovic (finger), Mike Conley (knee), Rudy Gobert (health and safety protocol), Joe Ingles (health and safety protocol) and Donovan Mitchell (back) are out.

Toronto: Isaac Bonga (G League), Goran Dragic (not with team) and Yuta Watanabe (health and safety protocol) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Utah Jazz:

F Royce O’Neale

F Rudy Gay

C Udoka Azubuike

G Jordan Clarkson

G Trent Forrest

Toronto Raptors: