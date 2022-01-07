CDC releases statement of preference for certain vaccines over J&J

Walmart just cut its paid leave policy for workers who test positive for Covid-19 amid the surge of cases across the U.S. We are so surprised by the timing of this policy change!. The country’s largest employer halved paid leave for Covid-positive workers from two weeks to one in a...
United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
Almost 17 million Americans have received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine — equivalent to the populations of New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Philadelphia combined — a huge number that seems to have been forgotten in a country dominated by Pfizer or Moderna recipients. The single...
(WTRF) – It’s both powerful and extremely addictive. This synthetic opioid is the leading cause of overdose deaths in the U.S and continues to plague West Virginians from recovery. Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed and approved […]
A NEW set of Covid symptoms has taken over the traditional signs as the most common, a leading study has revealed. The most reported symptoms come from Brits who have been struck with the bug in recent days, as Omicron is now the most prominent variant in circulation. The ZOE...
The state of New York said it will prioritize non-White people in the distribution of COVID-19 treatments in short supply. New York’s Department of Health released a document detailing its plan to distribute the treatments, such as monoclonal antibody treatment and antiviral pills. The plan includes a section on...
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
A fourth person has died in a hepatitis A outbreak traced to Famous Anthony’s restaurants in Roanoke Valley in Virginia. Larry Vest died on Christmas after fighting the liver disease for months. His wife Diane, who was also infected, died in the fall of 2021. More than 50 people...
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a change to how long adults must wait before they can get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. Starting immediately, individuals aged 18 and older can now get their booster shot after at least five months have passed since the completion of the primary series of the Moderna vaccine.
Results of a separate analysis demonstrate that Johnson & Johnson’s booster generated a 41-fold increase in neutralizing antibodies and a 5-fold increase in T-cells against omicron. Johnson & Johnson (J&J) has announced preliminary results from the South African phase 3b Sisonke study, which showed that a homologous, or same...
Johnson & Johnson has announced that its vaccine and a booster shot protect people against severe cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 and hospitalization. J&J released two reports that show the effectiveness of its vaccine in the fight against the coronavirus, CNN reported. A real-life study from South Africa...
As the Omicron strain of the COVID-19 virus sweeps the world, researchers rush to determine how effective the current vaccines are at creating immunity against the variant. Although some of the results appear mixed, the overall data suggest the vaccines are very effective against hospitalization and death. For that and more, continue reading.
ST. LOUIS — “We still have a lot of work to do,” said Dr. Kendra Holmes, standing outside the busy vaccine clinic at Affinia Healthcare. It was mid-December, so vaccines had been widely available for most of the population for months, but the clinic sees a mix of people receiving their first and second doses of COVID-19 shots along with those there for boosters.
