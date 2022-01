Employees at Amazon’s Bessemer fulfillment center will begin receiving ballots next month for a second election on whether they will be represented by a union. The National Labor Relations Board today announced that a second union election will be conducted by mail, with votes counted on March 28. Ballots will begin going out to workers on Feb. 4, and must be mailed back by March 25.

BESSEMER, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO