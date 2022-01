With the NFL regular season in the books, the top half of the NFL Draft has been settled, with the first 18 picks locked in. Now that the dust has settled on all the games, the Philadelphia Eagles will be picking twice in the Top 18, with pick 15 (from Miami) and 16 (from Indianapolis). They do of course still own their own pick, which gives them a total of three picks in the first-round.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO