England, AR

Lockdown lifted at England School District

By Bill Smith
 4 days ago

ENGLAND, Ark. – The lockdown at the England School District was lifted after district officials announced the lockdown at the district school buildings Friday morning.

Officials posted the initial message of being in lockdown to social media just before 8:30 a.m.

In the message, officials said both buildings were locked down as they were taking “extra precautions to ensure student safety.”

Police said the lockdown was tied to an off-campus investigation. England Police Department Chief Bill Dureson confirmed there was not a direct threat to the school and that there was no immediate threat to students.

