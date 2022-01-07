ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Don't forget what's in the root cellar and pantry

By Editorials
Grant County News
 4 days ago

If you subscribe to the newspaper, you already...

www.grantky.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greene County Daily World

Don't forget the topper

I know a lot of people are putting their trees and decorations away, but mine are still out and I’m honestly not sure when I’ll take them down. I was looking at my tree the other night and I got to thinking. It’s just a little one from...
LIFESTYLE
WTAX

What to do with gifts you don’t want

It’s possible you got some holiday gifts that you just don’t want. So what should you do with them? Carey Riley is a lifestyle and retail expert and says you should first know that if you’re struggling to use a tech gift you got, like a laptop or a tablet, there are services that can help you. Riley says, “You can call 855-355-TECH,” and they will help you set up any new tech items you have, including cell phones. But if you have items you really don’t want—you can always re-gift them. Riley explains, “Re-gifting used to have a bad stigma, and it doesn’t anymore—or secondhand gifting. It’s actually very much appreciated.” There are several ways to do this, including using the online platform MPB.com, which allows you to sell unwanted gifts. Finally, you can return an item for store credit. Riley notes many stores offer “a lot of leniency” right after Christmas. (Fox)
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Root Cellar
Johnson City Press

Don't forget to feed the birds this winter

Longtime readers of this newspaper will recall seeing the plea to “Feed the birds” on our front page for many years. It was an important reminder for bird lovers not to forget their feathered friends, particularly during the winter. Not every bird in our region flies south for...
ANIMALS
wvua23.com

All bundled up? Don’t forget your pets when the mercury drops

Winter has finally arrived in Alabama, and that means cold-weather precautions like wrapping your pipes and bringing in the potted plants. But it’s also time to ensure your furry family members have a warm retreat, whether it’s a cozy outside den or a spot at the foot of the bed.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Don’t forget Tom Hawley

I was very sad to see that Tom Hawley was missing from Jonah Dylan’s Sunday article about notable Nevadans we lost this year. “Chopper Tom,” with his upbeat and positive presence, was truly an icon in our community, and he is missed by many. Many of the people included in the article you would hear about only once in awhile in the news, but Tom Hawley was a daily presence in many of our lives.
ENTERTAINMENT
fox5atlanta.com

Don't forget to gift yourself this holiday season

ATLANTA - Christmas 2021 is in our rearview mirror, but we are betting you forgot an important gift — one for yourself. We're not talking about more things or more stuff, but gifts that will give you peace of mind. Start by giving yourself rest and time alone. Maybe...
ATLANTA, GA
mountainstatesman.com

Don’t forget about Fido and Fluffy as temperatures drop this winter

TAYLOR COUNTY—While this winter has been mild so far, earlier this week, residents got a teaser of the colder temperatures that are looming on the horizon, making it the perfect time to offer some reminders for keeping your four-legged friends safe from winter’s chill. The American Society for...
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
Vogue

Heading Out? Don’t Forget These Stylish Winter-Ready Accessories

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When the temperature starts to drop, stepping outside in style requires more than just a great coat and a warm face mask. In...
APPAREL
Grant County News

Most family traditions are worth saving and remembering

Another Christmas has come and gone and I hope Santa was as good to you as he was to our family!. As we are wont to do, we often get together as a family and reminisce about Christmases in the past. A family conversation we had the other night led...
NFL
Refinery29

Challenging Yourself To Veganuary? Don’t Forget About Your Wardrobe

By the time January rolls around, lots of us have made never-ending lists of goals for the 12 months ahead. Some of these plans include undertaking a challenge – everything from giving up booze to giving up meat. In 2021 nearly half a million people embarked on Veganuary and that number is only set to grow in 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

12 home decor items under $100 to freshen up your space on a budget

Sometimes you want to liven up your space but replacing furniture on a whim is a pricey, impractical option. That’s where quick home decor accents like lamps, curtains, or a new set of glasses can save the day. We scoured the web for fresh, new pieces across various trendy sites that will have you feel good about your sanctum for under $100. From rustic candelabras to cozy velvet quilts, keep scrolling to see if any of these household items catch your fancy and inspire you to get creative with your home. You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn...
SHOPPING
94.3 Jack FM

Don’t Forget About Nutrition in New Year’s Fitness Resolutions

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – People might be starting their New Year’s resolutions with a lot of exercise to get back in shape or shed some weight, but you can’t out-run a bad diet. There’s a lot more to being fit than simply running and lifting weights...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy