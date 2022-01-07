Clouds on the way before Friday ends
A nice, mild day ahead with increasing clouds and gusty winds in the mountains. The valley will feel a few breezes, but we’re not looking for as much wind down here as the higher elevations will get through the day. We could use some good winds to help stir up and clean out the haze in our air. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast lets you know if we can expect any rain from those clouds today and if you can make some outdoor plans for your weekend.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0