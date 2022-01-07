ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

Hospitalizations of U.S. children under 5 with COVID-19 soared in recent weeks to their highest level...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
First Coast News

Doctors explain why vaccinated people are still getting COVID

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's likely you or someone you know has or recently had COVID-19. Health officials say the highly contagious omicron variant and the holiday season fueled a surge that continues to impact both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Tyler Chulvick from Dunmore just got over the virus and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Skyrocket#Disease Control#Pandemic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KVUE

Doctors encourage people experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms to utilize at-home care resources

AUSTIN, Texas — Although we are seeing more COVID-19 hospitalizations in Central Texas, the majority of people with the virus are recovering at home. Those people who are sick at home, or have kids who are sick with COVID-19, may want to talk to a doctor about how they can treat and keep track of their symptoms. That’s why some health providers, like Baylor Scott & White, have virtual options to help people fighting off COVID-19 at-home.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Pittsburgh

As COVID Cases Rise Among Kids, Mother Who Has Young Daughter In The Hospital Shares Message

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — COVID-19 cases among kids continue to surge across the country. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, starting for the week ending on Dec. 30, over 325,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported. A pediatrician at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh said he’s seeing it happen here. Avery Cooper is a happy-go-lucky 9-year-old from Butler. She was admitted to Children’s Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 “Avery ended up getting sick New Year’s Eve. She’s on a COVID floor right now,” said Avery’s mom, Alisha Cooper. Alisha said her daughter started sneezing, coughing and vomiting the day before and spiked a fever...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy