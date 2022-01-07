ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

HS coach serves 1-game suspension after 88-point blowout win

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 4 days ago

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut girl's basketball coach served a one-game suspension Thursday...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Sunday’s Ohio State Coaching News

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a new passing game coordinator. Per Ohio State, fourth-year assistant Brian Hartline is being promoted from receivers coach to a coordinator. Hartline starred at OSU as a WR from 2005-2008. After his NFL career, he returned to his alma mater and quickly became a rising star in the coaching profession.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Preseason Top 10 Rankings

Longtime college football analyst Joel Klatt released his way-too-early college football preseason top 10 rankings for 2022 on Saturday. The FOX college football analyst made some waves with his preseason top 10 picks, released on social media. Here’s Klatt’s top 10:. Alabama. Ohio State. Georgia. Texas A&M. Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Mix 94.7 KMCH

HS Wrestling: Saturday 1-8-22 Recap

Saturday was the first weekend of wrestling tournaments in the new year, and here is a look at how our area teams did. In Van Horne: West Delaware won the 16 team Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational hosted by Benton Community. The Hawks had five wrestlers in the finals and one champion as Wyatt Voelker scored a 20-5 technical fall over 4th ranked in class 3A Tanner Spyksma of Waukee Northwest to win the 195 pound bracket, leading the Hawks to 224 1/2 points which was 43 1/2 points better than top ranked in class 1A Don Bosco. Independence finished in 8th place as they were led by Isaiah Weber who made it to the finals but had to injury default to Cooper Sanders of Vinton-Shellsburg in the championship match. North Linn had just three wrestlers competing and finished in 14th place, as they were led by Cael Bridgewater who won the 138 pound title with a 6-4 win over Brent Yonkovic of West Delaware in the finals. For complete results click HERE.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyman Hall
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Analysis: The top performers as NBA reaches midway point

The NBA season has reached the midway point, with a record number of players already having gotten minutes. Virus-related issues have forced every team to scramble on some nights to find players with plenty of surprises and, yes, plenty of disappointments. With basically 50% of the games played, there’s enough...
NBA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Column: Raiders have their coach after Bisaccia aces tryout

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The firing in Miami was a head scratcher, considering Brian Flores won eight of his last nine games and seemed to have the Dolphins moving firmly in the right direction. Not so much in Minnesota and Chicago, where both the coaches and general managers had long since worn out their welcome.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Hs#Ap#Sacred Heart Academy
thegeorgeanne.com

Transfer quarterback lands in Statesboro

On Monday, former University of Buffalo quarterback Kyle Vantrease announced that he would transfer to Georgia Southern. Vantrease, originally a three-star quarterback out of Ohio, started 26 games in a four-year span for the Bulls. During his time at Buffalo, Vantrease completed just over 59% of his passes for 4,757...
STATESBORO, GA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Indiana High School Basketball Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys' basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points, and previous rankings:
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Jets, Lions staffs to coach at Senior Bowl in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The New York Jets and Detroit Lions will get an up-close look at some of college football's top players at the Senior Bowl. The coaching staffs of both teams were assigned by NFL Football Operations on Tuesday to lead the all-star squads for the game in Mobile, Alabama, on Feb. 5.
NFL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

USA Today Women's Top 25 Poll \

The top 25 teams in the USA Today women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's 1. South Carolina (24) 15-1 790 1. 2. Louisville (1)13-17652. 3....
COLLEGE SPORTS
hnibnews.com

Connecticut HS Boys Hockey – Division 3 Top 8: Newington Returns To No. 1 Spot After Win Over E.O. Smith/Tolland

A familiar face is back at the top of this week’s Hockey Night in Boston Connecticut Division 3 rankings. Newington, which started the season in the top spot before suffering an early loss, is back in the No. 1 spot after knocking off last week’s top-ranked team, E.O. Smith/Tolland. The Noreasters also beat a ranked Conard team heading into this week’s slate vs. Hall (Wednesday) and Milford (Saturday).
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy