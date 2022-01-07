HS coach serves 1-game suspension after 88-point blowout win

Saturday was the first weekend of wrestling tournaments in the new year, and here is a look at how our area teams did. In Van Horne: West Delaware won the 16 team Bobcat Jerry Eckenrod Invitational hosted by Benton Community. The Hawks had five wrestlers in the finals and one champion as Wyatt Voelker scored a 20-5 technical fall over 4th ranked in class 3A Tanner Spyksma of Waukee Northwest to win the 195 pound bracket, leading the Hawks to 224 1/2 points which was 43 1/2 points better than top ranked in class 1A Don Bosco. Independence finished in 8th place as they were led by Isaiah Weber who made it to the finals but had to injury default to Cooper Sanders of Vinton-Shellsburg in the championship match. North Linn had just three wrestlers competing and finished in 14th place, as they were led by Cael Bridgewater who won the 138 pound title with a 6-4 win over Brent Yonkovic of West Delaware in the finals. For complete results click HERE.

