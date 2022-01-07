ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Graham Welcomes Twin Boys With Husband Justin Ervin: Babies Are 'Happy And Healthy'

By Carly Silva
Ok Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe supermodel, 34, announced on Friday, January 7, that she and her husband, Justin Ervin, welcomed their twin boys in the early hours of the morning. “Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here,” she wrote in a message posted to her Instagram story on...

okmagazine.com

Comments / 1

romper.com

Ashley Graham Announced She Gave Birth To Her Twin Boys

Life is about to get a whole lot busier for model Ashley Graham and her filmmaker husband Justin Ervin. The couple welcomed twin boys on Jan. 7 and are now officially parents of three. Fortunately for them, they’ve had loads of time to prepare as Graham’s pregnancy went full term with her baby boys, a rarity for twins.
Popculture

Ashley Graham Puts Her 40-Week Baby Belly on Display in Her Pregnancy With Twins

Ashley Graham can't wait to meet her twin boys. The model, 34, revealed Saturday that she's officially reached the final days of her pregnancy, showing off her belly in photos shared to her Instagram. Graham announced she's "made it full term today (40 weeks!)," in the caption, joking that "due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday."
Ashley Graham
Justin Ervin
SheKnows

Ashley Graham Showcases Baby Bump in Latest Pics as Due Date Nears

Anyone who has ever been through the final weeks of pregnancy knows how anxious you can feel just waiting to deliver. And with twins, it’s surely double the fun, as Ashley Graham can attest. Now that she’s nearing the final stretch of her pregnancy with twin boys, it seems she’s more than ready to welcome her babies to the world — but not before snapping some final stunning selfies of her bare baby bump. Graham took to Instagram Stories to share a few photos during her last days of pregnancy, sharing both a gorgeous modeling shot of herself in full glam...
SheKnows

Ashley Graham, Michelle Kwan, & More Celebrity Babies Born in 2022

If you thought 2021 was full of surprising celebrity baby announcements, then think again. 2022 is here and with this new year comes several new additions to famous families. Now, we haven’t always been super tuned in to which celebrity couples and parents are welcoming little ones. But given how we’ve spent so much time indoors during the pandemic, we can’t help but live ever-so-slightly vicariously through these families as their little ones join them earth-side.
weisradio.com

Happy New Year! Kane Brown and wife welcome baby number two

Kane Brown took to Instagram on Friday to announce that he and his wife, Kaitlyn, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Kodi Jane. “New year, new family member,” the 28-year-old “One Mississippi” singer captioned a photo from the hospital, in which he sits beside Katelyn as she cradles their new arrival. “Welcome to the family Kodi Jane. Secrets [sic] finally out.”
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Kanye & Demna Team Up With GAP, Ashley Graham Welcomes Twins, The Latest From Christian Cowan, Audrey Hepburn 2.0

Mere hours after a viral Interview article explained the furore around Julia Fox and Kanye West’s much-talked-about date night, a press release confirmed that Ye is working on a collaboration between his YEEZY GAP project and his idol, Balenciaga’s Demna. Said to be available in June with a subsequent drop in the latter half of the year, the collection will answer many people’s dreams: Balenciaga aesthetic (Ye-infused) at GAP prices. For context, the infamously sold-out YEEZY GAP Round Jacket that crashed the brand’s website cost just $200. Of the venture, Demna said: “This is a very different challenge. I’ve always appreciated the utilitarianism and the accessibility of Gap. I share some of the same sensibilities in my creative language. This project allowed me to join forces [with Ye] to create utilitarian fashion for all.”
People

Jeannie Mai Welcomes First Child with Husband Jeezy: 'Baby Jenkins Is Here'

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is a new mom. The Real co-host, 42, and rapper husband Jeezy, 44, welcomed their first child, she announced on Instagram Tuesday. Jeannie shared a sweet snap of a baby blanket covered in footprints with the nametag "Baby Jenkins" nearby, captioning the photo, "I asked God for a life of love and happiness.
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag...
