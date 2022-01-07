ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Will Smith Accidentally Farts While Working Out With Miami Dolphins & Shares Video

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbLUS_0dfY9dTU00
Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

How embarrassing! Will Smith had his film crew cracking up as he passed wind during a ‘relaxing’ work out with the Miami Dolphins. Watch the hilarious ‘accident’ now!

Will Smith certainly knows how to make himself the center of attention! The 53-year-old actor had all eyes on him after he accidentally broke wind during a recent workout with the Miami Dolphins. Taking to his Instagram on December 6, Will shared the hilarious incident with his adoring — and unwitting — 57 million fans. “Training with the Miami Dolphins was going great until that morning coffee snuck up on me. Wait for it … ” the star wrote alongside the video. In the clip, Will is on the ground stretching out his arm on a muscle roller when the embarrassing moment occurrs.

“Sorry about this … excuse me,” Will said, as he looks around to see if the production crew caught wind of the indiscretion. It was obvious everyone in the room had heard what went down, as they all started cracking up. The laughter only got louder when the Oscar nominee asked, “You guys have showers in here?” Proving he has quite the funny bone, Will captioned the clip, “They said to relax ALL my muscles.”

Fans were quick to join in on the fun, as one commented, “It happens but something extra funny about it when it’s Will Smith,” Another wrote, “Lol I don’t know why people passing gas makes you laugh but I needed that laugh.” Will wasn’t done bringing the cheer to his fans, however, as he also added a wind emoji behind his rear to a screenshot of the incident.

Filming the work out is no doubt a part of Will’s recent vow to get healthier, as he admitted back in May 2021 that he was in “the worst shape” of his life. “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself in his underwear. “I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!” And, boy, has he been working on it! In October, he shared a montage of his transformation and let’s just say that man is killing it at the gym! Well, when he’s not… relaxing ALL his muscles.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Shows Off 10-Lb. Weight Gain After Family Said He Was ‘Wasting Away’ — Watch

Jaden Smith appeared on the new episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ to share how his healthy weight gain became possible after his family held an intervention for his food issues. Jaden Smith, 23, has come a long way from when his family staged an intervention for his eating issues in 2019. The Smith family revealed in September of that year on Red Table Talk that they stepped in after noticing Jaden was “wasting away” because of a lack of nutrients. Now, over two years later, Jaden has healthily gained 10 pounds, which he discussed on the Dec. 22 episode of Red Table Talk. He told his mom Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 68, that he’s “definitely” feeling better since the intervention and subsequent weight gain.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Slays In Sexy Backless Dress As She Gears Up For 2022

With 2021 wrapping up quickly, the NBA star’s wife looked gorgeous, as she gets ready to ring in the New Year. The New Year is nearly here! As 2022 quickly approaches, Savannah James, 35, showed that she’s ready for next year to arrive, with a sexy Instagram photo on Wednesday December 29. Savannah, who’s married to NBA star LeBron James, looked excited to kick off whatever chapter the next year will bring.
NBA
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Shares 2021 Thirst Trap While Setting Goals For 2022 And Shouting Out Will Smith

As the new year approaches, traditionalists are compiling their New Year's resolutions and looking to the future. Tyler Perry is no different, as he posted a throwback thirst trap from earlier this year and sets goals for the upcoming 2022. It looks like he’s taking some inspiration from fellow Hollywood icon Will Smith, because he sent a nice shoutout to the King Richard star in the caption via hashtag.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
thesource.com

[WATCH] Will Smith Lets Out Fart During Workout With Miami Dolphins

The Fresh Prince Will Smith can almost always guarantee a laugh so when he was invited to work out with the Miami Dolphins, but as guaranteed, a viral laugh followed the Philly-born rapper/actor all the way to the locker room. Mr. Smith captioned his viral sports moment, “Training with the...
NFL
Popculture

Will Smith's Ex-Wife Joins 'Real Housewives' Franchise

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is getting a new housewife. Sheree Zampino, the ex-wife of blockbuster star Will Smith, will be joining the show in its upcoming 12th season. Zampino is joining the show as a friend to Garcelle Beauvais. Beauvais joined the cast in its 10th season, becoming the first Black housewife in the franchise's history. Zampino will be only the second Black woman heavily featured on the show. She recently guest-hosted the daytime talk show The Real alongside Beauvais.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montage#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Un
Us Weekly

Gisele Bundchen Insisted She Give Birth to Son Benjamin at Home After Tom Brady Said ‘Absolutely Not’

Her body, her choice! Gisele Bündchen delivered her and Tom Brady’s son, Benjamin, at home in 2009 — despite the professional football player being against the decision. “It was funny because he didn’t want me to have a home birth,” the model, 41, said in an excerpt of ESPN+’s Man in the Arena: Tom Brady series on Tuesday, December 14. “He was like, ‘Absolutely not,’ and I was like, ‘Excuse me, you don’t get to choose that, it’s my body.’ He was like, ‘Who has a kid at home in 2000?”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union & Kaavia James Share Adorable Video 'Working Out To Work Through The Funk'

No matter what your workout philosophy might be, it’s a universal truth that working out with a buddy makes getting your sweat on so much more fun than going for it solo. But sometimes your workout partner gives you a run for your money, as Gabrielle Union learned when she teamed up with her 3-year-old daughter Kaavia James, who did not come to play during the joint sweat session. Union recently shared a clip of the pair’s mommy-daughter workout, and while they made sure to hit just about every muscle group from head to toe, it was Kaavia who was running...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Willow Smith's Net Worth Is Pretty Damn Impressive, TBH

When your parents are bankable Hollywood stars, the pressure to start making your own mark (specifically in the form of a growing number on the balance line of your bank account) has to be intense. Willow Smith has clearly risen to that challenge. Sure, she still has a ways to go to catch up to her parents in the finance department, but considering Will Smith's net worth is estimated to be around $350 million, there's truly no shame in that. Before we get to just how much Willow is worth, let's do a little refresher on her many income streams.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
My Clallam County

COVID-19 shuts down 'Wendy Williams Show', 'Nick Cannon' show; Nick celebrates daughter’s first birthday

Both The Wendy Williams Show and the Nick Cannon show have been shut down until the new year due to COVID-19. Announcements were made on their Instagram pages. Williams’ show will return with new live episodes on Monday, January 10 featuring guest hosts Michael Rapaport, Kym Whitley, Finesse Mitchell and Sherrie Shepherd. Wendy continues to recover from Graves disease and a thyroid condition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

Jada Pinkett Smith shares ominous video on untrustworthy allies: 'I see fire in the horizon'

Jada Pinkett Smith is continuing her streak of candid honesty on social media. On Saturday, Jan. 8, Pinkett Smith shared a two-minute long video on Instagram talking directly to the camera. Her message, though cryptic, discussed the concept of enemies and allies, sharing one grave warning about the people pretending to be comrades in your life until you really need them.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
124K+
Followers
12K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy