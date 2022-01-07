Arch Re Promotes Moeller to CEO, With Bongiorno, Hackett as CUOs; Brit Hires Hiscox’s Allchorne, Aviva’s Wells for N. America Open Market Property Team
Arch Reinsurance Co. (Arch Re Co.) announced several promotions in its leadership team, effective on Jan. 1, 2022. Peder Moeller became CEO, while Jessica Bongiorno was promoted to chief underwriting...
