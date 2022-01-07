ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Arch Re Promotes Moeller to CEO, With Bongiorno, Hackett as CUOs; Brit Hires Hiscox’s Allchorne, Aviva’s Wells for N. America Open Market Property Team

Insurance Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis edition of International People Moves details appointments at Arch Re and Brit. A summary of these new hires follows here. Arch Reinsurance Co. (Arch Re Co.) announced several promotions in its leadership team, effective on Jan. 1, 2022. Peder Moeller became CEO, while Jessica Bongiorno was promoted to chief underwriting...

www.insurancejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Insurance Journal

People Moves: BHSI Promotes Kidd to Country Mgr., Ireland; BMS Iberia Hires WTW’s Melero for Affinity Practice; Fidelis Promotes Jarvis to Deputy Dir. of Underwriting

This edition of International People Moves details appointments at Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance, BMS and Fidelis Insurance. A summary of these new hires follows here. BHSI Promotes Kidd to Country Manager, Ireland. Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) announced that Louise Kidd has been promoted to country manager in Ireland. Kidd...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Industry Moves: JCPenney Makes Two Executive Hires, Dunhill Names New CEO + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 11, 2022: JCPenney has tapped two executives to fortify its e-commerce and omnichannel investments. Katie Mullen has been named as the retailer’s new chief digital and transformation officer. Mullen will lead the growth of the e-commerce business, including jcp.com, and will also be responsible for driving enterprise strategy and the company’s transformation agenda. Mullen most recently spent nearly three years with Neiman Marcus Group, serving as chief transformation officer and...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

MGA First Underwriting Forms £1B, 5-Year Capacity Deal With Accredited Insurance

First Underwriting Ltd., the London-based specialist MGA that is part of Kingfisher UK Holdings, announced a five-year capacity deal to place approximately £1 billion (US$1.4 billion) of gross written premium into the market. Working in partnership with Accredited Insurance (Europe) Ltd., and with broker McGill and Partners, the deal...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

People Moves: SiriusPoint Promotes Chester for U.S./Canada Reinsurance; Banyan Risk Names Ascot’s Horrobin as Co-Founder, Co-CEO; SCOR Reinforces Sustainability Teams

This edition of International People Moves details appointments at re/insurer SiriusPoint, specialty MGA Banyan Risk and reinsurer SCOR. A summary of these new hires follows here. SiriusPoint Ltd., the Bermuda-based global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has appointed Ari Chester as head of U.S. and Canada Reinsurance. Chester will be responsible...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Wells
Insurance Journal

Movo Partnership Acquires 3 Commercial UK Brokers

Movo Investment Group Ltd., the parent company of the Movo Partnership network (Movo), announced it has completed the acquisition of three commercial brokers in the UK. Chiltern Insurance Group, based in Reading; FLS General in Essex; and Kidd Insurance in West Lothian, have joined the group and network. “The three...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

MS Amlin Launches 2nd Asia-Focused Special Purpose Reinsurance Vehicle for ILS

MS Amlin Underwriting Ltd. (MS AUL), the Lloyd’s global specialty re/insurer, announced its Singapore-based operation has launched its second local special purpose reinsurance vehicle (SPRV). Called Phoenix 2 Re Pte. Ltd., this SPRV will provide a quota share to MS Amlin Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (MS AAP) for its...
BUSINESS
voiceofmuscatine.com

MO Corn CEO: ethanol market well-positioned entering 2022

MO Corn CEO: ethanol market well-positioned entering 2022. The CEO of Missouri Corn Growers says the outlook for U.S. ethanol sales is mostly positive despite recent market setbacks. Bradley Schad tells Brownfield the EPA’s 2022 Renewable Volume Obligation level will set the tone for a favorable market this year.
AGRICULTURE
Insurance Journal

People Moves: WTW Hires Magilton to Lead Canada Risk & Broking, Powney to Head Surety for Europe/UK; Hiscox Re & ILS Names MS Amlin’s Wilken as CUO

This edition of International People Moves details appointments at Willis Towers Watson and Hiscox. A summary of these new hires follows here. WTW Hires Canada Risk & Broking Leader, Europe/UK Practice Leader for Surety. Insurance broker Willis Towers Watson announced two appointments in one day: Erin Magilton as the new...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Market#Brit#Commercial Property#Allchorne Aviva#Arch Re Co#Property And Specialty#Arch Re North America#Cuo#Treaty Casualty#Arch Re Accident Health#Casualty Treaty#Arch Capital Group Ltd
Insurance Journal

People: Florida-based Vyrd Names Sales and Marketing Director

Vyrd Insurance Co., one of the few new insurers to brave the distressed Florida property insurance market in recent years, announced that industry veteran Elizabeth Bevelacqua has been named director of sales and marketing. Bevelacqua has 15 years in the industry and previously worked with national and Florida carriers. She...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Insurance Journal

People Moves: Cook to Head Sales at Global Risk

Insurance industry veteran Kenneth Cook has been named senior vice president of sales and client relations at Miami-based Global Risk Solutions, the company announced Tuesday. Cook has worked with State Farm and the Hartford Financial Services, and as a business consultant, and as a vice president at EagleView Technologies. At Global, he will oversee new business development and client relationships, with a focus on property and casualty insurance. He will report to Kip Radigan, group CEO.
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Canada’s Western Financial Group Buys Ontario Insurance Brokerage Wiesner Insurance

Canadian insurance broker Western Financial Group has acquired Wiesner Insurance Inc., a high-end full-service insurance brokerage located in southern Ontario. Originally founded in 1991 by Jason Wiesner, Wiesner Insurance Inc. is an independent brokerage serving customers in and around Brampton, a significant trading area west of Toronto, Ontario. The Wiesner...
ECONOMY
Insurance Journal

People Moves: Coalition in California Adds Livingstone; LP Names Cooper to Commercial Insurance Team

San Francisco, California-based Coalition named Jennifer Livingstone head of strategic agency management. Livingstone has more than 25 years of leadership experience in broker management, business development, marketing, underwriting, operations, and sales management at both insurance carriers and insurtechs. Livingstone was most recently chief marketing officer at CNA Insurance. Prior to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Insurance Journal

People Moves: Aon’s Heinicke to Lead Casualty for WTW in Bermuda; KPMG UK Promotes Jones as Head of Insurance Practice; Howden’s King to Miller in Singapore

This edition of International People Moves details appointments at Willis Towers Watson, KPMG and Miller. A summary of these new hires follows here. Insurance broker Willis Towers Watson announced the appointment of Chris Heinicke as head of Casualty in Bermuda, reporting to Kirsten Beasley, head of Office, Bermuda. Heinicke joins...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Optio Acquires Warranty & Indemnity-MGA Brockwell Capital

Optio Group, a London-based specialty MGA focused on emerging insurance risks, announced it has acquired Brockwell Capital Ltd., a leading warranty & indemnity MGA, for an undisclosed sum. Brockwell, an approved Lloyd’s coverholder, significantly adds to the group’s transactional liability capabilities and complements Optio’s existing W&I proposition. In addition, the...
BUSINESS
The Leaf-Chronicle

Hankook Tire strengthens North America team with executive promotions

Leading global tire maker Hankook Tire today announced executive promotions at its North America headquarters in Nashville, Tenn. Curtis Brison was named president of Hankook Tire North America. He succeeded Sooil Lee, who remains CEO of Hankook Tire & Technology. Additionally, Robert Williams was promoted to senior vice president of Truck, Bus and Radial (TBR) sales. Jong Jin (JJ) Park was promoted to vice president of marketing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Journal

Cap America promotes Cissell to vice president of marketing

Cap America, Inc. recently announced Cory Cissell has been promoted to vice president of marketing. Cissell recently transitioned from the director of sales to the director of marketing to fill the leadership role in that department. Cissell joined the Cap America team as business development manager in 2012 and joined...
BUSINESS
AdWeek

Papa John's Promotes Anne Fischer to Chief Marketing and Digital Officer

International pizza chain Papa John’s has promoted Anne Fischer to chief marketing and digital officer (CMDO). The promotion will see her join the company’s executive leadership team while taking on oversight of brand and advertising, media and field activation as well as menu strategy and product innovation.
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires Arkansas’ The Robbi Davis Agency

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has announced the acquisition of Little Rock, Arkansas-based The Robbi Davis Agency, Inc.. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 1996, RDA is a full-service insurance agency specializing in employee benefits, Medicare supplement/drug plans and individual health insurance, with a focus on small group businesses. Robbi Davis and her team will remain in their current location under the direction of Jerry Roberts, head of Gallagher’s Heartland region employee benefits consulting operations.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy