Motorcyclist dies in crash on Old Highway 80

By City News Service
 4 days ago

BOULEVARD, Calif. (CNS) – A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a predawn crash in the rural southeastern reaches of San Diego County.

The unidentified rider, described only as male, was headed east on Old Highway 80 in Boulevard when he lost control of his 2009 Yamaha two-wheeler about 5:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The motorcycle veered off the roadway east of Live Oak Springs Road and hit struck an asphalt berm, a utility pole and a tree, CHP public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow said. Though he was wearing a helmet, the rider suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene of the crash.

“Moments after this initial crash, two (motorists) drove through the crash scene and ran over vehicle debris, causing their vehicles to become disabled,” the spokesman said.

