ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

This Beloved Mall Brand Secretly Has the Most Fashionable Staples, and So Many Are Under $50 Right Now

By Andie Kanaras
Real Simple
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's nothing like strolling through the mall and discovering top-notch steals. However, you may have outgrown your go-to mall brands or know by now that the best deals are usually online. Either way, we're here to let you in on a little secret: Aerie sneakily has so many fashionable pieces of...

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
APPAREL
In Style

Shoppers Say This Clean, Anti-Aging Face Oil Makes It Look Like They Got Botox

It pains me to say this, but beauty products are fallible. If I had a nickel for every boastful serum that failed to make any sort of difference to my skin, well, I'd have enough to pay my New York City rent. That doesn't feel great, especially when some buys go for upwards of $50 (although some justify the cost). But of all the skincare categories, face oil reliably gives great results — even ones that just cost $13.
SKIN CARE
fashionista.com

5 Handbag Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

When it comes to handbags, trends aren't as transient as they are in apparel. A solid tote or shoulder bag can live (and be loved) in your wardrobe forever. Still, we do see certain silhouettes rise in the proverbial ranking of "it" items — one year may be bigger for baguettes than the next, others, you may feel called towards an oversized clutch. If you want to get a sense for which of these will be in the zeitgeist, look closely at the 2022 collections we've seen so far, from the runways to the in-between seasons, as well as what tastemakers appear to be carrying as of late: So far, it's looking good for '90s-style shoulder bags (pictured above, center, at Blumarine), crescent shapes (above, left, at Brandon Maxwell) and clasp tops (above, right, at Simone Rocha). Click through the galleries below to see (and shop) the styles we foresee being big this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Goes Icy in Pale Blue Puffer Coat and Combat Boots with Marla Maples

Tiffany Trump brought an edge to ski style while celebrating the holidays with her mother, Marla Maples. For the occasion, Trump wore black leggings with a black top, layered beneath a pale blue puffer jacket. Her outerwear included a furry hood, as well as a zipped front pocket. The Georgetown University graduate’s look featured no accessories, apart from her diamond engagement ring. Maples took a similar style route, pairing slim black jeans with a metallic puffer jacket that featured a shearling lined hood. Her outfit also included black pointed-toe boots with silver toe accents. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashionable
Refinery29

These Will Be The Biggest Fashion Trends Of 2022 — Shop Them Now

As seasons get more confusing (what’s the deal with balmy 65+ degree winter days?!) and COVID variants continue to emerge, the start to the new year feels ominous, thus stamping the biggest 2022 fashion trends, seen on the runways in September, with a sizeable question mark. Though reverting to a 24/7 sweatpants existence feels disheartening, it’s likely the only manner of dress you’ll be embracing right now as offices have closed and we're working from home once again. But it’s not all doom and gloom for the rest of the year. While soft clothes are, indeed, a piece of the 2022 style puzzle, they’re not the only items on deck.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Everything to Know About Kanye West’s New Favorite Red Wing Boots

If you’ve been following Kanye West‘s moves as of late then you have probably realized he’s been wearing a particular pair of new boots nonstop. And not just any old boots. These are 17-inch safety boots from Red Wing Shoes, a Minnesota-based brand that celebs like Ryan Gosling, Drake and David Beckham have all been seen in over the years. While Ye’s pull-on boots are designed to take on hazardous situations, with electrical hazard and steel toe protection, as well as a waterproof exterior and rugged Vibram sole, he’s now worn them on a cozy dinner date and on stage. For dinner...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
Sourcing Journal

Frame Deconstructs Denim in New Collection

Mastering the rules of design before breaking them is the backbone of fashion, and Frame’s latest program lives up to the challenge. The premium denim brand recently bowed Atelier of Denim, a line of richly hued deconstructed styles that brings an artisanal hand-crafted feel to Frame’s denim collection. With interesting and intricate seaming, flattering arched and curved seams and exposed interior construction details, the pieces are designed to be a unique and fresh addition to Frame’s expansive range of clean washes and everyday staples. Frame’s deconstructed theme echoes recent trends seen in runway collections. For Spring/Summer 2022, Versace presented mixed-media denim and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TODAY.com

Spanx just dropped a huge sale — and items are already selling out

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Real Simple

Shoppers Say This Oversized Top Is Soft as 'Butter'—and It Has a Feature to Keep Your Hands Warm

Free People has pretty much perfected laid-back, cozy essentials. In addition to super soft basics, it sells performance-ready activewear that's as stylish as its fashion staples. The FP Movement collection meets the needs of customers who don't want to spend hundreds of dollars on clothes they can only wear to the gym. You'll find highly rated compression tops that are cute enough to wear from a workout to brunch and leggings that are comfortable enough to wear while exercising and lounging around the house. Our most recent discovery from the comfy line is a long-sleeve top that customers say feels as soft as "butter."
APPAREL
Real Simple

This Simple Solution From Amazon Keeps My Necklaces, Earrings, and More Neatly Organized

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Although I'm a fairly neat person in most aspects of my life, I have to admit that I'm kind of a mess when it comes to keeping my jewelry organized. I'll put away my earrings and necklaces when I remember, but more often than not, my inattention and laziness causes them to end up in a tangled, chaotic pile that makes finding what I want later on a serious challenge. So when it came time to tell my fiancé what I wanted for the holidays, a decent jewelry holder was at the top of my list.
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Lunar New Year: Dior Men’s Releases Year of the Tiger Collection With Kenny Scharf + More

Jan. 10, 2022: Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones teamed up with American artist Kenny Scharf to celebrate the 2022 Lunar New Year Chinese zodiac sign, The Water Tiger. This motif is transformed into prints, embroidery, and patches appearing on shirts, knitwear, denim pants and down jackets in a palette of blue, white, and red – a lucky color in the Chinese culture. For this capsule the B27 sneakers were also reimagined in a new grey leather and adorned with the Water Tiger as well as men’s jewelry, the Dior Lingot 22, and Dior Lock Bags. Scharf first collaboration with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Nordstrom Just Secretly Put So Many Ugg Best-Selling Boots on Sale, and They're Selling Out at Record Speed

The Ugg Tazz mule was by far one of my best purchases of 2021. After I saw Gigi Hadid wearing the platform slip-ons back in October, I knew I had to have them. I've been wearing them non-stop for the last two weeks, and they're my go-to for dog walking and errand running. The platform makes them feel like something a Bratz doll would wear, so I haven't hesitated to wear them out to dinner, too. These mules keep my feet warmer than my favorite pair of fluffy house slippers, and , and people have complimented me endlessly every time I wear them.
APPAREL
Real Simple

This Fuzzy Sweater With Over 5,500 Five-Star Ratings on Amazon Is 'Cozy Perfection'

Most people are staying inside and prioritizing being cozy and warm these days. There's nothing quite like wrapping yourself up in a blanket, putting on a pot of tea, and lounging on the couch in front of the TV when it's cold out. But that doesn't mean you should sacrifice fashion over comfort: Amazon shoppers found a cute, fuzzy pullover that they're calling their "favorite sweater," and it's less than $35 right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Real Simple

Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Carpet Deodorizer Eliminates Odors Immediately—and It's Just $2

A clean, welcoming home starts with your sense of smell. Nothing is worse than walking in the front door and being greeted by wafts of stale bacon grease, a high school gym bag, or the kitty's litter box, after all. But simply spraying room fragrances to mask bad odors usually just makes the problem worse. So if you've been striving to create a signature scent for your home that reminds you of a luxury hotel or spa, we have a solution for you.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy