ZipRecruiter Is Recognized As A Built In 2022 Best Place To Work. (Graphic: Business Wire)

I don't know about you, but the feeling of a brand new and updated prescription changes everything. I wear both glasses and contacts because I love the option to change things up. Corrective lenses are not only function, but they're fashion, baby! I've worn various frame shapes and styles over the years from slim rectangles and boxy square-shaped frames to small and large circular frames. And you can bet I've tried out every color of the rainbow as well. The new year means it's time to schedule an eye doctor appointment and get a yearly check-up and a brand-new up-to-date prescription to boot. As Coach Taylor passionately remarked in Friday Night Lights, "Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose." Gone are the days in which you are required to dish out hundreds of dollars on a single pair of new specs from the stuffy old-school glasses retailer. We have ~options~ now in the form of cool online retailers that have been popping up as of recent. And if you aren't a big glasses wearer, contacts are easier than ever to order online too.

