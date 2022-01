The latest name to star is WSJ. Magazine’s My Monday Morning series is Olivier Rousteing. The Balmain creative director divulges that his day starts with green tea, lemon juice, orange juice, and yoga—after all, he works through the weekend at his Paris design studio so he needs a gentle way to ease in. Beyond his skincare musts—Augustinus Bader and Avène—and his non-negotiable tailoring—”I always need to wear a tailored jacket to feel like I’m on top of my game. Which is sometimes not true”—the 36-year-old designer also speaks candidly to the publication about representation, dreams, and vulnerability. As for what he’s watching? Why Emily in Paris, mais oui! “I love seeing my city through the eyes of Emily, who’s American. I feel like it’s really fun and really peaceful and that’s what I need when I get home right now,” he says. Read the piece here.

