Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte has formed a fourth successive coalition government a record 10 months after elections in the Netherlands, with big promises to reign in the climate crisis.The new government, a four-party coalition that reached a deal in December, was sworn in on Monday at the grand ballroom of the royal Noordeinde Palace in The Hague – a record 271 days after elections in March.The four-party government led by Mr Rutte has agreed to invest €35bn ($40bn or £29bn) in the fight against the climate crisis.The Netherlands faces growing challenges with respect to the crisis because a third...

JOBS ・ 1 DAY AGO