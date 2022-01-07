Another Promenade Shops tenant calls it quits, adding to shopping center’s high vacancy rate

New Balance, selling athletic footwear, closed in late December after 15 years of business at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. Ryan Kneller/The Morning Call/TNS

Another retail chain has ended its run at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley.

New Balance, selling athletic footwear, closed in late December after 15 years of business at the Upper Saucon Township shopping center.

The store was located between Mexican restaurant Torre and Gail Gray Home, a home furnishings and design business.

A reasons for the store’s closure is unclear, and a company spokesperson did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

New Balance’s departure adds to an already high vacancy rate at The Promenade Shops.

The outdoor center, which opened in 2006 with more than 70 retailers and restaurants, now features more than 20 vacant storefronts — nearly a third of its total spaces.

Pandemic woes over the past two years proved especially trying, with longstanding tenants such as tween fashion retailer Justice, women’s clothier New York & Company, kids’ apparel company The Children’s Place and Just Born Quality Confections’ retail store Peeps & Company shuttering.

Additionally, Plow & Hearth, a business selling products for the home, hearth, yard and garden, began a store closing sale in the fall and is expected to close early this year .

Still, The Promenade Shops has managed to welcome some new tenants in recent months.

New additions include fashion-comfort footwear store The Extra Pair by Sole Provisions, which opened in November ; All Weather Selvedge Denim Co. (AW), specializing in denim jeans made from proprietary Japanese selvedge fabrics, which held a grand opening in September ; the Lehigh Valley’s fourth European Wax Center, which opened in August; and formalwear retailer La Femme Boutique, which opened in April.

Other businesses set to open in the coming months include: Lashes by Gab, providing lash services, retail products and more, which is planning to open a second area location in Suite 603 (across from the AMC Center Valley 16 movie theater); and ELITE Salons & Suites, a “community of beauty professionals who are independent salon owners and all work together to provide high-end, luxury services to clients,” which is coming soon to Suite 800 (former The Children’s Place space).