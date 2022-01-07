ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

The 3 best pizza peels we tested in 2022

By Andrew Janjigian
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

Prices are accurate at the time of publication.

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Andrew Janjigian/Insider

Whether you are working in a corner pizza joint or a home kitchen, you'll need a peel to make great pizza. Also known as "baking peels," these paddle-like devices are indispensable tools for moving pizzas easily from the counter to the oven and back again.

I've been making pizza at home for more than 30 years, and have created more than a dozen pizza recipes for home bakers, in magazines such as Cook's Illustrated or my own bread- and pizza-instruction newsletter, Wordloaf . This means I've literally made thousands of pizzas in my day, so I know what works (and doesn't work) when it comes to pizza-making tools. And I have strong opinions about pizza peels, all the more so now that I've tested the current crop available.

For this guide, I tested five peels, focusing mainly on pizza, using each to load and unload multiple thin-crust pies from my oven. I also used them to load and unload loaves of bread, since peels are supremely useful for baking bread and even pastries. While ergonomics and durability were always on my mind, I tried to answer one main question: Could I get the pizzas in and out of the oven without disaster? You can learn more about my testing methodology below, along with information on wood versus metal pizza peels . Learn more about how Insider Reviews tests and researches kitchen products .

Here are the best pizza peels of 2022

Best pizza peel overall: New Star Foodservice 50295 Restaurant-Grade Wooden Pizza Peel, $26.98 on Amazon
If you only have the funds or space to have one inexpensive peel, then the New Star Foodservice 50295 Restaurant-Grade Wooden Pizza Peel is the one you want. It's lightweight, wide enough to accommodate the average pizza, and has a raw wood surface to help prevent the uncooked pizza from sticking.

Best innovative pizza peel: EXO Non-Stick Super Peel Pro Composite, $66.95 on Amazon
The EXO Non-Stick Super Peel Pro Composite is the ultimate "pizza-lovers" pizza peel, at least when it comes to loading pizza (and bread) into the oven, since its unique design works like a conveyor belt to move the product from the counter to the baking stone without sticking.

Best metal pizza peel: American Metalcraft 3016 Extra Large Blade Pizza Peel, 30 Inch, $24.76 on Amazon
The American Metalcraft 3016 Extra Large Blade Pizza Peel is an inexpensive, durable, and lightweight aluminum peel — the best option when it comes to removing pizza and bread from the oven.

The best pizza peel overall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NXEkn_0dfY6Gya00
The New Star Wooden Pizza Peel prevents uncooked dough from sticking and is easy to handle.

Andrew Janjigian/Insider

$26.98 FROM AMAZON


If you only have the funds or space to have one inexpensive peel, then the New Star Foodservice 50295 Restaurant-Grade Wooden Pizza Peel is the one you want. It's lightweight, wide enough to accommodate the average pizza, and has a raw wood surface to help prevent the uncooked pizza from sticking.

Pros: Lightweight, so it's easy to move around; raw (but not rough) wooden surface helps prevent sticking; spacious enough to fit the average 12-inch pizza; short, but more than adequate handle keeps its overall size compact

Cons: Thicker than aluminum peels, so it can be a challenge to slide underneath the cooked pie; raw wood stains easily

This pizza peel is lightweight at just 1 pound, 7 ounces, and it's made from raw, uncoated wood. At 12 inches by 13.5 inches, it's just large enough to fit a standard size pizza without being too unwieldy to handle. I used it to make half a dozen pies and two loaves of bread, and every time the pizza and bread dough slid off easily. While it may seem counterintuitive that a raw wood peel with a rough surface would be less sticky than a metal or coated wood peel, the porous surface of the wood actually wicks away moisture from the pizza, preventing sticking. While its handle is compact at just 8 inches, it was more than adequate enough to keep my hands away from the hot oven as I slid the pizza in.

Though pizzas slid off of this peel effortlessly, it takes some finesse to retrieve pizzas from the oven with it, since the paddle is relatively thick. It does have a sharp beveled edge to help with this, but it takes some practice to get the motion down. Fortunately, the potential for creating a mess is much less with cooked pies than raw dough, and you can always use a pair of tongs (or even your fingers if you are swift) to help guide the finished pie back on the peel. The porous wood surface is prone to staining, but the peel can still be kept sanitary with some soap and water. Overall, this is a solid peel that is compact, efficient, and easy to use no matter your skill level.

The best innovative pizza peel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MxBLc_0dfY6Gya00
The conveyor belt-style EXO Super Peel is unmatched when it comes to loading pizza into the oven.

Andrew Janjigian/Insider

$66.95 FROM AMAZON Originally $75.00 | Save 11%

The EXO Non-Stick Super Peel Pro Composite is the ultimate "pizza-lovers" pizza peel, at least when it comes to loading pizza (and bread) into the oven, since its unique design works like a conveyor belt to move the product from the counter to the baking stone without sticking.

Pros: No risk of the dough sticking to the peel, no matter how wet it might be or how long may have sat on the cloth belt; lightweight; plenty wide enough to accommodate the average 12-inch pizza

Cons: Not really designed for removing pizzas from the oven, so a second peel is necessary; proper use requires practice to nail down; canvas belt can pick up stains

This innovative peel consists of a canvas "belt" attached to a wooden board. It is identical in function to the belted loaders that professional bakers use to load bread into a deck oven, except scaled way down in size. Instead of sliding the pie off of the peel, you pull the belt out from underneath it, and the pizza or bread simply drops straight down onto the baking surface, not unlike a magician's "tablecloth" trick. This means you can take all the time you need getting the pie topped and loaded into the oven, even when working with the wettest, stickiest of doughs. I used this model to make half a dozen pies and two loaves of bread, and not one stuck to the Super Peel .

At 13.25 inches by 12.5 inches and weighing just under two pounds, I found the peel roomy enough to hold the average home-sized pie while still remaining lightweight enough to handle. And its 7-inch handle was more than adequate in length to keep my hands away from the hot oven as I slid the pizza in.

While the Super Peel can't be beat for loading pizza and bread into the oven, it's pretty much useless for taking them out of the oven, so you'll still want an aluminum peel as well. And using a Super Peel isn't intuitive — it'll take a few practice tries before you get the correct motion down (hot tip: practice using it outside of the oven, using something other than an actual pizza, until you get the hang of it). The canvas belt can pick up stains from use, but it is washable (don't put it in the dryer though, it could shrink) and replacements are available. Overall, the Super Peel is an excellent choice for the fanatic who wants to take their pizza game to the next level.

This pizza peel is currently out of stock.

The best metal pizza peel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JJWOj_0dfY6Gya00
The American Metalcraft pizza peel is made of aluminum and slides smoothly under baked goods to remove them from the oven.

Andrew Janjigian/Insider

$24.76 FROM AMAZON

The American Metalcraft 3016 Extra Large Blade Pizza Peel is an inexpensive, durable, and lightweight aluminum peel — the best option when it comes to removing pizza and bread from the oven.

Pros: Super thin, flexible blade gets under baked pies and breads with ease; very durable; lightweight, at just under 2 pounds; wide enough to accommodate the average 12-inch pizza

Cons: Slick, entirely non-porous surface can cause raw pizza and bread doughs to stick; best used primarily as a tool to remove finished products from the oven

This pizza peel is lightweight and made from aluminum, with a wooden handle. At 14 inches by 13.5 inches, it's roomy enough to fit a standard size pizza without being too unwieldy to handle. I used it to move half a dozen pies and two loaves of bread in and out of the oven. Raw pizza dough had a tendency to stick to the peel, particularly when the dough was wet, or if I took too long getting the pies ready to bake. Breads were less prone to sticking, since they spent so little time on the paddle.

But the peel worked wonderfully once the products were in the oven. The thin, lightweight blade slides easily beneath pizzas or bread, and the 12-inch handle provides plenty of distance between your hand and the hot oven. The aluminum surface of the peel is easily cleaned with soap and water. Overall, this is a solid peel that is compact, efficient, and easy to use no matter your skill level, especially when used in tandem with another style of peel for loading. It's also very durable; I've used one for more than 10 years, and it continues to work as good as new.

Our pizza peel testing methodology
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPk3u_0dfY6Gya00
We tested five pizza peels by loading pizza and bread in and out of an oven, and then evaluated how easy each peel was to clean up.

Andrew Janjigian/Insider

I've been making pizza regularly for more than 30 years, including developing recipes for publications like Cook's Illustrated and my own newsletter. I relied heavily on my own experience when testing for this guide and incorporated each peel into my regular pizza and bread making routine over the course of three weeks. Here's what I considered:

Pizza: I used the peels to load thin-crust pizza in and out of the oven. I worked with a fairly wet dough recipe, one that tends to stick to a peel unless I coat the peel with a lot of flour and/or I get the pie ready to bake very quickly.

Bread: I also used the peels to load and unload bread, both with and without the use of parchment paper beneath the loaf.

Ease of Use: I considered how easy the peels were to move around and to insert beneath baked pizzas and doughs easily. After each use, I cleaned the peel according to manufacturer instructions, evaluating how easily they cleaned up and noting their appearance after use and cleaning.

Durability: I considered the durability of the materials from which each peel was constructed and looked for any wear and tear over the three weeks I used them. I also factored in my many years of personal experience using several of the products in this guide.

What else we tested
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r9sHj_0dfY6Gya00
One wooden and one metal pizza peel did not perform as well as the others in this guide.

Andrew Janjigian/Insider

We tested five peels in total; here are a few of the other peels I tested that didn't make the cut:

  • SPLENDR Aluminum Metal Pizza Peel with Foldable Wood Handle ($20.99): The handle on this aluminum peel does fold up to make storage in small spaces easier. It performed much like the other aluminum peels I tested, and the handle was comfortable to use. But the handle doesn't sit entirely flush with the peel when folded, making it awkwardly shaped for storage. That said, it might be a good option if space is at a premium.
  • Heritage Acacia Wood Pizza Peel ($27.99): This attractive, lightweight, and roomy wooden peel didn't make the cut because its slick, finished surface made pizza doughs prone to sticking on it. You'll get best results with an uncoated wood peel, which is porous enough to absorb moisture from the dough and prevent sticking.
Wood versus metal pizza peels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10izDj_0dfY6Gya00

Andrew Janjigian/Insider

Though one of my top picks — the EXO Non-Stick Super Peel Pro Composite is in a category by itself, there are two main types of baking peels: wooden and metal. Wooden peels are typically made of wood or bamboo, while most metal peels are made of aluminum.

My personal take after 30 years of making pizzas and using peels is that if you only have the money and/or space to own one inexpensive peel, you should get a raw, wooden peel since it's the most "nonstick" choice among the inexpensive baking peels. Though they are a challenge to slide beneath finished pies, it can be done with practice, and baked pies are not nearly as risky to move around as raw ones, anyway. But if you can afford — and have the room for — more than one peel, you might consider a wooden peel for loading the pizzas into the oven, and a metal one for taking them out. (Having two peels also means you can get busy saucing and topping the next pie while the first one bakes.) Here are the key differences between the styles:

Wooden peels: Many wooden peels are coated with a slick finish, while others are unfinished. Coated peels are easy to clean and are "slippery," which can let the dough slide off the peel more easily. But with wet doughs — or even just doughs that have been left on the peel for too long before baking — that slick texture can actually cause the pizza to stick when moisture collects between the dough and the peel. "Raw," unfinished wood peels have a rough, porous texture and hence more grip, but because they can wick moisture away from the dough, they actually tend to be more nonstick than coated peels. Another downside to wooden peels, coated or not, is that they are generally thicker than metal peels, which can make it hard to slide under the pizza once it has finished baking.

Metal peels: Metal peels usually have an aluminum paddle or blade that is flexible and thin enough to easily slide between the pizza and baking stone for quick removal. Even with their wooden handles, they are lightweight compared to all-wood peels. But just like coated wooden peels, a metal peel's non-porous surface can cause raw dough to stick, spelling potential pizza-night disaster.

Check out our other pizza-related buying guides
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lb58f_0dfY6Gya00

Breville

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Oven#Pizza Dough#Quick Bread#Peel#Food Drink#Cook S Illustrated#Insider Reviews
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Inverse

50 cheap things that are selling out on Amazon because they're so freaking clever

Do you know what’s a cool feeling? When a lightbulb goes off in my head and I realize that an irritating problem — a closet that’s too small, a bathroom with inadequate storage, or a kitchen with usability issues — has a simple and inexpensive solution. There’s that moment of doubt caused by the suspicion that something so simple can’t work. (If it does, why do people spend tidy fortunes on remodels and high-priced alternatives?) But then comes the experimentation, followed by the certainty, and finally, the gloating over my own cleverness. That’s why these 50 cheap things keep selling out on Amazon. Because they're so freaking clever.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

The Last Thing to Do with a Jar of Mayonnaise Before You Rinse It Out

You learn a lot about your future spouse when you eat with them. One of the things I learned about my husband was that he likes to dip cooked broccoli in mayonnaise. I found this out many years ago when we were eating a meal with friends, and my now husband asked for mayo. I couldn’t figure out what he wanted it for until I watched, incredulous, as he swooped the broccoli through the mayo and popped it into his mouth with a smile. Guess who regularly uses mayo as a broccoli condiment now? Yep, our entire family of seven — including me!
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Best Prime Rib Anywhere Is 45 Minutes Away

Love prime rib? You HAVE to take a ride and check out the prime rib that is available at Zollinger's South Dayton Hotel!. There are some hidden gems in Western New York and Zollinger's South Dayton Hotel, is truly one of them. Not only do you get amazing service from the staff, the portion of prime rib is more than generous and is consistently, THE BEST in the area. Owners, Jeff and Mandy, are incredible hosts and welcome you Monday thru Saturday 11a-11p and Sundays 12-8p!
SOUTH DAYTON, NY
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling 7 Pre-Made Winter Soups That Taste Like They Came Straight from a Restaurant

Where would we be without Costco? It’s hard to even imagine what life was like before we got a Costco membership, but it’s safe to say that we were eating way worse food. Life without the Costco bakery? Unimaginable, especially after trying their ham and cheese pastries. These days, we raid Costco every couple of weeks, so that when we get a craving we can reach into the fridge or pantry instead of ordering expensive takeout. Our latest Costco favorite? Prepared soups. These aren’t the canned condensed soups of your childhood, either – they’re so good, you could close your...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Woman's World

This Is the Best Way To Sanitize and Reuse KN95 and N95 Masks

If you’re still wearing cloth masks, now is the time to upgrade. Experts warn that the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant strain of Covid-19 in the U.S., is far more transmissible than other variants, and cloth masks aren’t enough to protect us anymore. However, many of us have been reluctant to put aside our favorite cloth face masks and purchase new ones.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Ice Cream Tastes So Good

While ice cream in fast food establishments can often be overlooked, it can equally be the reason for someone's visit. Fast food favorite ice creams like the Chocolate Dipped Cone from Dairy Queen, the Wicked Strawberry Cone from Rally's, and the Vanilla Waffle Cone from Culver's, are proof of just how beloved ice cream is. And while McDonald's ice cream may not get top billing, it certainly is an ice-cold delicacy that many care about.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
Insider

Insider

249K+
Followers
20K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy