How to obtain the Divine Bridle in Genshin Impact

By Dave Aubrey
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NhATr_0dfY680100

Genshin Impact‘s brand new update 2.4 is out, launching new characters Shenhe and Yun Jin, whom you can discover more about in our complete Genshin Impact character bio list. But even bigger than those two new playable characters is the region of Enkanomiya, a land deep underground where you can find brand new weapons, quests, and much more.

In this guide, we’re breaking down how to earn the Divine Bridle from Hyperion’s Dirge quest in Enkanomiya. The Divine Bridle is a quest item that you’ll need for other tasks in Enkanomiya, so it’s best to get it as soon as you can. We also have a guide to enter Enkanomiya, if you still need to find your way in.

How to start Hyperion's Dirge quest series in Genshin Impact

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FNxXJ_0dfY680100

To start this quest series you’ll have to meet with Aberaku. He’s hiding within Dainichi Mikoshi. During Evernight, a pair of torches about halfway up the steps of the temple are visible. Using a Pyro character to light these torches up, and you’ll find Aberaku inside, beginning the Hyperion’s Dirge quest series, the first being Narrow Inquiry.

How to complete Narrow Inquiry in Genshin Impact

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qtr9M_0dfY680100

Travel to The Narrows and find the rock circle in the center of the island. Use your Key Sigils to unlock the seal here, and speak to Aberaku in the center of the circle. This will activate a challenging battle that will test your strength. Defeat the enemies to move on to the next quest in the series, Temple Inquiry.

How to complete Temple Inquiry in Genshin Impact

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLwAT_0dfY680100

The Temple Inquiry takes place on the island of Evernight Temple – seeing a naming scheme form yet? This rock circle can be found near the center of the island, just North of the teleport point. Hop down the cliff to find the rock circle, and use your Key Sigils to unlock each seal, once again. Speak to Aberaku, and the challenge will begin. Complete it and move on to Serpent’s Heart Inquiry.

How to complete Serpent's Heart Inquiry in Genshin Impact

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2osFHT_0dfY680100

This takes place on the island of The Serpent’s Heart. Pick the teleport point on the Southern edge of the main left island, and you’ll find another rock circle up here. Use up your Key Sigils to once again unlock each point, and speak to Aberaku in the center. Get ready for another tough fight. Once it’s done, speak to Aberaku, collect the rewards, and move on.

Getting the Divine Bridle in Genshin Impact

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25j266_0dfY680100

Now that we’ve completed the three challenges, it’s time to earn the Divine Bridle. Take each of the three offerings back to the temple room where you first met Aberaku, and place them atop the pedestals. This will open up a portal that will take you to the top of the Dainichi Mikoshi. Here you will meet Aberaku one more time. Once you’ve spoken to him you will have completed the Hyperion’s Dirge quest series in full, and earned yourself the Divine Bridle.

New Destiny 2 trailer reveals the Witch Queen's domain

Aspiring astronauts that are particularly fond of looting and shooting will be happy to know that a new trailer for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen came out Tuesday. Savathûn’s Throne World, an oh-so-appropriate title for the trailer, goes a bit into what players can expect from the expansion. Savathûn seems none too thrilled that Guardians are poking her majesty’s neck of the woods, as every nook and cranny appears to be rife with danger. Not that we’d expect the abode of an evil space monster to be all that welcoming, mind you.
VIDEO GAMES
