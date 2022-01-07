ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Berlin Fest’s European Film Market Going Online Only Amid Omicron-Fueled COVID Surge

By Scott Roxborough
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BpYpW_0dfY65Lq00

Berlin’s European Film Market is going online-only for the second year in a row, amid concerns over the rapid spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The move, which the EFM confirmed Friday, had been expected after Sundance this week moved its festival online and most major U.S. and U.K. companies canceled their Berlin flights.

The Berlin Film Festival, however, is still hoping to hold an in-person event next month, from Feb. 10-20, should COVID regulations allow it.

COVID case numbers have been rising steadily in Germany, driven by omicron, though they have yet to spike dramatically as they have elsewhere in Europe. National disease control center the Robert Koch Institute on Friday recorded 56,000 new COVID-19 infections nationwide and a rising infection rate, with more than 300 active cases per 100,000 inhabitants. COVID-19 infection rates are at or near record levels in the U.K., France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, all of which have been designated “high-risk” areas by the Berlin government. Most of the world, in fact, has been put in the “high-risk” column, including the United States, Japan, Australia and South Korea. Travelers from those regions who are not vaccinated or can show they have recently recovered from a COVID-19 infection, have to spend 10 days in quarantine upon arrival in Germany, with a possible release after 5 days with a negative COVID test.

“I doubt any of the Americans are coming over [to Berlin],” one European sales exec told THR by email. “I am flying to LA tomorrow and it is hard enough to get anyone to meet me outdoors in LA let alone getting them to travel to Berlin!”

Without American or Asian buyers — most major Chinese, Japanese and Korean companies had already said they would be skipping Berlin this year — the 2022 EFM was looking, at best, to be a “very watered down” market similar to last year’s Cannes, which attracted mainly European buyers “but without any U.S. presence.”

The Berlin Film Festival told THR it was “closely monitoring the development of the pandemic” and that the “safety of our guests, public and our teams remains our first priority.” If infection rates keep rising, Berlin said it may need to adjust its hygienic measures —for example by introducing capacity restrictions in festival cinemas — to allow an in-person festival to take place, safely, between Feb. 10-20.

“The festival is in close consultation with the Berlin state senate and the [German culture ministry], who so far continue to support our planning for an in-person festival,” a spokesperson told THR , adding that Berlin has “to remain flexible and adapt to any changes” bought in by the state or federal governments.

On Friday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, together with the governors of Germany’s 16 states, announced further measures to stem the spread of omicron. The new regulations will shut down clubs and discos across the country but will not add new restrictions for cinemas, although existing rules, requiring visitors to show proof of vaccination or recent recovery from a COVID-19 infection, will remain in place.

Etan Vlessing and Alex Ritman contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

European Gender Gap: Only 23 Percent of Film Directors Are Female, Study Finds

For the European film industry, gender parity is still a long way off. Despite pledges by festivals, funding bodies and industry associations to work to narrow the gender gap, fewer than one in four working directors in Europe are female, a new industry report has found. A survey of crews that worked on European feature films produced and released in Europe between 2016 and 2020 found that women “only represented 23 percent” of all directors. Behind the camera, women accounted for slightly more than a third (33 percent) of working producers and just under a third (27 percent) of screenwriters, the...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance Cancels In-Person Events, Moves Film Festival Online Amid Omicron

The in-person return of the Sundance Film Festival has been canceled due to the surge of COVID-19 cases spurred by the omicron variant, with the festival moving completely online, organizers said Wednesday. The news comes 15 days prior to the festival’s start date of Jan. 20. “Despite the most ambitious protocols, the Omicron variant with its unexpectedly high transmissibility rates is pushing the limits of health safety, travel, and other infrastructures across the country. And so, today we’re announcing: the Festival’s in-person Utah elements will be moving online this year,” read the announcement from the Sundance Institute, the nonprofit behind the...
SUNDANCE, UT
The Hollywood Reporter

Cable Clutter and Tech Frustrations: BAFTA Streaming Portal Hit With Complaints From Awards Voters

With the 2022 BAFTA film awards longlists set to be unveiled on Wednesday, the first round of voting closed at 6 p.m. U.K. time (10 a.m. PT) on Monday, Jan. 3. Only it didn’t. Due to “technical issues” on BAFTA’s dedicated online voting platform that saw many voters hit with error messages when trying to log in or submit their votes on a site that was operating much slower than usual, the deadline was extended by 18 hours. According to a BAFTA representative, the fault — blamed on the influx of people wanting to vote at the last minute (and on a British...
MOVIES
primenewsghana.com

Covid: France tightens restrictions amid Omicron surge

France has announced tighter Covid restrictions amid concerns over the Omicron variant. From 3 January, remote working will become compulsory for those who can and public gatherings will be limited to 2,000 people for indoor events. The news comes as France recorded more than 100,000 new infections on Saturday -...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
dallassun.com

Sundance Film Festival to go virtual due to Omicron surge

Washington [US], January 6 (ANI): The in-person return of the Sundance Film Festival has been cancelled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases spurred by the Omicron variant, with the festival going completely virtual. As per Variety, the festival was scheduled to take place from January 20-30, and offer a...
TRAVEL
worldofreel.com

Berlin Film Festival Might Be Going Hybrid For Its 2022 Edition

A persistent rumour I keep hearing is that, due to Omicron concerns, the Berlin Film Festival is in the final stages of transitioning to a hybrid/in-person model for their 2022 edition. The lineup for 72nd edition of the festival is set to be announced on January 16th. Rumoured to be...
MOVIES
The Independent

Germany urges Malaysian owner to help save ailing shipyard

The German government on Monday called on Malaysia-based Genting Group to contribute financially to the rescue of a shipyard it bought five years ago in northern Germany The shipyard, MV Werften, filed for bankruptcy protection Monday after getting into financial difficulties over the construction of a massive cruise liner, German news agency dpa reported.Germany has said it is willing to discuss providing considerable state aid to the shipyard to prevent it from going under, which would mean a loss of 1,900 jobs in the economically depressed northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.But a spokeswoman for the Economy Ministry made clear...
ECONOMY
Deadline

French Film Exports Grossed $104M In 2021; China Became Top Consumer

French film exports generated 91.4M euros ($103.6M) in 2021, a 5.5% increase on the previous year’s provisional figures, while admissions were up 8% to 14.8M. Comparatively, French films within France sold 39.2M tickets during the year. The figures were announced during the annual Unifrance Rendez-Vous with French Cinema which is taking place in Paris this week — one of the rare international gatherings in the current landscape that’s being held as a physical event. Today’s numbers are provisional estimates and will be higher when they are trued up in the fall. For example, when originally announced in January 2021, the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#Sundance Film Festival#Omicron#Covid#Berlin Fest#Efm#The Robert Koch Institute#Americans#Thr#Asian#Chinese#Japanese#Korean
Variety

Just 23% of Film Directors are Female, Study Reveals, as Europe’s Gender Imbalance Continues

The yawning gender gap in the European film industry showed only a marginal improvement as a study reveals that women accounted for only 23% of directors, a lone percentage point up from the 22% recorded in a previous study. The “Female professionals in European film production” study published by the European Audiovisual Observatory, authored by Patrizia Simone, looks at the period 2016–2020 and also finds that female presence was lowest among cinematographers (10%) and composers (9%). The gender gap was less pronounced among producers and screenwriters with women accounting for 33% of producers and 27% of screenwriters active in European feature films....
MOVIES
The Independent

Britons could ditch long-haul holidays for greener Europe getaways – ferry boss

Britons eager for sunny getaways as the Covid-19 pandemic eases may ditch long-haul destinations in favour of holidays in Europe to cut their carbon footprint, a ferry industry boss has said.While the Omicron variant continues to rage across the world, putting healthcare agencies under significant strain, there are hopes that some restrictions may soon ease.But an increase in UK holidaymakers heading for Europe could cause a headache in Dover, with 20-mile queues if coronavirus border checks are not eased by Easter, said Chris Parker director of capacity and passenger performance for ferry operator DFDS.Speaking to the PA news agency...
LIFESTYLE
Variety

Overseas Box Office for French Films Up 5.5% in 2021; China Becomes Top Territory

French films grossed €91.4 million ($103 million) from 14.8 million admissions overseas last year, a 5.5% year-on-year increase, while China became the top territory for French film fare, ahead of Russia and Spain. Figures were unveiled by French promotion org Unifrance during a day of conferences hosted as part of its Rendez-Vous event in Paris. While theaters around the world were once again closed for several months last year, as many as 719 French films released internationally, a 17.7% year-on-year increase. In spite of the ongoing pandemic, French movies also shined at major film festivals with Audrey Diwan’s “Happening” and Julia Ducournau’s...
MOVIES
Deadline

Berlin Film Festival Confirms It Is Progressing With Physical Event; EFM Moves Online – Update

UPDATED, 01/11/2022: The Berlin Film Festival has today confirmed that it is progressing with an in-person festival, as per our previous report. The rise of Covid cases prompted by the Omicron variant has seen the fest’s industry event, the European Film Market, shift to a virtual edition this year. However, the film festival itself will continue physically, albeit with certain restrictions in place, which are to be announced. “We are very pleased with the positive signal from the authorities so far and feel encouraged to continue with the planning. We hope to be able to announce the final concept for the 2022...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Variety

As Local Production Surges, Paris Backlot Project Charts New Course

Looking to build on the exposure offered by recent hits like Netflix’s “Emily in Paris” and “Lupin,” France’s Centre National du Cinema has set out an ambitious reinvestment plan for the country’s production ecosystem. This past July, the Gallic national film body announced a $11.5 million scheme to “shock and modernize [France’s] production apparatus,” dividing those public subsidies between eight studios and 12 digital facilities as part of a larger initiative to lure international shoots. Among the selected projects are a handful of post-production studios, the country’s first LED-operated digital soundstage – spearheaded by an alum of Disney’s “The Mandalorian” – and...
MOVIES
AFP

Half of Europe on track to catch Omicron, world economy at risk

More than half of people in Europe will likely catch Omicron by March, the World Health Organization said Tuesday, as the World Bank warned the contagious variant could hamper global economic recovery. Millions in China were locked down again, exactly two years after Beijing reported the first death from what was later confirmed to be coronavirus. The highly transmissible Omicron strain has swept across countries, forcing governments to impose fresh measures and some rolling out vaccine booster shots. But the WHO on Tuesday warned that repeating booster doses of the original Covid jabs was not a viable strategy against emerging variants.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Japan’s Covid care package for people in self-isolation wins praise online

A photo of a generous care package sent to someone self-isolating with Covid by Tokyo’s government has won plaudits online and sparked debate on the varying level of support offered by governments during the pandemic.The photo of a parcel of food was shared by a user on Reddit, where it was widely praised and went viral.The care package included a week’s worth of meals, including Japanese curry, noodles, coffee, water, packaged fruits, beans, dried soup, instant rice and chips.“I got tested positive for Covid a couple days ago. Every morning I get a phone call that requires me to update...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

The 20 Countries Responsible for Nearly All Global Emissions

In the worldwide effort to curb climate change, 2021 was an important year. In August, the U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued its sixth report, with its most urgent plea to date for quick action to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Three months later, 197 nations came together in Glasgow for a two-week conference, […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Making of ‘A Hero’: Writer-Director Asghar Farhadi’s Latest Drama Has Been in His Mind for Decades

According to Amir Jadidi, the star of Asghar Farhadi’s drama A Hero, there’s an expression in Farsi that roughly translates as, “The wealthier, the needier.” This was one of the actor’s initial thoughts when the director first pitched the film’s title character, Rahim, a man seemingly forever dangling over the precipice of disaster, yet with a serene demeanor and expression that masks the chaos he’s straddling. “Sometimes people who don’t have anything still have this impression of satisfaction or acceptance in their gaze, because that’s their attitude to life,” says Jadidi, adding that he immediately identified Rahim as a common figure in...
MOVIES
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy