"Mayor of Kingstown" Star Emma Laird

By Sinclair Broadcast Group
KATU.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's the new series from Academy Award nominee and “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan! "Mayor of Kingstown" follows the McLusky family--power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes...

katu.com

Related
leedaily.com

Mayor of Kingstown Season 2 Release Date, Cast, and Plot [Updated]

Mayor of Kingstown Series concludes along with a boom, begs the Q/A, “If there are too many plot threads abandoned unfinished to support a chapter two?” The show is set in Pennsylvania, Michigan, although there are 7 jails inside a ten-mile radius, as well as was developed through “Yellowstone” founder Taylor Sheridan as well as Hugh Dillon (when portrays Jamie).
Popculture

'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 2 Update Surfaces in New Report

Fans will be heading back to the small town of Kingstown, Michigan for another season of Taylor Sheridan's hit series Mayor of Kingstown. The Jeremy Renner-starring series has officially been renewed for a second season, just days after its debut run concluded on Paramount+, according to Puck, which also reported Renner is tapped to reprise his role as protagonist Mike McLusky.
Outsider.com

‘Mayor of Kingstown’: When Can Viewers Expect Season 2?

Mayor of Kingstown was here and gone before you knew it. The Paramount Plus drama series created by Taylor Sheridan was a sprint throughout its first season. Tensions ran high in the town immediately, with a truly unforgettable first episode that set everything in motion for the episodes that followed. Jeremy Renner’s antihero character has been a hit in the first season, as he runs the corrupt town of Kingstown, begrudgingly. It’s not what he wants to do, but it is what he has to do. Well, everything, especially in the prison, finally came to a head in the season 1 finale. Now, fans are wondering when they should expect season 2?
cartermatt.com

Mayor of Kingstown season 2: Is it renewed or canceled at Paramount+?

Following the finale today on Paramount+, will there be a Mayor of Kingstown season 2 renewal? Or, are we at the end of the road now?. We’re sure, first and foremost, that there are going to be viewers eager to get more of this story. The finale definitely leaves off in a place where there’s a lot more to be told! We’re not sure there’s ever been a prison-centric drama quite like this, and you can see clearly the Taylor Sheridan touches throughout. There are similarities thematically to Yellowstone, even if the characters and world are fully their own.
Decider.com

How Many Episodes of ‘1883’ Are There? ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Release Schedule

Yellowstone Season 4 may be over, but the show’s new prequel series 1883 is well underway. Taylor Sheridan‘s western drama universe is expanding with the new series, which has introduced us to the early oughts of the Dutton family in the United States. Starring Sam Elliott alongside country couple Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, 1883 has secured a place in the home of the massive Yellowstone fanbase — but the first season must end somewhere, right?
Popculture

'Yellowstone': Actress Who Plays Mia Is From an Incredibly Famous Family

The Dutton family is at the center of Paramount Network's hugely successful Yellowstone, but one member of the cast comes from a family that's also important in the real world. Eden Brolin, who plays Jimmy's girlfriend Mia, is the daughter of Dune star Josh Brolin and the granddaughter of Hotel actor James Brolin. She is also the step-granddaughter of Barbra Streisand.
