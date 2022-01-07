"Mayor of Kingstown" Star Emma Laird

Mayor of Kingstown was here and gone before you knew it. The Paramount Plus drama series created by Taylor Sheridan was a sprint throughout its first season. Tensions ran high in the town immediately, with a truly unforgettable first episode that set everything in motion for the episodes that followed. Jeremy Renner’s antihero character has been a hit in the first season, as he runs the corrupt town of Kingstown, begrudgingly. It’s not what he wants to do, but it is what he has to do. Well, everything, especially in the prison, finally came to a head in the season 1 finale. Now, fans are wondering when they should expect season 2?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO