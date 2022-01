Automatic E92 M3s are reliable and cheaper than a stick. The BMW M3 is about as coveted as “normal” cars get. Pretty much anyone who has a passion for all things automotive has wanted one at one point, or at a minimum, given the BMW sports car the respect it deserves. The E92 M3 is still a bargain, for now, and one the last and only V8 M3 ever made. And if you want one, this is everything you need to know about the last naturally aspirated M3.

BUYING CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO