Here are some of the most expensive homes that sold in McKinney in 2021

If you could choose one ultra extravagant feature for your home, what would it be? A bowling alley? A home movie theater? Or how about 42 bathrooms, one for almost every week in a year? If your answer is all three, you’re in luck. A luxurious Los Angeles estate, nicknamed “The One”, which features all of those amenities (and so much more), is going to auction—so it could soon be yours. That’s if you can afford what has been described as one of the most expensive private residences in the world.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO