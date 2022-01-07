ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Graham Is a Mom of 3! She and Justin Ervin Just Welcomed Twins

By Kate Schweitzer
 4 days ago
Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin are officially parents of three! The couple welcomed twin sons on the morning of Jan. 7, the model shared in a written message on her Instagram Stories the same...

