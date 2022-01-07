ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Strategies to Close a Retirement Income Gap

mckinneyonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you determine how much income you'll need in retirement, you may base your projection on...

www.mckinneyonline.com

etftrends.com

As the Fixed Income Environment Shifts, Consider Looking to Alternative ETF Strategies

After a three-decade bond market rally, fixed income investors have grown complacent with their U.S. Treasury holdings. With interest rates expected to rise, it may be time to consider alternative income exchange traded fund strategies to better manage the potential risks ahead. The 10-year Treasury yield is supposed to reflect...
MARKETS
InvestmentNews

The challenges of retirement income

David Lau, founder of DPL Financial Partners, discusses how the recent low interest era has made it difficult for advisers to produce the traditional fixed income glide-path. He believes annuities may be able to fill the spot bonds once served to generate that income.
PERSONAL FINANCE
#Retirement Income
Forbes Advisor

The Best Retirement Income Funds Of 2022

Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Retirement income funds are a type of mutual fund that provide retirees with a stable source of income plus the potential for growth. Retirement income funds typically focus on dividends, interest income or both. In many cases, they include a significant allocation to equities.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Non-Traditional Income: Strategies for a Rising Rate Environment

The investment case for preferreds, bank loans, and utilities. Why you need to diversify your client's income sources. How financial advisors should think about non-traditional allocations. Implementation strategies to take advantage of unique opportunities right now. Pending acceptance for one hour of CFP/CIMA CE credit for live and on-demand attendees.
PERSONAL FINANCE
strategy+business

Closing the agile achievement gap

Here’s an agile cautionary tale: a certain US-based bank wanted to be faster on its feet, transform end-to-end customer experiences, and gain an edge over newer, nimbler fintech competitors. So, naturally, it turned to the agile playbook—the set of practices derived from software development to bring multidisciplinary teams together in order to make quick progress on short-term projects. It established daily stand-up meetings and retrospectives—the “ceremonies” of agile. It created agile teams to develop innovative new apps, build better business processes, and craft technology solutions that would support a bevy of new digital offerings. But company leaders soon realized they had a big problem on their hands.
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

How Two Couples Covered Their Income Gaps for Life with Income Annuities

MEDFORD, OR / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2022 / When planning for retirement, the need for cash flow is crucial. 'If your cash flow isn't right, the rest of your investment strategy will become unstable,' Ken Nuss, CEO of AnnuityAdvantage, an online annuity marketplace, writes in Kiplinger.com. The article shows...
MEDFORD, OR
Forbes

While The Retirement Equation Evolves, Fixed Income Remains A Constant

Adam Green is the co-founder and CEO at YieldX. Adam also co-founded and was the Chief Strategy Officer at MoneyLion. For many people, the Covid-19 pandemic presented an opportunity to transform their careers. Whether by working remotely, changing career paths, retiring early or simply ditching the traditional 9-to-5 desk job, professionals across all industries are seeking more control of their lives, and the labor market is feeling the effects. The collective impact of these lifestyle changes has been coined “The Great Resignation” by Texas A&M University’s Anthony Klotz.
ECONOMY
SmartAsset

How to Save for Retirement Without a 401(k)

A workplace 401(k) can be a great tool for retirement savings, but it isn’t the only way to build a nest egg for the future. If you don’t have access to a 401(k), there are a variety of alternatives that … Continue reading → The post How to Save for Retirement Without a 401(k) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Investor's Business Daily

How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Be If Your Income Is This Much

How much will your Social Security benefits be in dollars? That is a key retirement planning question for most people. It's also the target of simple financial curiosity. And the answer has major practical consequences. Social Security plays a big part in determining what your overall, total annual income will be in retirement.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Chicago Public Radio

An Englewood group is working to close the wealth gap one business at a time

2020 Census data show that Englewood has seen a sharper population decline than any other Chicago neighborhood, and when residents leave, businesses close and tax revenue dries up, further hurting the local economy. Reset checks in with the creator and one of the funders of The Re-Up project in Englewood,...
CHICAGO, IL
World Economic Forum

This is how businesses are driving digital inclusion and closing the skills gap

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. “Insufficient internal skills” is a problem for employers trying to find digital expertise. A report by BT - a British multinational telecommunications company - has found that the skills gap...
ECONOMY

