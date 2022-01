Cameron Smith and Jon Rahm smashed all kinds of scoring records as the Aussie beat the World No. 1 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Golf legend Bobby Jones once said of Jack Nicklaus that he plays a game “which I’m not even familiar with.” Nobody — not Jones, not Nicklaus, not anybody in the long annals of the PGA Tour—is familiar with the golf played this week in Kapalua, for the display put on by Cameron Smith and Jon Rahm has never been done before.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO