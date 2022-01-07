ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Ballet Academy of South Texas coming to Victoria

By Jennifer Flores
 4 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – Ballet Academy of South Texas is coming to the Golden Crescent in January 2022. Director Brenda Serrata Tally invites students to her new dance facility to receive premier dance training.

The academy, owned and operated by Tally, will offer classical ballet training to students. It will also offer classes in tap, jazz and modern taught by a faculty of the highest caliber. The academy’s staff will dedicate their efforts to developing and inspiring dancers of all ages. They will teach a structured, age-appropriate curriculum in a nurturing and positive environment.

Dance offers all students, whether they want to pursue dance as a career or not, critical skills development, such as discipline, artistry, problem-solving, goal-setting and cooperation.

Background information on Director Brenda Serrata Tally

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0chweL_0dfY3mCl00
Director Brenda Serrata Tally

Tally received her M.F.A. in dance performance at the University of Iowa and her B.F.A. in dance from the University of Utah. She has an extensive background in the art of dance and is also an American Ballet Theatre® Certified Teacher. Tally successfully completed the ABT® Teacher Training Intensive in Primary through Level 3 for the ABT® National Training Curriculum. She also completed the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet teacher training and certification in

Progressing Ballet Technique, a revolutionary program for ballet that trains muscle memory to achieve optimum training.

Tally is the artistic director of Victoria Ballet Theatre, where she danced as a student from 1984 to 1993. She created over 20 original works at Victoria Ballet Theatre. Regional Dance America recognized and awarded Tally for her choreography.

Tally served as faculty for the Joffrey Workshop Texas. She was also a Dean’s Graduate Fellow at the University of Iowa and was chosen to represent the university at the American College Dance Festival. Tally’s experience in professional training and dancing across the country and in New York inspired her to use her creativity and love for dance towards her own school: The Ballet Academy of South Texas.

As the opening of her new school approaches, Tally states, “I am absolutely thrilled to be opening Ballet Academy of South Texas in January of 2022. My goal is to create a nurturing and inclusive space where anyone can feel empowered to explore their love for dance, while at the same time receiving the best training Victoria has to offer”

The Ballet Academy of South Texas will open in January 2022 at 204 N. Main in downtown Victoria. You can now register for all classes available. You can also find more information by visiting www.balletacademystx.com.

