Nicholas County, WV

Nicholas County closes courthouse due to weather

By Gailyn Markham
 4 days ago
SUMMERSVILLE, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Nicholas County Courthouse will be closed Friday, January 7, 2022.

The Nicholas County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced the news following heavy snowfall Thursday night. According to Sheriff William F. Nunley with the Nicholas County Sheriffs Department, some areas of the county received more than 10 inches of snow.

The courthouse- located at 700 Main Street in Summersville- is expected to open Monday morning, weather permitting.

Winter 2021 Issue of GOLDENSEAL Magazine Now Available

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The winter 2021 issue of GOLDENSEAL magazine is now available. Since 1975, GOLDENSEAL has been West Virginia’s Magazine of Traditional Life. Attached is a list of retailers where GOLDENSEAL magazine is available. This issue is dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo Creek...
CHARLESTON, WV
NRGRDA on the Frontlines of Supporting Gateway Communities of the New River Gorge Region

The gateway communities of the New River Gorge region, in this context, are the cities and towns adjacent to public lands throughout Fayette, Nicholas, Raleigh, and Summers counties. Each of our gateway communities has something unique to celebrate, and one or more things to improve upon, as we seek to support dynamic and diverse economies that provide positive experiences for our citizens and our visitors.
RALEIGH, WV
Beckley warming center to remain open Friday night

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Warming Center, located at 217 South Heber Street, will be open Friday night. The station is a collaboration between multiple agencies, organizations, individuals, and representatives from the City of Beckley. In preparation for the first heavy snow of the season, the center opened...
BECKLEY, WV
What to do in West Virginia January 9 through January 16

Looking for something to do in southern West Virginia this coming week? Here are some ideas:. Join The Gaines Estate in Fayetteville at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, for Chille in the Ville. The event will feature a night filled with fun, laughter, live music and delicious drinks. The...
BECKLEY, WV
City closings planned

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Due to inclement weather, Charleston city buildings including City Hall, the City Service Center, Parks & Recreation facilities and other administrative offices will be closed on Friday, January 7. All non-emergency City staff will work remotely. Emergency staff will report according to the direction given...
CHARLESTON, WV
W.Va. AG Alerts Consumers to Emerging Jury Duty Scam

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is alerting consumers to an emerging jury duty scam with an alarming twist. The Attorney General’s Office received a report from the West Virginia Fusion Center earlier this week regarding a jury duty fine scam that may include a potential personal safety element.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
