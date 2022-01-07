Nicholas County closes courthouse due to weather

SUMMERSVILLE, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – The Nicholas County Courthouse will be closed Friday, January 7, 2022.

The Nicholas County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced the news following heavy snowfall Thursday night. According to Sheriff William F. Nunley with the Nicholas County Sheriffs Department, some areas of the county received more than 10 inches of snow.

The courthouse- located at 700 Main Street in Summersville- is expected to open Monday morning, weather permitting.