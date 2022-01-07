Professor Zhanjie Li's Collaborative Engineering Research Published in Structural Engineering

Fossum discussed his research career and the journey of winning the Emmy award. In November, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awarded Dartmouth engineering professor Eric Fossum at the Annual Technology and Engineering Emmys for his pioneering work on a pixel image sensor that is now widely used in many cell phone cameras and webcams. Fossum received his Bachelor of Science degree in physics and engineering from Trinity College and his Ph.D. and Masters of Engineering and Applied Science at Yale University. He has also worked at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and founded two tech companies, Photobit and GigaJot. In addition to his teaching and research, Fossum is the director of Dartmouth’s PhD Innovation Program and vice provost for the office of entrepreneurship and technology transfer. Fossum’s research has led him to receive several other prizes, including the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering. The Dartmouth sat down with Fossum to discuss his career path and the significance of his research.

