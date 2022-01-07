ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Reunite in Miami 2 Months After Announcing Their Split

By Yana Grebenyuk
US Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowing them how it’s done! Two months after announcing their split, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello proved there were no hard feelings when they reunited for a walk in the park. Mendes, 23, and Cabello, 24, were spotted out with their dog, Tarzan, in Miami on Thursday, January...

www.usmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
d1softballnews.com

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, backfire? Here are the photos that give fans hope

Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello are they officially back together?. It was the month of November when the actress and the singer had announced their imminent breakup through their respective social profiles. Shawn And Camila, linked by a deep friendship, over time they realized they felt something more towards each other, until the decision to take a step back.
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Shawn Mendes Flies Out of Miami After His Quick Trip

Shawn Mendes‘ trip to Miami is over and we have some new photos of him flying out of town. The 23-year-old singer was seen heading into the airport on Saturday afternoon (January 8) in Miami, Fla. Shawn was in town for the past few days and was spotted at...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Shawn Mendes
Footwear News

Shawn Mendes Does Comfy Travel Style in Blue Hoodie and Low-Top Black Sneakers

Shawn Mendes departed Miami in comfy and sharp travel style this week. The “Wonder” singer left the Magic City in a blue Nine One Seven hoodie, which featured a drawstring hood, white stitching and orange phone number embroidery on its front. Layered over a white T-shirt and black jeans, the comfy piece proved ideal for a relaxed and casual outfit. Mendes accessorized with several rings, as well as a striped bracelet. When it came to shoes, the “Illuminate” musician chose a pair of low-top sneakers. The style featured black canvas uppers with white stitched details, as well as slightly exaggerated white rubber soles....
TRAVEL
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus & Maxx Morando Getting Serious After Miami NYE Vacation: ‘She’s Calling Him Her Boyfriend’

Miley Cyrus’s secret romance with musician Maxx Morando isn’t so secret anymore after the two were spotted making out on a hotel balcony in Miami!. Miley Cyrus, 29, rang in the New Year with her new man, Maxx Morando, 23 – and she was not trying to hide it. Prior to hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with co-host Pete Davidson, 28, for NBC, Miley put their PDA on full display. In photographs first published by DailyMail, Miley and Maxx can be seen kissing and hugging on the balcony of her Miami hotel. HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that their public pucker cemented their status as a new couple! “When Miley kissed Maxx on the balcony, she knew that she was going public with their romance,” a source close to Miley said. “And she does not care, at all. She is so into him and she’s calling him her boyfriend!”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Tmz#Us Weekly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Julia Fox Gushes Over Her ‘Organic’ Connection With Kanye West as They Pose for Steamy PDA Photos

Are sparks flying? Julia Fox couldn’t help but gush over her recent date nights with Kanye West as the pair packed on the PDA in a new photo shoot. “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around,” the Uncut Gems actress, 31, told Interview magazine on Thursday, January 6, shortly after she and the rapper, 44, were spotted together on multiple outings. “He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play. Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed.”
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy