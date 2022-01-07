Ex-NFL Player Clinton Portis Receives Prison Sentence In Fraud Scheme

A Mobile-area case of COVID-19 assistance fraud may have topped $1 million in aid improperly claimed by dozens of applicants, according to federal prosecutors. A Saraland woman, Corine Campbell, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, as well as a firearms charge. The charge relates to illicit Paycheck Protection Program loans involving two other participants, but that may be the tip of the iceberg: Prosecutors say Campbell “admits the United States could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she conspired with others to prepare or assisted in preparing more than 50 false PPP loan applications during the time frame alleged in the conspiracy count, which resulted in actual or attempted fraud totaling $1,000,000.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO