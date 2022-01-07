ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ex-NFL Player Clinton Portis Receives Prison Sentence In Fraud Scheme

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer All-Pro running back Clinton Portis was sentenced Thursday (Jan. 6) to six months in federal prison for participating in a scheme to defraud a health care benefit programs for retired NFL veterans, CBS Sports reports....

Former NFL RB Clinton Portis jailed for health care fraud

FORT MILLS, S.C. (WNCN) – Former Washington running back Clinton Portis has been sentenced to federal prison for defrauding the NFL’s health care plan for retired players. Portis, who spent seven years in Washington, and two with Denver, was sentenced by a federal judge in Kentucky this week after he pleaded guilty.
