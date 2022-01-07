ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashley Graham gives birth to twin boys with husband Justin Ervin

By Nicki Cox
NYPost
NYPost
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iUB9v_0dfY2aZq00
Ashley Graham is now a mom of three. Instagram

Ashley Graham’s family just grew by two.

The model, 34, announced that she gave birth to twin boys on Friday.

“Justin [Ervin] and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy,” Graham wrote on her Instagram Story.

“I’m taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover girl announced in July that she and Ervin, 33, were expecting again.

The couple also share 1-year-old son Isaac.

Graham then found out in September that she and her hubby were having twin sons.

In an Instagram video taken at a sonogram appointment at the time, she laughed and said, “Are you serious? We’re going to have three boys!”

Graham and Ervin have been together for over a decade. They tied the knot in 2010, just one year after meeting at church.

Since becoming a mom, the body-positive activist hasn’t been shy about the struggles that come along with parenthood.

In February 2020, just a month after the birth of her first son, Graham took to Instagram to discuss the ups and the downs of being a new mother.

“Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too🙋🏻‍♀️ After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are!” she wrote at the time.

“No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through,” Graham added. “I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies!”

Comments / 1

