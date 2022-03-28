ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Sustainability Matters: Footwear Startup Blueview Debuts 100% Biodegradable Sneaker + More News

By FN Staff
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZywuV_0dfY2XsX00

Click here to read the full article.

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com.

March 28, 2022: Footwear startup Blueview has launched its first shoe, a casual vegan slip-on sneaker that the brand says is 100% biodegradable. The Blueview Pacific is made entirely of plant-based materials. Its knit upper is comprised of yarn made of hemp, cotton, jute and Tencel, while its insole and outsole are crafted out of Blueview’s proprietary compound Soleic, a polyurethane foam derived from algae. The company, based in Cardiff, Calif., was founded by CEO Stephen Mayfield, a biologist specializing in green algae; and president Tom Cooke, a footwear industry veteran previously with Reef and Vans. The first two colorways of the shoe (black and tan) are available for preorder online for $135, with shipping slated for late April.

Feb. 17, 2022: After introducing sustainable footwear options, starting with the Plant Power sandals , Ugg has launched an eco-friendly apparel collection for spring ’22 called Organic Essentials. The nine-style capsule consists of casual T-shirts, leggings, dresses, tanks and shorts made with “mindful materials” such as organic cotton and Tencel Lyocell. “The beauty of the collection is the full versatility. As the world evolves, responsible personal style is what really shines through,” said Khristene Son, Ugg’s senior director of design, apparel and accessories.

Feb. 15, 2022: ESW (formerly eShopWorld) announced on Tuesday that it will provide 100% carbon neutral shipping to its clients, which include Gucci, Kering, Abercrombie & Fitch, LK Bennett, J. Crew, and other leading brands. The global direct-to-consumer e-commerce company said that this new initiative will offset emissions by funding renewable energy production that supports EcoAct-verified wind farm projects. “ESW is proud to offer our retail and brand clients the ability to be at the forefront of sustainable shipping and contribute to a more positive future for the environment,” said ESW CEO Tommy Kelly in a statement. “As cross border e-commerce continues to elevate economies all over the world, we must ensure that what’s good for business is also good for the planet. We know that these offsets create a high level of value for our clients and, in turn, their consumers.”

Feb. 7, 2022: Leather manufacturer ISA TanTec announced its tannery facility in Vicksburg, Miss., has achieved a gold rating from the Leather Working Group. ISA TanTec has four tannery facilities, including one in the U.S., one in China and two in Vietnam. With this latest certification, all now have an LWG gold rating. In a statement, Jens Kaufhold, Mississippi TanTec’s VP of finance and admin, said the process involved adopting best practices from Asia and conducting new training for the U.S. staff. “Furthermore, ideas were generated by the MTL team to improve safety and optimize the use of resources. For example, timers were installed throughout the facility including the office and helped to drastically reduce our energy consumption,” Kaufhold said.

Feb. 2, 2022: Tapestry Inc. and its Coach brand announced on Thursday that they are taking steps to further improve the sustainability of their supply chains through a new partnership with the Savory Institute’s Land to Market Program , the first verified sourcing solution for regenerative agriculture. By utilizing regenerative raw materials that have a net positive impact on the environment, improve biodiversity, and result in a reduction of CO2 emissions. Tapestry and Coach will be able to further reduce its impact on climate change, the companies said in a statement. “While our Coach (Re)Loved collection gives many of our beloved bags a second life, this newly established membership with Land to Market supports the restoration and vitality of the grasslands,” said Todd Kahn, CEO and brand president of Coach, in a statement. We are committed to further reducing our environmental impacts by continuing to engage with our supply chain, and increasing renewable energy, environmentally preferred materials, and traceability.”

Jan. 19, 2022: Maison Valentino is aiming to become more sustainable with the launch of its new “Open for a Change” project. According to the Italian luxury brand, the Open for a Change project will debut with the launch of two signature Valentino sneakers – Open and Rockstud Untitled – redesigned with the partial use of recycled and bio-based materials, a first for the label. Available in a variety of different colorways, these models lay on a foundation of bio-based materials, employed as an alternative to leather produced from viscose and polyurethane of corn-derived polyols. These materials partially make up the upper of both models and part of the Open’s side band; the strings are completely made of recycled polyester, while the Valentino trademark studs on the Rockstud Untitled are also made of recycled nylon. This new environment-centric approach is reflected in the shoe case and the packaging too, which are made of fully recycled cotton and paper, the latter sourced from sustainably-managed forests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13YwTe_0dfY2XsX00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino

Jan. 14, 2022: Koio is launching its first capsule collection using vegetable-tanned leather sourced from regenerative farms in Surselva, Switzerland. Called Capri Regenerative, the line includes the brand’s bestselling Capri sneaker in the Onyx and Castagna colorways featuring the new finish. The styles will be available in men and women’s sizes and retail for $328 on koio.com starting Jan. 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Og68X_0dfY2XsX00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Koio

Jan. 10, 2022: Timberland is aiming to breathe new life into worn items with its new Timberloop take-back program. Through this program, consumers are encouraged to return any used Timberland footwear, clothing, or accessories that will then be reused, recycled, or upcycled into new products, or refurbished for sale on a dedicated web site launching later this spring. Clearly marked donation boxes have been installed in each full price and outlet Timberland store, complemented by a convenient digital ship-from-home option. Beyond helping preserve the planet, participants in the Timberloop program will receive a 10% discount toward their next purchase. Timberland added that it aims for 100% of its products to be designed for full circularity by 2030. And on Earth Day (April 22), the brand will unveil the Timberloop Trekker City Hiker, its latest eco-innovation specifically designed for circularity. Along with sneaker-like comfort and a progressive outdoor look, this city hiker features a unique sole construction whereby the outsoles can be easily removed and disassembled for recycling through the Timberloop platform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VuhbD_0dfY2XsX00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

Jan. 7, 2022: A new bill is making some headway in the New York State Senate this week. Called the “ Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act ” (or Fashion Act), the new piece of legislation that was first drafted in October has reached the Senate’s Consumer Protection committee this week. The bill, if passed, would make New York the first state in the country to pass legislation that will effectively hold the biggest brands in fashion accountable for their role in climate change. Sponsored by State Senator Alessandra Biaggi and Assemblywoman Anna R. Kelles, the bill requires fashion retail sellers and manufacturers to disclose environmental and social due diligence policies; establishes a community benefit fund for the purpose of implementing one or more environmental benefit projects that directly and verifiably benefit environmental justice communities.

Big Initiatives in 2021

Dec. 20, 2021: Alibaba Group has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2030. The company also introduced a Scope 3+ target, which will help the company achieve 1.5 gigatons of decarbonization by 2035. “We aspire to be a force for positive, innovative change in society. Our ESG strategy is predicated on our mission to be a good company that will live for 102 years and it is the vital foundation for Alibaba’s future development,” said Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group.

Nov. 18, 2021: Macy’s will soon sell shoes from Stardog Loungewear on Macy.com and in stores, expanding its commitment sourcing products made from sustainable materials. Stardog is known for offering sustainable sneakers made of 100% hemp. Starting Dec. 1, Macy’s will launch the collection with the Startonic House Shoe and Expedition Sneaker with plans to expand to include more products in the future.

More from Footwear News

Comments / 7

Related
Footwear News

Concepts’ Nike Air Max 1 ‘Mellow’ Collab Is Dropping This Week

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Concepts has joined forces with Nike for its latest collab. After an early look at the collab surfaced on social media last month, the Boston-bred retailer and the sportswear giant announced have announced that they gave the classic Air Max 1 sneaker a nostalgic makeover, which hit shelves ahead of the annual Air Max Day celebrations. The collab, dubbed “Mellow,” references the music festival scene of the ’60s. A paisley bandana print is applied...
APPAREL
Footwear News

The Air Jordan 3 ‘Muslin’ Is Releasing This Month

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 3 sneaker is releasing soon. Jordan Brand confirmed via the SNKRS release calendar that a new “Muslin” colorway of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe will hit shelves before month’s end. The Air Jordan 3 “Muslin” is equipped with a durable sail-based canvas upper unlike standard versions of the shoe that features leather. Continuing the alterations to the silhouette are the “Cement Grey” suede overlay panels on the...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Kimora Lee Simmons Goes Sporty-Casual in ‘Pulp Fiction’ Shirt, Stretch Pants and Nike Air Max Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kimora Lee Simmons shows how to go casual and sporty. The businesswoman was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday in chic style. Simmons elected to keep it simple in a white T-shirt that had an eye-catching print of the ‘90s cult-classic film “Pulp Fiction.” The top was short-sleeved and included a crew neckline. On the lower half, she went with black stretch pants that added a functional twist. She completed everything with white Nike...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Arrives in Geometric Gold Dress & Soaring Heels With Michael B. Jordan at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan made their major red carpet debut together at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party following the 2022 Academy Awards in Los Angeles last night. The model and “Creed” actor both opted for glamorous looks that shimmered for the special occasion, which Harvey dubbed a date night on her Instagram stories. While Jordan, 35, kept things cool in a black metallic tuxedo and matching ankle boots, the founder of SKN by LH showed off a stunning gold embellished Tony Ward spring ’22 couture gown. The strapless dress featured a corset-style bodice...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Footwear News

Willow Smith Delivers Dark Glamour in Bejeweled Crop Top & 5-Inch Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Family

Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith brought subversive style to Vanity Fair’s Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. The musician hit the red carpet with family members Will Smith, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith (Will’s eldest child from a previous marriage) at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a sleek black crop top. Her ensemble featured a high neckline with a large front cutout, which gained major glamour from long silver sleeves cut in diamond patterns and embellished with large red gems. Her look was further streamlined with a matching...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

To Honor Virgil Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon Creates Air Jordans Inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1

Click here to read the full article. In the months since his untimely passing, several fashion industry peers of Virgil Abloh have found ways to honor the late designer. Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Ciambrone is the latest to do so in the form of custom sneakers with a charitable component. To pay homage to Abloh, The Shoe Surgeon created the Legacy Air Jordan 1s, delivered with a look inspired by the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh, which featured the luxury label’s iconic Damier and Monogram prints. The shoes feature repurposed, authentic Louis Vuitton bags, and each panel...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Jordan Barrett Designs Capsule Collection for Lack of Color

Click here to read the full article. Some guys have a weakness for watches. For others, it’s rare sneakers. Jordan Barrett, however, gets his kicks by sourcing vintage hats. The model will now play milliner, designing a capsule collection of seven hats exclusive to Australian label Lack of Color inspired by those in his own wardrobe.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionHubert de Givenchy's 1970s Black Cabine Models Made a Statement About Diversity “I’ve always loved finding vintage hats, and fell in love with this vintage military cap that I found thrifting...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ciara Looks Drenched in Glamour in Sculpted ‘Wet’ Cutout Dress & Gold Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party With Russel Wilson

Click here to read the full article. Ciara celebrated excellence in film last night at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in Los Angeles. The musician arrived on the red carpet alongside her husband, NFL star Russel Wilson, in a burgundy gown with a small train and high neckline. The dress looked distressed with many holes in a peekaboo style. The gown was sculpted to the singer’s body, with fabric that had a slight sheen, giving off “wet” look along with slicked back hair that emphasized the theme. Ciara accessorized with a sparkling bracelet and diamond studs. Her hair was styled in a...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandra Biaggi
Person
Ariana Debose
Footwear News

Images of the Social Status x Nike Air Penny Collection Have Emerged

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new sneaker collab between Social Status and Nike is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the forthcoming Social Status x Nike Air Penny collection on Instagram yesterday. In the post, it revealed that The Whitaker Group’s retail banner has reimagined NBA legend Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway’s first and second Nike signature basketball shoes but the theme behind the styles wasn’t confirmed. The Social Status x Nike Air Max Penny...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jaden Smith Launches Psychedelic Clothes Designed for ‘Tripping’ on Mushrooms With Mr. Porter

Click here to read the full article. Jaden Smith is tripping out in Mr. Porter’s latest editorial. In a new feature highlighting his apparel brand MSFTSrep — co-founded with sister Willow Smith and a group of friends nearly a decade ago — the son of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith discusses his brand’s latest collection drop on Mr. Porter, titled “Trippy Summer.” Though the line’s outerwear and athleisure is covered in swirls and vibrant colors inspired by Smith’s passion for psychedelic mushrooms, the fungi doesn’t just serve as creative inspo — it’s made to be worn while tripping on mushrooms as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Willy Chavarria Modified a Pair of Nike Air Force 1s Into Cowboy Boots at Fall Show

Click here to read the full article. Willy Chavarria showcased his “Uncut” fall ‘22 menswear collection at an off-calendar runway show on Friday night. The New York-based designer took over the Prince George Ballroom near Madison Square Park for the spectacle, which also included a surprise collab with Nike. For this special footwear collab, the designer, whose day job is SVP of design at Calvin Klein, teamed up with Nike and sneaker modifier 0831am on a pair of Air Force 1s he reinterpreted into cowboy boots. The modified Air Force 1 will not be available at retail, however. For Chavarria, working with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

Gabrielle Union Sparkles in Chocolate Dress & Sandals With Dwyane Wade at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade made a fashionable appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on Sunday night. While the legendary baller donned an ultra-sleek Gucci tuxedo and horsebit loafers for the special occasion, Union shimmered in a chocolate brown long-sleeve gown. The Valentino look delivered a subtly semi-sheer effect. The “Cheaper by the Dozen” actress, who just debuted her first-ever shoe line with New York & Company, also wore black sandals and an assortment of sparkling jewelry by Messika Paris. The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sneaker#Organic Cotton#Bio#Design#The Blueview Pacific#Tencel#Soleic#Reef And Vans#Organic Essentials
sneakernews.com

The Shoe Surgeon Pays Homage To The Late Virgil Abloh With These Legacy AJ1s

Virgil Abloh, through his work both at Off-White and Louis Vuitton, has made an ever-fixed mark on the world of fashion. And while some may still criticize the designer’s creations and methods, no one can deny that he poured his blood, sweat, and tears into making every collection a success.
APPAREL
ETOnline.com

Best Amazon Deals on Sneakers -- Nike, Adidas, Reebok and More

The warmer weather is near, so everyone will be spending more time outdoors. Whether you're trying to build a healthier routine or already live an active lifestyle, we always need good sneakers and we're always looking out for good discounts on workout gear from Amazon Deals, including sneakers. Whether you want level up your workout routine with new running shoes or you need casual sneakers, Amazon has all sorts of discounts to take advantage of!
SHOPPING
Footwear News

After Dramatic Oscars Moment, Jada Pinkett Smith Shimmers in Gold Dress & Cape With Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith glimmered in her second outfit of Oscars night at Vanity Fair’s after-party. The actress arrived on the red carpet following the Academy Awards, where she wore an emerald green dress from Jean Paul Gaultier, and then changed into a stunning sparkly gown for the second event. Her fitted gold sequin strapless dress featured a nude cape over her shoulders that tied at her neck and flowed effortlessly on the red carpet. She added earrings to her look as well as a few chunky rings. Pinkett Smith attended the after-party with her husband,...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

With Air Max Day Quickly Approaching, These Are the Most Popular Nike Air Max Sneakers on eBay

Click here to read the full article. The favorite holiday among sneakerheads, Air Max Day, is just a few days away. With the March 26 date quickly approaching, eBay has revealed several insights into what styles from the iconic Nike franchise its consumers are shopping for the most. According to eBay, more than 1 million pairs of Air Max sneakers sold on the platform last year. Because of this, the beloved franchise was the second highest-selling Nike sneaker on eBay. What’s more, eBay said Air Max sales saw a spike last year around Air Max Day. According to eBay, from February to...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Recycling
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Talks Designing Her First Shoe Collection with JustFab & How Husband Steph Curry Helped in the Process

Click here to read the full article. Ayesha Curry and JustFab are back at it again. After curating a collection last year, Curry has embarked into the design world, launching her own collaboration filled with footwear and apparel. Available now, the Ayesha x JustFab spring collection is inspired by the ’70s, with items titled after Black feminist contemporaries. Memorable names include Maya, for poet Maya Angelou, Nina for singer Nina Simone and Toni for author Toni Morrison. “To honor these women in history who have have paved the way and done tremendous things, I think was the smallest thing that I could...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Refreshes the Air Jordan 13 With New ‘Del Sol’ Colorway

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A bold new iteration of the beloved Air Jordan 13 is hitting shelves soon. Jordan Brand announced via the Nike SNKRS release calendar that the latest Air Jordan 13 “Del Sol” will drop mid-month in various sizing for different members of the family. The new look of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe features a premium white leather upper that’s offset with bright yellow suede underlay panels toward the midfoot and heel. Adding to the bold...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Glossy in Slick Tank Top Dress & Hidden Heels for Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross opted for a striking Oscar de la Renta creation for the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Black-ish” star hit the navy blue carpet in a fitted black tank top gown featuring a glossy effect and a mermaid-style skirt from the iconic brand. Ross, who works with celebrity stylist Karla Welch, also donned a shimmering Niwaka pearl necklace. Although her shoes were hidden under the skirt, Ross is found of wearing Christian Louboutin for major events. Earlier in the night at the Academy Awards, the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

104K+
Followers
14K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy