ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sustainability Matters: ESW to Provide Its Clients With 100% Carbon Neutral Shipping + More News

By FN Staff
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29vDrL_0dfY2XsX00

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com.

Feb. 15, 2022: ESW (formerly eShopWorld) announced on Tuesday that it will provide 100% carbon neutral shipping to its clients, which include Gucci, Kering, Abercrombie & Fitch, LK Bennett, J. Crew, and other leading brands. The global direct-to-consumer e-commerce company said that this new initiative will offset emissions by funding renewable energy production that supports EcoAct-verified wind farm projects. “ESW is proud to offer our retail and brand clients the ability to be at the forefront of sustainable shipping and contribute to a more positive future for the environment,” said ESW CEO Tommy Kelly in a statement. “As cross border e-commerce continues to elevate economies all over the world, we must ensure that what’s good for business is also good for the planet. We know that these offsets create a high level of value for our clients and, in turn, their consumers.”

Feb. 7, 2022: Leather manufacturer ISA TanTec announced its tannery facility in Vicksburg, Miss., has achieved a gold rating from the Leather Working Group. ISA TanTec has four tannery facilities, including one in the U.S., one in China and two in Vietnam. With this latest certification, all now have an LWG gold rating. In a statement, Jens Kaufhold, Mississippi TanTec’s VP of finance and admin, said the process involved adopting best practices from Asia and conducting new training for the U.S. staff. “Furthermore, ideas were generated by the MTL team to improve safety and optimize the use of resources. For example, timers were installed throughout the facility including the office and helped to drastically reduce our energy consumption,” Kaufhold said.

Feb. 2, 2022: Tapestry Inc. and its Coach brand announced on Thursday that they are taking steps to further improve the sustainability of their supply chains through a new partnership with the Savory Institute’s Land to Market Program , the first verified sourcing solution for regenerative agriculture. By utilizing regenerative raw materials that have a net positive impact on the environment, improve biodiversity, and result in a reduction of CO2 emissions. Tapestry and Coach will be able to further reduce its impact on climate change, the companies said in a statement. “While our Coach (Re)Loved collection gives many of our beloved bags a second life, this newly established membership with Land to Market supports the restoration and vitality of the grasslands,” said Todd Kahn, CEO and brand president of Coach, in a statement. We are committed to further reducing our environmental impacts by continuing to engage with our supply chain, and increasing renewable energy, environmentally preferred materials, and traceability.”

Jan. 19, 2022: Maison Valentino is aiming to become more sustainable with the launch of its new “Open for a Change” project. According to the Italian luxury brand, the Open for a Change project will debut with the launch of two signature Valentino sneakers – Open and Rockstud Untitled – redesigned with the partial use of recycled and bio-based materials, a first for the label. Available in a variety of different colorways, these models lay on a foundation of bio-based materials, employed as an alternative to leather produced from viscose and polyurethane of corn-derived polyols. These materials partially make up the upper of both models and part of the Open’s side band; the strings are completely made of recycled polyester, while the Valentino trademark studs on the Rockstud Untitled are also made of recycled nylon. This new environment-centric approach is reflected in the shoe case and the packaging too, which are made of fully recycled cotton and paper, the latter sourced from sustainably-managed forests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13YwTe_0dfY2XsX00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Valentino

Jan. 14, 2022: Koio is launching its first capsule collection using vegetable-tanned leather sourced from regenerative farms in Surselva, Switzerland. Called Capri Regenerative, the line includes the brand’s bestselling Capri sneaker in the Onyx and Castagna colorways featuring the new finish. The styles will be available in men and women’s sizes and retail for $328 on koio.com starting Jan. 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Og68X_0dfY2XsX00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Koio

Jan. 10, 2022: Timberland is aiming to breathe new life into worn items with its new Timberloop take-back program. Through this program, consumers are encouraged to return any used Timberland footwear, clothing, or accessories that will then be reused, recycled, or upcycled into new products, or refurbished for sale on a dedicated web site launching later this spring. Clearly marked donation boxes have been installed in each full price and outlet Timberland store, complemented by a convenient digital ship-from-home option. Beyond helping preserve the planet, participants in the Timberloop program will receive a 10% discount toward their next purchase. Timberland added that it aims for 100% of its products to be designed for full circularity by 2030. And on Earth Day (April 22), the brand will unveil the Timberloop Trekker City Hiker, its latest eco-innovation specifically designed for circularity. Along with sneaker-like comfort and a progressive outdoor look, this city hiker features a unique sole construction whereby the outsoles can be easily removed and disassembled for recycling through the Timberloop platform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yngxD_0dfY2XsX00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Timberland

Jan. 7, 2022: A new bill is making some headway in the New York State Senate this week. Called the “ Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act ” (or Fashion Act), the new piece of legislation that was first drafted in October has reached the Senate’s Consumer Protection committee this week. The bill, if passed, would make New York the first state in the country to pass legislation that will effectively hold the biggest brands in fashion accountable for their role in climate change. Sponsored by State Senator Alessandra Biaggi and Assemblywoman Anna R. Kelles, the bill requires fashion retail sellers and manufacturers to disclose environmental and social due diligence policies; establishes a community benefit fund for the purpose of implementing one or more environmental benefit projects that directly and verifiably benefit environmental justice communities.

Big Initiatives in 2021

Dec. 20, 2021: Alibaba Group has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2030. The company also introduced a Scope 3+ target, which will help the company achieve 1.5 gigatons of decarbonization by 2035. “We aspire to be a force for positive, innovative change in society. Our ESG strategy is predicated on our mission to be a good company that will live for 102 years and it is the vital foundation for Alibaba’s future development,” said Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group.

Nov. 18, 2021: Macy’s will soon sell shoes from Stardog Loungewear on Macy.com and in stores, expanding its commitment sourcing products made from sustainable materials. Stardog is known for offering sustainable sneakers made of 100% hemp. Starting Dec. 1, Macy’s will launch the collection with the Startonic House Shoe and Expedition Sneaker with plans to expand to include more products in the future.

More from Footwear News

Comments / 7

Related
Footwear News

How to Make the Leap From DTC to Brick-and-Mortar Explained in Footwear Business Foundations

Click here to read the full article. E-commerce has been a core sales channel for the footwear industry for over three decades (since Zappos.com launched in 1999 and proved people would buy shoes without trying them on first). For new footwear brands just starting out, the Internet offers an easy way to get established, through direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce platforms like Shopify and Squarespace or crowdsourcing sites like Kickstarter. But in terms of the retail business overall, physical brick-and-mortar is still king here in the U.S., according to Matt Priest, president and CEO of the Footwear Distributors & Retailers of America. “We do...
ECONOMY
Footwear News

Serena & Venus Williams Stun in Glamorous Photoshoot for Harper’s Bazaar Cover Story

Venus and Serena Williams have given us a lot to talk about on and off the court. But now they are doing things on their own terms now. That is the motto behind their new Harper’s Bazaar cover story, which was shared by the fashion magazine on Instagram today. The award-winning sports duo takes over the publication’s Legacy issue to talk about their tennis careers and the dynamics of their family. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harper's BAZAAR (@harpersbazaarus) The Olympic athletes also got candid about the message behind their biopic “King Richard,” which chronicles the journey...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Olympian Shaun White Looks Dapper in Tailored Outfit and White Crisp Sneakers for Jimmy Kimmel

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Shaun White shows that casual clothing can still be sophisticated. The three-time Olympic gold medalist attended “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday in Los Angeles. While on the show, White talked about competing in Beijing, dealing with his retirement and why he cut his signature ginger tresses. White recently announced his retirement after placing fourth in the snowboarding halfpipe at the 2022 Winter Olympics last week. He retires with three gold medals throughout his...
CELEBRITIES
Pacific Business News

Alohilani Resort announces new carbon neutral initiative

“Travelers are increasingly seeking out ways to travel more responsibly and reduce their environmental impact. We believe that our commitment to carbon neutral certification will attract more business across all markets, particularly within the leisure and business travel segments,” said Matthew Grauso, the general manager of Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
freightwaves.com

Ohi offers carbon-neutral delivery in under 2 hours with EcoCart

Transportation has a sustainability problem. According to the most recent data from the Environmental Protection Agency, the sector accounted for nearly 30% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, more than any other industry. And after a 15% decrease in emissions in 2020, transportation regressed closer to 2019 levels in 2021, rising 10%, independent research company Rhodium Group estimates.
ENVIRONMENT
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

More Than 5.5 Billion Smart Home Matter-Compliant Devices will Ship Between 2022 and 2030

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Still months from its completion, the Matter smart home specification is already driving new products and strategies across the smart home market. With a host of major players, technology suppliers, and partners already pledged to delivering Matter compliant offerings, the specification will dominate the smart home landscape within five years. This year more than one hundred million devices will ship supporting the specification and within five years more than half of the world's key smart home devices will ship supporting Matter. Between 2022 and the end of the decade, more than 5.5 billion Matter compliant smart home devices will ship, according new a new report from global technology intelligence firm ABI Research.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandra Biaggi
Person
Gabriela Hearst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Neutrality#Recycled Materials#Shipping#Sustainability#Isa Tantec#The Leather Working Group#Lwg#Vp#Mtl#Tapestry Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Recycling
Country
Switzerland
Country
China
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Makes a White-Hot Arrival in Suit With Sandals on the Front Row for Michael Kors Fall ’22 NYFW Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lori Harvey puts a new spin on suiting. The influencer was spotted while arriving at the Michael Kors Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Tuesday and was among celebrity guests such as Blake Lively, Brooke Shields, Olivia Culpo, Emily Ratajkowski, Nina Garcia, Anna Wintour and Gigi Hadid. For the outfit, Harvey donned a clean white suit that featured a cropped tapered bolero jacket that had chic lapels on top of a pair of coordinating loose, flowy...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
Footwear News

Venus Williams Models Her Blue Tennis Skirt ‘Uniform’ With White Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Venus Williams has always been stylish on and off the court. On Monday, the 41-year-old athlete proved that theory with her latest Instagram post. The new shot was aesthetically pleasing as Williams poses in front of a beautiful backyard that was filled with palm trees. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) The background helped place emphasis on her bright blue ensemble. The Olympic tennis star wore a sporty-chic outfit from her EleVen by Venus...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Timothee Chalamet Laces Up in Brown Boots and Velvet Coat While Filming “Wonka”

Click here to read the full article. Timothee Chalamet proved that even in character, he can still pull off a sharp boot. While filming “Wonka” in Oxford, London, Chalamet was dressed in character as the titular Willy Wonka. For the occasion, he wore a purple velvet coat with sharp shoulders. The bold outerwear was layered over a brown scarf and striped brown trousers. His look was complete with a wooden cane—plus Wonka’s signature brown top hat. For footwear, the “Dune” star laced into a pair of brown leather boots. The paneled style featured rounded toes, as well as flat heels to fit...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Footwear News

90K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy