Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier dead at 94

By Sydney Kalich
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

( NewsNation Now) — Sidney Poitier, the first Black man to ever win a Best Actor Oscar and a major star from the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died, an official from the Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday. He was 94.

Eugene Torchon-Newry, acting director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, confirmed Poitier’s death to Reuters.

The Bahamian-American actor was known for films including In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner . Poitier won his Best Actor Oscar for the 1963 film Lilies in the Field , also becoming the first Bahamian actor to win the award.

Poitier received two more Academy Award nominations and ten Golden Globe nominations. In 2001, Poitier received an honorary Oscar for his acting and humanitarian work.

    HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: (L-R) Writer George Stevens Jr., Joanna Shimkus, actor Sidney Poitier, and _____ backstage during American Film Institute’s 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California. 26658_006 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)
    HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 08: Actor Sidney Poitier (L) and writer George Stevens Jr. speak onstage during American Film Institute’s 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton at Dolby Theatre on June 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California. 26658_007 (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
    LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 06: (EDITOR’S NOTE: image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Actor Sidney Poitier attends the 50th anniversary screening of “In the Heat of the Night” during the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26657_003 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TCM)
    LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 06: (EDITOR’S NOTE: image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Actor Sidney Poitier attends the 50th anniversary screening of “In the Heat of the Night” during the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 6, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26657_003 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TCM)
  • BEVERLY HILLS, CA – DECEMBER 19: Actor Sidney Poitier attends the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation’s 6th Annual Christmas Gala and Fundraiser at Montage Beverly Hills on December 19, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation)
    BEVERLY HILLS, CA – DECEMBER 19: Actors Terrence J (L) and Sidney Poitier attend the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation’s 6th Annual Christmas Gala and Fundraiser at Montage Beverly Hills on December 19, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation)
    A photo taken on July 12, 1958 shows American actors Tony Curtis (L) and Sidney Poitier in the movie “The defiant ones” directed by Stanley Kramer. AFP PHOTO (Photo by – / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)
    Photo taken on June 25, 1983 shows Bahamian-American actor Sidney Poitier (R) and his wife Joanna Shimkus during the Monte-Carlo ATP Masters Series Tournament tennis match. (Photo by Ralph Gatti / AFP) (Photo by RALPH GATTI/AFP via Getty Images)
    President Nelson Mandela (L) and US actor Sidney Poitier pose for cameras at Tuinhuis in Cape Town 17 May 1996. Sidney Poitier portrays President Mandela in a television feature film which is currently being filmed in Cape Town. AFP PHOTO Anna ZIEMINSKI (Photo by Anna ZIEMINSKI / AFP) (Photo by ANNA ZIEMINSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
    Photo taken on June 25, 1983 shows Bahamian-American actor Sidney Poitier (R) and his wife Joanna Shimkus during the Monte-Carlo ATP Masters Series Tournament tennis match. (Photo by Ralph Gatti / AFP) (Photo by RALPH GATTI/AFP via Getty Images)
    Bahamian American actor Sidney Poitier has his make-up adjusted on the set of ‘To Sir, With Love’, directed by James Clavell, 16th June 1966. The crew are filming a party scene at Victoria Barracks, Windsor Castle. (Photo by Chris Ware/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
    BEVERLY HILLS, UNITED STATES: US actors Dustin Hoffman (L) and Sidney Poitier (2nd L) talk to host Barbara Davis (2nd R) and Larry King (R) at the Carousel of Hope, a star-studded gala benefitting childhood diabetes, in Beverly Hills, 28 October 2000. AFP PHOTO/Lucy Nicholson (Photo credit should read LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)
    Bahamian American actor Sidney Poitier has his make-up adjusted on the set of ‘To Sir, With Love’, directed by James Clavell, 16th June 1966. The crew are filming a party scene at Victoria Barracks, Windsor Castle. (Photo by Chris Ware/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
    LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES: US actor Sidney Poitier (L) is congratulated by actor Denzel Washington (R) as he accepts the Life Achievement Award at the Sixth Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) in Los Angeles, 12 March 2000. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO /Lucy NICHOLSON/ln (Photo credit should read LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images)

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

KSNT News

Winning Kansas lottery ticket waiting to be claimed

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One Kansas Lottery player has won $25,000 a year for life in Thursday’s Lucky for Life drawing. The winning ticket matched all five numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, to win. The winning numbers were 8 – 10 – 12 – 17 – 23 Lucky Ball 10. The winning ticket was sold […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas Deputy arrested on suspicion of trafficking contraband

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Sedwick County Deputy assigned to the Sedgwick County Detention Facility was arrested Friday evening on suspicion of trafficking contraband. Andrew Gilbert, who started with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office in June of 2019, was placed on suspension without pay following the arrest. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail […]
WICHITA, KS
thefocus.news

Who is Juanita Hardy, Sidney Poitier's first wife?

Legendary actor Sidney Poitier recently passed away at age 94 on 6 January 2022, in the Bahamas. He is survived by five of his six children, three of which he shared with his first wife Juanita Hardy. News of Sidney Poitier’s passing has shaken the entertainment industry and fans alike,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Black Enterprise

Sidney Poitier’s Most Important Part Of His Legacy Were His Six Daughters

As the entertainment community continues to mourn the loss of Sidney Poitier, many of his fans can take comfort in celebrating his long career. Poitier was a trailblazing actor who brought immense integrity and dignity to the roles he played. He made history as the first Black actor to win an Oscar in 1964 for Best Actor for Ralph Nelson’s comedy-drama Lilies of the Field. However, his most notable role was being a father to his six daughters, Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who died in 2018), Anika, and Sydney.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Sidney Poitier: A Movie Star Who Burned Bright Enough to Change the World

Sidney Poitier’s two most iconic moments as an actor both occur in the 1967 Oscar-winning drama “In the Heat of the Night.” The first is his famous declaration “They call me Mister Tibbs!” The second arrives when his big-city detective is questioning a Mississippi cotton tycoon, who slaps Tibbs for implying that he’s a criminal. Tibbs slaps him back — an act of shocking-at-the-time defiance that Poitier improvised, and one that gave a jolt to film history. It connected, electrifyingly, with the militancy of the late ’60s, and left no doubt that Poitier was a figure of mythological magnitude. As the...
MOVIES
extratv

Denzel Washington Remembers Sidney Poitier

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with “The Tragedy of Macbeth” star Denzel Washington about the death of Hollywood legend Sidney Poitier. Of their friendship, Denzel said, “Moments where you might be in doubt or there was no one I could talk to about it or had been through what I was going through… but I knew Sidney had been through it. So he was someone I could talk to — ‘What do you think about this?’ That kind of thing.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Joyce Eliason Dies: Writer Of Miniseries ‘The Jacksons – An American Dream’, ‘The Last Don’ Was 87

Joyce Eliason, Emmy-nominated television writer and producer of TV miniseries and movies, including The Last Don, and The Jacksons: An American Dream, died Monday after a brief illness, according to her agent. She was 87. Born in on May 14, 1934, in Manti, Utah, Eliason’s Hollywood career spanned more than four decades, during which she received four Emmy nominations. Known for her longform work, she was the writer and executive producer of Emmy-nominated miniseries Oldest Living Confederate Widow Tells All, starring Diane Lane, Cicely Tyson, and Donald Sutherland, Children of the Dust, which starred Sidney Poitier, The Last Don, based on Mario...
CELEBRITIES
