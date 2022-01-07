ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

One million sign petition to have Tony Blair’s knighthood ‘rescinded’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z8kIw_0dfY2Poj00

One million people have signed a petition to have former prime minister Tony Blair’s knighthood “rescinded”.

Sir Tony is appointed by the Queen a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry.

The Change.org petition which aims to strip the former prime minister of his appointment reached one million signatures on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081ZSv_0dfY2Poj00
Tony Blair has been appointed a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter (PA) (PA Archive)

A statement accompanying the petition said: “Tony Blair caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to the very fabric of the nation’s society.

“He was personally responsible for causing the death of countless innocent civilian lives and servicemen in various conflicts. For this alone he should be held accountable for war crimes.

“Tony Blair is the least deserving person of any public honour, particularly anything awarded by Her Majesty the Queen.

“We petition the Prime Minister to petition Her Majesty to have this honour removed.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3loh9P_0dfY2Poj00
Demonstrators in 2010 protest in London as Tony Blair was due to give evidence at the Iraq war inquiry (PA) (PA Archive)

The knighthood has provoked debate about the honours system, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer saying Boris Johnson has not “earned the right” of a knighthood after leaving office.

But Sir Keir insisted his predecessor at the top of the Labour Party had earned his knighthood, arguing he “made Britain a better country”.

His former defence secretary Geoff Hoon wrote in his recent memoir his office was ordered by Downing Street to burn a secret memo saying the 2003 Iraq invasion could be illegal, according to the Daily Mail.

Sir Tony, who left Downing Street more than 14 years ago, is one of three new appointments that were announced by the palace.

Appointments to the Garter are in the Queen’s gift and made without prime ministerial advice, and are usually announced on St George’s Day, April 23, but she can do so at any time, and chose this one to coincide with the New Year Honours

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

PM’s position ‘untenable’ if he was at ‘bring your own booze’ party

Boris Johnson has been warned his position will be “untenable” if he knowingly attended a “bring your own booze” party in the No 10 garden in breach of Covid rules. The Prime Minister has been under growing pressure to say whether he was at the gathering in May 2020 after an email from his principal private secretary Martin Reynolds to Downing Street staff was leaked on Monday to ITV News.
POLITICS
The Independent

People who refuse to get Covid vaccine are ‘idiots’, Tony Blair says

People who are medically allowed to get a Covid vaccine but refuse to do so are “idiots”, Tony Blair has said. The former prime minister also backed Boris Johnson’s “gamble” to continue with plan B restrictions in the run-up to Christmas Day amid the spread of the Omicron variant.“If you’re not vaccinated and you’re eligible, you’re not just irresponsible, you’re an idiot,” Mr Blair said in an interview on Wednesday.Mr Blair has made repeated interventions during the pandemic and his Institue for Global Change thinktank has been credited with devising policy proposals later adopted by the government.When asked what he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Geoff Hoon
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Tony Blair
The Independent

Voices: Tony Blair’s knighthood is an insult to people like me who grew up in the shadow of the Iraq war

In the early hours of 2022, we learned that former prime minister Tony Blair was to be awarded a knighthood on the new year honours list. Yet his name is a shuddering reminder to people like me of some of the most heinous war crimes committed in recent memory, and the devastating atrocities that continue to unfold in Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.When the news broke that Blair was to receive a knighthood, I had a distinct sense of disbelief and shock. In my opinion, he is thoroughly undeserving of this honour – it is an insult to the people of...
POLITICS
AFP

Tony Blair and Covid officials receive knighthoods

Queen Elizabeth II on Friday announced a knighthood for former prime minister Tony Blair, while the traditional New Year's Honours also decorated officials who  spearheaded Britain's fight against Covid-19. The Queen personally appointed Blair as Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the most senior order of knighthood. She previously knighted former Conservative prime minister John Major in this way in 2005. Blair, now 68, defeated Major with a landslide Labour victory in 1997 and spent a decade in office.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

Knighthood for Tony Blair as scientists also honored in Britain

LONDON — The medical chiefs leading the United Kingdom's battle against coronavirus have been recognized in the New Year Honors list while the Queen has knighted former Prime Minister Tony Blair. The longest-serving Labour PM said it was an "immense honor" to have been made a Knight Companion of...
HEALTH
The Independent

Douglas Ross urged to act against PM amid latest lockdown party claims

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is being urged to submit a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister as Boris Johnson faced more allegations over lockdown parties.Alex Cole-Hamilton, the leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, said his Tory counterpart must now act “because the Prime Minister needs to be removed”.His comments came as former Scottish Tory leader, Baroness Davidson, said “what tf (the f***) were any of these people thinking” regarding those who attended party in the garden behind No 10 during the initial coronavirus lockdown.Scottish Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf meanwhile, accused the PM of “mocking” those who...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Crimes#Knighthood#Uk#British#Change Org#Labour#The Labour Party#The Daily Mail
The Independent

Everything we know about Boris Johnson alleged Downing Street lockdown parties

Boris Johnson is under fire again after it was reported he had attended another lockdown-breaking garden party at 10 Downing Street in the spring of 2020.ITV News said the prime minister’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, had invited over 100 people by email to a “bring your own booze” bash in the grounds of Mr Johnson’s Westminster residence on 20 May 2020, while the rest of the country was enduring tough social restrictions imposed in response to the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.At the time of the alleged gathering, strict controls on social mixing were in place, prohibiting...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Families of soldiers killed in Iraq war vow to return medals over Tony Blair's knighthood as petition to remove title passes 700,000 - but Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey says calls to strip him of honour are 'disrespectful' to Queen

Families of soldiers killed in the Iraq war have vowed to hand back their medals to the Queen in protest over the decision to award Tony Blair a knighthood - as a petition to strip the former Prime Minister of the honour passes 700,000 signatures. Mr Blair, 68, was made...
WORLD
The Independent

Johnson ‘the Pep Guardiola of politics’ and will deliver levelling up – Gove

Tory figures against higher taxes and those who want to see more money spent on levelling up are a “nest of singing birds”, a Cabinet minister has suggested.Michael Gove said those within the Conservative Party were in “full agreement” on the aims of the Government as Prime Minister Boris Johnson was warned voters “will punish” him at the ballot box if he does not deliver on levelling-up promises.He said Mr Johnson was still delivering on those promises, dubbing him “the Pep Guardiola of politics”.He told LBC: “We’re going to get on with the job, we’re going to deliver investment...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Government ‘careless’ over standards, says sleaze watchdog

A sleaze watchdog has accused Boris Johnson’s Government of being at least “careless” over its approach to maintaining proper standards.Lord Evans of Weardale, chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, highlighted “partygate” – the allegations around lockdown-busting gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall – as one of the rows causing concern.The former MI5 chief said the public expects MPs and officials to be “living up to the standards that they profess to live up to”.There is – at least – a carelessness amongst people in Government over standards issuesLord EvansThe peer’s appearance in front of the Commons Public...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Iraq
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to say if he attended No 10 lockdown party as new claim emerges

Boris Johnson has refused to say whether he attended a lockdown breaking party at Downing Street, after new claims emerged.The prime minister on Monday morning dodged questioning about whether he and his wife Carrie attended the gathering in May 2020.The get-together was allegedly organised by Mr Johnson's principal private secretary Martin Reynolds – who it was reported on Sunday might be lined up to be the "fall guy" for the episode.Labour leader Keir Starmer said Mr Johnson would have "serious questions to answer" if found to have attended the party.The Sunday Times alleged the Prime Minister attended the event in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Wash all dirty linen at once over Downing Street parties, Tory MP urges Johnson

Boris Johnson must ensure “all the dirty linen” is “washed at once” in relation to allegations of Downing Street parties, a Tory former minister has urged.The Prime Minister also faced calls to resign, while his whereabouts were scrutinised after he opted against responding to Labour’s urgent Commons question on a gathering in the Downing Street garden on May 20 2020.Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis was sent out to respond and was relentlessly heckled by opposition MPs who outnumbered those on the Conservative benches and asked the vast majority of the questions during the session.Mr Ellis confirmed the May 20...
POLITICS
The Independent

Knighthood for Tony Blair entirely appropriate, says Michael Gove

Michael Gove has defended former prime minister Sir Tony Blair as an “outstanding statesman and performer”.The Tory Cabinet minister came to the former Labour leader’s defence after a petition to strip him of his knighthood gathered more than one million signatures.Sir Tony was appointed by the Queen a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry, in the New Year’s honours list.But a change.org petition said: “Tony Blair caused irreparable damage to both the constitution of the United Kingdom and to the very fabric of the nation’s society.“He was personally...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson dodges questions on alleged lockdown-busting Downing St party

Boris Johnson has dodged questions about whether he attended a Downing Street drinks party during the first coronavirus lockdown.The Prime Minister refused to say whether he and his wife, Carrie, attended the gathering in May 2020 allegedly organised by his principal private secretary Martin Reynolds Mr Johnson insisted it was a matter for Sue Gray, the senior official leading an investigation into reports of lockdown-busting parties across Whitehall.The Sunday Times alleged that the Prime Minister attended the event in the No 10 garden with Mrs Johnson on May 20.The newspaper cited three sources who said Mr Reynolds emailed officials with...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM’s aide invited staff to ‘bring your own booze’ to lockdown gathering – report

Labour has accused Boris Johnson of ignoring the “rules he puts in place for the rest of us” after a leaked email appeared to show his private secretary arranging a lockdown-busting drinks gathering in the garden at No 10.Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees asking them to “bring your own booze” for an evening gathering, ITV reported.Mr Reynolds said they should “make the most of the lovely weather”, despite England being under tough Covid-19 restrictions in May 2020.Many people... will see it as absolutely despicable that when they...
U.K.
The Independent

How has Boris Johnson responded to claims of Covid rule-busting parties?

The Prime Minister has started another week in hot water amid allegations that a “bring your own booze” garden party took place in Downing Street during England’s first lockdown in May 2020.This is not the first time Boris Johnson has faced criticism over rule-busting gatherings said to have occurred during the pandemic.On Monday, he dodged a question over his involvement in the alleged BYOB event – deferring to an ongoing investigation by senior official Sue Gray into numerous allegations of lockdown-breaking parties across Whitehall.Here is what the PM has said in response to similar claims made in the past.-May 15...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
111K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy