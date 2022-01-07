ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

'We loved him so, so much. Rest in peace big man': Labour MP Jack Dromey's son pays tribute after 'devoted' politician who was married to Harriet Harman died 'suddenly' in his Birmingham flat

By Danyal Hussain, Stephen Wynn-davies For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Labour MP Jack Dromey, who died suddenly in his flat in Birmingham this morning, has been remembered as a 'much loved' politician' who will be 'greatly missed'.

Mr Dromey, 73, husband of the party's former deputy leader Harriet Harman, served as the MP for Birmingham Erdington from 2010 and was appointed Shadow Minister for Immigration by current leader Keir Starmer in December.

A statement issued on behalf of Mr Dromey's family by the Labour Party said: 'Jack Dromey MP died suddenly this morning aged 73 in his flat in Erdington.

'He had been a dedicated Member of Parliament for Birmingham Erdington since 2010. He was a much loved husband, father and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed.'

His son Joe tweeted: 'Our dad - Jack - died suddenly today. We loved him so, so much. Rest in peace big man x.'

Mr Dromey is understood to have died from natural causes. Mr Dromey and Ms Harman, who married in 1982, share three children, two sons and a daughter.

Mr Dromey last spoke in Parliament just yesterday during a debate in Westminster Hall about the Afghanistan citizens' resettlement scheme.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: 'Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Jack Dromey MP. My thoughts are with Harriet and the family, and all those who knew him as a friend. May he rest in peace.'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to Mr Dromey as an MP who 'lived his commitment to social justice every day'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HJOdE_0dfY2H0900
Labour MP Jack Dromey, 73, has died 'suddenly'. He served as the MP for Birmingham Erdington from 2010
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aA4gT_0dfY2H0900
Mr Dromey was married to former Labour deputy leader Harriet Harman. The couple share three children
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0sha_0dfY2H0900
Mr Dromey was last seen in parliament yesterday, when he spoke in a Commons debate
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6jgH_0dfY2H0900
Mr Dromey was appointed Shadow Minister for Immigration by current leader Keir Starmer in December

Sir Keir said: 'The proud son of Irish parents, Jack Dromey dedicated his life to standing up for working people through the Labour movement, becoming deputy general secretary of the UK's largest trade union and then a Labour MP.

'From supporting the strike at the Grunwick film processing laboratory, when he met Harriet, through to being elected to represent Birmingham Erdington in 2010, Jack lived his commitment to social justice every day.

'Jack was recognised for his determination to stand up for his constituents and he was highly respected and warmly regarded across Parliament.

'My thoughts and those of the whole Labour movement are with Harriet, their children and all those who knew and loved Jack.'

Before his career in politics, Mr Dromey was a trade unionist who held several roles in the Transport and General Workers Union which later became Unite. He was appointed Deputy General Secretary of the union in 2004.

His wife Ms Harman, who served as deputy Labour leader between 2007 and 2015, announced last month that she will not run for her Camberwell and Peckham seat in the next general election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F0x8t_0dfY2H0900
Mr Dromey alongside his son Jack. Jack today tweeted: 'Our dad - Jack - died suddenly today. We loved him so, so much. Rest in peace big man'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tz9GQ_0dfY2H0900
Mr Dromey and Ms Harman, who married in 1982, share three children, two sons and a daughter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NUXBY_0dfY2H0900
Before his career in politics, Mr Dromey was a trade unionist who held several roles in the Transport and General Workers Union which later became Unite. Pictured, Mr Dromey in front of a trade union banner with placards supporting the Grunwick strikers in 1977
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WUrxt_0dfY2H0900
Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair said the M had 'dedicated his life to the service of others" as a 'complete stalwart of the Labour and trade union movement'

Paying tribute to Mr Dromey, the speaker of the Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, said: 'We are all in disbelief that the life-force that was Jack Dromey has died – this is another sad day for the House and a bad start to the year.

'I have known Jack since the mid-1980s when we fought to save the Royal Ordnance Factory in Chorley — he was national officer for the Transport and General Workers' Union, and I was chair of economic development at Chorley Council.

'He was a great guy, down to earth, always positive and always looking to support and save jobs. At his heart he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather — so all our thoughts go to Harriet and the rest of the family at this very sad time.'

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair said the MP had 'dedicated his life to the service of others" as a 'complete stalwart of the Labour and trade union movement'.

The former Labour leader said: 'He was also hugely likeable, a very popular colleague and well respected by all who worked with him.

'Cherie joins me in sending profound condolences to Harriet and all the family.'

Fellow former prime minister Gordon Brown paid tribute to Mr Dromey as a 'great humanitarian who never stopped fighting for social justice' and said he will be 'sorely missed'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMcFo_0dfY2H0900
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fNY9D_0dfY2H0900
Mr Dromey appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain alongside host Piers Morgan in January 2016
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lhJ31_0dfY2H0900
Rushanara Ali pictured alongside Ms Harman and Mr Dromey at the Labour party conference in 2011

Preet Gill, Labour MP for Birmingham Edgbaston and shadow cabinet minister for International Development, paying tribute to Mr Dromey, said: 'I am just really shocked.

'I am thinking about Harriet (Harman) retiring (at the next election) and Joe - Jack's son, he's a really good friend.

'With him having grandchildren - that was something Jack had spoken about, spending more time together with them.

'He's always been a great friend and hugely supportive, but not just me, that's the kind of thing he did.

'He would always go above and beyond, in his constituency.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35qZMw_0dfY2H0900
Mr Dromey and Ms Harman (pictured together at Labour party conference in 2015), who married in 1982, share three children, two sons and a daughter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VcU5f_0dfY2H0900
MPs from across the political spectrum today paid tribute to Mr Dromey and sent condolences to his wife, Ms Harman. Pictured, the couple together in April 1994 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jd6jT_0dfY2H0900
Mr Dromey makes a speech for the Transport and General Workers Union as they protested against the low rate of pay parliament's cleaners received

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said he is 'shocked and heartbroken' by the sudden death of Mr Dromey.

Mr Zahawi wrote in a tweet: 'Shocked and heart broken by the news of the sudden death of Jack Dromey MP. He was a friend, thoughts and prayers with @HarrietHarman and the family.'

Khalid Mahmood, Labour MP for Birmingham Perry Barr,said: 'He was a great trade union representative and always supported working people throughout his life, firstly through the T&G union, where he became assistant secretary, and then Unite, when the unions merged.

'He was always looking after the interests of working people and when, in 2010, he became an MP he continued to do that.

'He'll be sorely missed. He was a gentle man - a courageous man.'

Mr Dromey joined the Labour frontbench as shadow housing minister in 2010 under then Labour leader Ed Miliband.

At the 2019 general election, Mr Dromey defended his seat by 3,601 over the Conservatives in second place. His death means there will be a by-election to select the constituency's next MP.

Trade union firebrand who became senior New Labour figure

Jack Dromey was a firebrand trade union leader before becoming a senior figure in the Labour Party.

The politician, who has died aged 73, held several roles in the Transport and General Workers Union, which later became Unite.

He was appointed deputy general secretary of the union in 2004, six years before he won the solidly Labour seat of Birmingham Erdington at the 2010 election.

He went on to hold shadow cabinet roles under three successive leaders: Ed Miliband, Jeremy Cornyn and Sir Keir Starmer. He was shadow immigration minister at the time of his passing.

Mr Dromey was born in London to Irish parents. He and Harriet Harman, who married in 1982, share three children, two sons and a daughter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qgeAC_0dfY2H0900
Jack Dromey (left, with a beard) in the 1970s
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qQ9qV_0dfY2H0900
Mr Dromey was born in London to Irish parents. He and Harriet Harman, who married in 1982, share three children, two sons and a daughter. 

They shared liberal social views and he was known to sometimes introduce himself as 'Jack Harman'.

Both his trade union and political careers were not without controversy.

In 1977 he has a lead role in protests in the long-running Grunwick dispute.

They centred on a North London film processing firm which had sacked workers for joining the Apex union.

Trade unionists from all round the country treated it as a cause célèbre and descended on the firm's premises, leading to clashes with police in some of the worst industrial violence of the 1970s.

Later, under Tony Blair, he became treasurer of the Labour party and was involved in a cash for honours scandal involving peerages.

In 2006 Mr Dromey - the key official responsible for drawing up the party's accounts and giving an annual report to party conference - revealed he knew nothing about loans made by 12 wealthy supporters to help bankroll the 2005 election campaign.

Several of the lenders were later recommended for peerages. While political donations have to be declared, loans made at commercial rates of interest do not and he said he was not aware of the payments. Police interviewed senior politicians including Mr Blair but eventually brought no charges.

The following year he was caught up in another scandal, when it was revealed the party had accepted more than £600,000 in donations from David Abrahams, a Newcastle lawyers, via third party intermediaries. He denied knowledge and again the police declined to prosecute.

He went on to take Birmingham Erdington in 2010, after then MP Sion Simon stepped down. He was to hold the seat until his death.

Ex-PM Gordon Brown paid tribute to Jack Dromey as a 'great humanitarian' who never gave up the fight for social justice.

'Mourning the death of a friend, colleague and great humanitarian who never stopped fighting for social justice, Jack Dromey, who will be sorely missed,' he tweeted.

Tributes also come from across politics, with Tory Greg Clark saying: 'Jack was a passionate champion of UK manufacturing industry and I was proud to work closely with him, regardless of party - in Government and since - to promote its strengths and its future.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Senior Tories turn on Boris Johnson as PM stays silent over ‘partygate’ row

Senior Conservatives have turned on Boris Johnson over the “partygate” scandal, as the prime minister dodged demands to reveal whether he attended a Downing Street drinks event at the height of the Covid lockdown.The leader of Tories in Scotland, Douglas Ross, called on the prime minister to come clean, and warned that he would have to resign if he had broken the rules. Meanwhile another former minister branded the situation “humiliating”, while a senior Tory backbencher told The Independent that Mr Johnson’s position would be “difficult” if a probe by Whitehall mandarin Sue Gray found against him.Mr Johnson dodged a...
POLITICS
BBC

Jack Dromey: Minute's silence in Commons for Labour MP

A minute's silence has been observed in the Commons to remember MP Jack Dromey. The shadow minister and member for Erdington died suddenly in his Birmingham constituency flat on Friday. Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle led MPs in paying tribute to Mr Dromey at the start of business on Monday. "I...
POLITICS
nurseryworld.co.uk

Early years sector pays tribute to 'tireless, dedicated campaigner' Jack Dromey MP

As MP for Birmingham Erdington, Dromey was involved in actively campaigning for many years on issues affecting the early years sector and children. As secretary of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Nursery Schools, Nursery and Reception Classes, he campaigned for more long-term sustainable funding. Beatrice Merrick, chief executive of Early...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Lindsay Hoyle
Person
Jack Dromey
Person
Ed Miliband
Person
Tony Blair
The Independent

Boris Johnson under pressure from Tory MPs over coronavirus restrictions

Boris Johnson was under pressure from Tory MPs to set out plans to ease Covid-19 restrictions and deliver a vision for living with the virus.Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi ruled out universal free lateral flow tests being scaled back yet, but suggested the reduction of isolation times could be used to ease staffing issues.Chancellor Rishi Sunak was also among ministers keen on the economic benefits of reducing the period from seven to five days, according to the Daily Telegraph.Former chief whip Mark Harper an influential lockdown-sceptic within the Tory party, urged the Prime Minister to declare an end to coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Jack Dromey: Birmingham 'will not be the same' without the veteran MP

Birmingham has "lost a dedicated servant" with the death of Jack Dromey and "will not be the same without him", politicians have said as tributes pour in for the veteran Labour politician. The MP for Erdington died suddenly in his flat on Friday, the shadow minister's family said. Politicians from...
U.K.
The Independent

Labour MP Jack Dromey has died, family says

Labour MP Jack Dromey died suddenly in his flat in Erdington Birmingham on Friday, a statement from the shadow minister’s family said.Mr Dromey, 73, married to party grandee Harriet Harman was understood to have died from natural causes.A statement issued on behalf of Mr Dromey’s family by the Labour Party said: “Jack Dromey MP died suddenly this morning aged 73 in his flat in Erdington.“He had been a dedicated Member of Parliament for Birmingham Erdington since 2010.“He was a much loved husband, father and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed.” Read More Man in his 30s arrested after man’s body discovered at home in LisdoonvarnaConsultant tells Sajid Javid about his refusal to be vaccinatedOne million sign petition to have Tony Blair’s knighthood ‘rescinded’
U.K.
The Independent

Everything we know about Boris Johnson alleged Downing Street lockdown parties

Boris Johnson is under fire again after it was reported he had attended another lockdown-breaking garden party at 10 Downing Street in the spring of 2020.ITV News said the prime minister’s principal private secretary, Martin Reynolds, had invited over 100 people by email to a “bring your own booze” bash in the grounds of Mr Johnson’s Westminster residence on 20 May 2020, while the rest of the country was enduring tough social restrictions imposed in response to the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.At the time of the alleged gathering, strict controls on social mixing were in place, prohibiting...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#New Labour#Uk#The Labour Party#Parliament#Irish
The Independent

Public ‘angry and upset’ over Downing Street party claims, minister accepts

A minister has acknowledged public anger over a lockdown-busting Downing Street drinks party allegedly attended by Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie.Police are in contact with the Cabinet Office over claims a senior aide to the Prime Minister organised a “bring your own booze” party in the garden behind No 10 during England’s first lockdown in May 2020.Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, sent an email to more than 100 Downing Street employees inviting them to “make the most of the lovely weather” in the garden.England was under tough coronavirus restrictions banning groups from meeting socially outdoors when...
POLITICS
The Independent

MP breaks down in tears about mother-in-law who died alone as he questions No 10 drinks party

An MP has broken down in tears while questioning a Tory minister about allegations of a lockdown-breaking Downing Street party.Northern Irish politician Jim Shannon struggled to contain his emotion as he revealed his mother-in-law died alone during the coronavirus pandemic.He told the Commons: “In Northern Ireland we reached the milestone of 3,000 deaths due to Covid just last week.“Including my mother-in-law, who died alone.”Mr Shannon, DUP MP for Strangford, paused to compose himself before trying to continue with his question, though visibly upset.Asking for “full and complete disclosure”, the MP asked whether the results of an inquiry into allegations...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson held No 10 party because he ‘felt sorry’ for staff, says Tory MP

Boris Johnson held a lockdown-busting party in his No 10 garden because he “felt sorry” for his hardworking staff, a Tory MP says.Michael Fabricant defended the gathering in May 2020 – while other Conservatives criticised the prime minister – but admitted there might be a problem “from the rules point of view”.But he came under fire for claiming the event “would not have increased the risk of contagion” and was an escape valve for “key workers” working in Downing Street.Jacqui Smith, the former Labour home secretary was among a deluge of people who responded to tweets posted by the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Care home boss was sacked from her job of 15 years for going to a lockdown birthday bash one day after Boris Johnson 'attended a leaving party in Downing Street', employment tribunal hears

A veteran care home manager was sacked for going to a lockdown party - the day after Boris Johnson allegedly attended a packed leaving do in Downing Street, an employment tribunal has heard. Selina Taylor breached Covid rules in November 2020 by going to a gathering with six junior members...
HEALTH
The Independent

People who refuse to get Covid vaccine are ‘idiots’, Tony Blair says

People who are medically allowed to get a Covid vaccine but refuse to do so are “idiots”, Tony Blair has said. The former prime minister also backed Boris Johnson’s “gamble” to continue with plan B restrictions in the run-up to Christmas Day amid the spread of the Omicron variant.“If you’re not vaccinated and you’re eligible, you’re not just irresponsible, you’re an idiot,” Mr Blair said in an interview on Wednesday.Mr Blair has made repeated interventions during the pandemic and his Institue for Global Change thinktank has been credited with devising policy proposals later adopted by the government.When asked what he...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Wash all dirty linen at once over Downing Street parties, Tory MP urges Johnson

Boris Johnson must ensure “all the dirty linen” is “washed at once” in relation to allegations of Downing Street parties, a Tory former minister has urged.The Prime Minister also faced calls to resign, while his whereabouts were scrutinised after he opted against responding to Labour’s urgent Commons question on a gathering in the Downing Street garden on May 20 2020.Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis was sent out to respond and was relentlessly heckled by opposition MPs who outnumbered those on the Conservative benches and asked the vast majority of the questions during the session.Mr Ellis confirmed the May 20...
POLITICS
The Independent

How has Boris Johnson responded to claims of Covid rule-busting parties?

The Prime Minister has started another week in hot water amid allegations that a “bring your own booze” garden party took place in Downing Street during England’s first lockdown in May 2020.This is not the first time Boris Johnson has faced criticism over rule-busting gatherings said to have occurred during the pandemic.On Monday, he dodged a question over his involvement in the alleged BYOB event – deferring to an ongoing investigation by senior official Sue Gray into numerous allegations of lockdown-breaking parties across Whitehall.Here is what the PM has said in response to similar claims made in the past.-May 15...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon: UK Government must commit to continuing free Covid tests

Nicola Sturgeon has called for a commitment that the UK Government will continue to provide free lateral flow tests “for as long as necessary”.Scotland’s First Minister was asked about reports that freely-available testing for all could be scrapped and said she wants a “clear commitment” from the UK Government that free testing kits would continue.The UK Government has denied it has plans to end free lateral flow testing following a story in the Sunday Times.Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, following a statement on the lifting of certain coronavirus restrictions, Ms Sturgeon said:”On the issue of lateral flow testing, I think...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Lockdown party claims add to list of Boris Johnson scandals

Allegations that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s staff held a “bring your own booze” garden party while Britain was in lockdown are just the latest claims of wrongdoing to rattle the leader.Cases of rule-bending and dishonesty have followed Johnson through his twin careers as journalist and politician. He was once fired from a newspaper for making up a quote, and later ousted from a Conservative Party post for lying about an extramarital affair. He has always bounced back. But now discontent is growing inside Johnson's own Conservative Party over a leader often accused of acting as if rules don’t...
U.K.
The Independent

Two-thirds of voters think Boris Johnson should resign, poll finds amid No 10 party outcry

Two-thirds of voters believe Boris Johnson should resign as prime minister amid outcry over the latest reports of a rule-breaking drinks party in the No 10 rose garden.The survey will come as a blow to Mr Johnson as he faces growing questions over his own involvement in the gathering — after a leaked email showed over 100 Downing Street staff were invited to “bring your own booze” event on 20 May, 2020.At the time, England was still emerging from the first strict national lockdown to contain the spread of Covid, with members of the public banned from meeting more...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Douglas Ross: PM must say if he attended party or not ‘right now’

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said he felt “furious” at the latest allegations of a lockdown-busting party in Downing Street as he called on the Prime Minister to say whether he attended or not “right now”.Asked if Boris Johnson should resign, Mr Ross repeated his position that the Prime Minister could not continue if he is found to have misled Parliament.Other opposition parties at the Scottish Parliament have called on Mr Ross to submit a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister.Speaking at Holyrood Mr Ross said he was disappointed Mr Johnson has not revealed whether he...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

282K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy