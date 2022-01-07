'We loved him so, so much. Rest in peace big man': Labour MP Jack Dromey's son pays tribute after 'devoted' politician who was married to Harriet Harman died 'suddenly' in his Birmingham flat

Labour MP Jack Dromey, who died suddenly in his flat in Birmingham this morning, has been remembered as a 'much loved' politician' who will be 'greatly missed'.

Mr Dromey, 73, husband of the party's former deputy leader Harriet Harman, served as the MP for Birmingham Erdington from 2010 and was appointed Shadow Minister for Immigration by current leader Keir Starmer in December.

A statement issued on behalf of Mr Dromey's family by the Labour Party said: 'Jack Dromey MP died suddenly this morning aged 73 in his flat in Erdington.

'He had been a dedicated Member of Parliament for Birmingham Erdington since 2010. He was a much loved husband, father and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed.'

His son Joe tweeted: 'Our dad - Jack - died suddenly today. We loved him so, so much. Rest in peace big man x.'

Mr Dromey is understood to have died from natural causes. Mr Dromey and Ms Harman, who married in 1982, share three children, two sons and a daughter.

Mr Dromey last spoke in Parliament just yesterday during a debate in Westminster Hall about the Afghanistan citizens' resettlement scheme.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: 'Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Jack Dromey MP. My thoughts are with Harriet and the family, and all those who knew him as a friend. May he rest in peace.'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to Mr Dromey as an MP who 'lived his commitment to social justice every day'.

Labour MP Jack Dromey, 73, has died 'suddenly'. He served as the MP for Birmingham Erdington from 2010

Mr Dromey was married to former Labour deputy leader Harriet Harman. The couple share three children

Mr Dromey was last seen in parliament yesterday, when he spoke in a Commons debate

Mr Dromey was appointed Shadow Minister for Immigration by current leader Keir Starmer in December

Sir Keir said: 'The proud son of Irish parents, Jack Dromey dedicated his life to standing up for working people through the Labour movement, becoming deputy general secretary of the UK's largest trade union and then a Labour MP.

'From supporting the strike at the Grunwick film processing laboratory, when he met Harriet, through to being elected to represent Birmingham Erdington in 2010, Jack lived his commitment to social justice every day.

'Jack was recognised for his determination to stand up for his constituents and he was highly respected and warmly regarded across Parliament.

'My thoughts and those of the whole Labour movement are with Harriet, their children and all those who knew and loved Jack.'

Before his career in politics, Mr Dromey was a trade unionist who held several roles in the Transport and General Workers Union which later became Unite. He was appointed Deputy General Secretary of the union in 2004.

His wife Ms Harman, who served as deputy Labour leader between 2007 and 2015, announced last month that she will not run for her Camberwell and Peckham seat in the next general election.

Mr Dromey alongside his son Jack. Jack today tweeted: 'Our dad - Jack - died suddenly today. We loved him so, so much. Rest in peace big man'

Mr Dromey and Ms Harman, who married in 1982, share three children, two sons and a daughter

Before his career in politics, Mr Dromey was a trade unionist who held several roles in the Transport and General Workers Union which later became Unite. Pictured, Mr Dromey in front of a trade union banner with placards supporting the Grunwick strikers in 1977

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair said the M had 'dedicated his life to the service of others" as a 'complete stalwart of the Labour and trade union movement'

Paying tribute to Mr Dromey, the speaker of the Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, said: 'We are all in disbelief that the life-force that was Jack Dromey has died – this is another sad day for the House and a bad start to the year.

'I have known Jack since the mid-1980s when we fought to save the Royal Ordnance Factory in Chorley — he was national officer for the Transport and General Workers' Union, and I was chair of economic development at Chorley Council.

'He was a great guy, down to earth, always positive and always looking to support and save jobs. At his heart he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather — so all our thoughts go to Harriet and the rest of the family at this very sad time.'

Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair said the MP had 'dedicated his life to the service of others" as a 'complete stalwart of the Labour and trade union movement'.

The former Labour leader said: 'He was also hugely likeable, a very popular colleague and well respected by all who worked with him.

'Cherie joins me in sending profound condolences to Harriet and all the family.'

Fellow former prime minister Gordon Brown paid tribute to Mr Dromey as a 'great humanitarian who never stopped fighting for social justice' and said he will be 'sorely missed'.

Mr Dromey appearing on ITV's Good Morning Britain alongside host Piers Morgan in January 2016

Rushanara Ali pictured alongside Ms Harman and Mr Dromey at the Labour party conference in 2011

Preet Gill, Labour MP for Birmingham Edgbaston and shadow cabinet minister for International Development, paying tribute to Mr Dromey, said: 'I am just really shocked.

'I am thinking about Harriet (Harman) retiring (at the next election) and Joe - Jack's son, he's a really good friend.

'With him having grandchildren - that was something Jack had spoken about, spending more time together with them.

'He's always been a great friend and hugely supportive, but not just me, that's the kind of thing he did.

'He would always go above and beyond, in his constituency.'

Mr Dromey and Ms Harman (pictured together at Labour party conference in 2015), who married in 1982, share three children, two sons and a daughter

MPs from across the political spectrum today paid tribute to Mr Dromey and sent condolences to his wife, Ms Harman. Pictured, the couple together in April 1994

Mr Dromey makes a speech for the Transport and General Workers Union as they protested against the low rate of pay parliament's cleaners received

Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said he is 'shocked and heartbroken' by the sudden death of Mr Dromey.

Mr Zahawi wrote in a tweet: 'Shocked and heart broken by the news of the sudden death of Jack Dromey MP. He was a friend, thoughts and prayers with @HarrietHarman and the family.'

Khalid Mahmood, Labour MP for Birmingham Perry Barr,said: 'He was a great trade union representative and always supported working people throughout his life, firstly through the T&G union, where he became assistant secretary, and then Unite, when the unions merged.

'He was always looking after the interests of working people and when, in 2010, he became an MP he continued to do that.

'He'll be sorely missed. He was a gentle man - a courageous man.'

Mr Dromey joined the Labour frontbench as shadow housing minister in 2010 under then Labour leader Ed Miliband.

At the 2019 general election, Mr Dromey defended his seat by 3,601 over the Conservatives in second place. His death means there will be a by-election to select the constituency's next MP.

Trade union firebrand who became senior New Labour figure

Jack Dromey was a firebrand trade union leader before becoming a senior figure in the Labour Party.

The politician, who has died aged 73, held several roles in the Transport and General Workers Union, which later became Unite.

He was appointed deputy general secretary of the union in 2004, six years before he won the solidly Labour seat of Birmingham Erdington at the 2010 election.

He went on to hold shadow cabinet roles under three successive leaders: Ed Miliband, Jeremy Cornyn and Sir Keir Starmer. He was shadow immigration minister at the time of his passing.

Mr Dromey was born in London to Irish parents. He and Harriet Harman, who married in 1982, share three children, two sons and a daughter.

Jack Dromey (left, with a beard) in the 1970s

Mr Dromey was born in London to Irish parents. He and Harriet Harman, who married in 1982, share three children, two sons and a daughter.

They shared liberal social views and he was known to sometimes introduce himself as 'Jack Harman'.

Both his trade union and political careers were not without controversy.

In 1977 he has a lead role in protests in the long-running Grunwick dispute.

They centred on a North London film processing firm which had sacked workers for joining the Apex union.

Trade unionists from all round the country treated it as a cause célèbre and descended on the firm's premises, leading to clashes with police in some of the worst industrial violence of the 1970s.

Later, under Tony Blair, he became treasurer of the Labour party and was involved in a cash for honours scandal involving peerages.

In 2006 Mr Dromey - the key official responsible for drawing up the party's accounts and giving an annual report to party conference - revealed he knew nothing about loans made by 12 wealthy supporters to help bankroll the 2005 election campaign.

Several of the lenders were later recommended for peerages. While political donations have to be declared, loans made at commercial rates of interest do not and he said he was not aware of the payments. Police interviewed senior politicians including Mr Blair but eventually brought no charges.

The following year he was caught up in another scandal, when it was revealed the party had accepted more than £600,000 in donations from David Abrahams, a Newcastle lawyers, via third party intermediaries. He denied knowledge and again the police declined to prosecute.

He went on to take Birmingham Erdington in 2010, after then MP Sion Simon stepped down. He was to hold the seat until his death.

Ex-PM Gordon Brown paid tribute to Jack Dromey as a 'great humanitarian' who never gave up the fight for social justice.

'Mourning the death of a friend, colleague and great humanitarian who never stopped fighting for social justice, Jack Dromey, who will be sorely missed,' he tweeted.

Tributes also come from across politics, with Tory Greg Clark saying: 'Jack was a passionate champion of UK manufacturing industry and I was proud to work closely with him, regardless of party - in Government and since - to promote its strengths and its future.'