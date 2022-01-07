ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Designer uses household objects as inspiration for January outfit challenge

By Lottie Kilraine
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ViKcp_0dfY2FEh00

From toothpaste tubes to bleach bottles, one woman has been brightening up January by wearing outfits inspired by everyday items.

Taryn de Vere, a writer and designer from County Donegal Ireland set herself a style challenge to dress up as a different household product every day to make January more “joyful”.

Self-described as “possibly the most colourful woman in Ireland”, the mother-of-five is no stranger to eccentric outfits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZPRwV_0dfY2FEh00

“Being colourful is an integral part of how I view myself” she told the PA news agency.

“Colour makes me feel alive and joyful, dull colours make me feel sad and depressed, it’s that simple.”

Facing the prospect of being house-bound in a bid to stay safe during the Covid pandemic, Ms de Vere decided to set herself a new year challenge using only objects and clothing that she already owned.

She said: “At the time I came up with the idea I was sitting on my bed and my eye alighted on a bottle of sink unblocker in the en suite, and that became the inspiration for the first outfit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EHDp3_0dfY2FEh00

“My one rule for this project is I have to use things I already own – I love the sustainability aspect of this challenge.

“It’s completely transformed how I view my clothes and unleashed a creative styling freedom in me, making me put colours and shapes together that I never would have before.”

Ms de Vere posts daily photos of her outfits to her Instagram and Twitter profiles, alongside a photo of the product that inspired her.

She said she has been “completely overwhelmed” by the positive reaction on social media and has even gained fans as far away as Australia.

“I’ve had messages and comments from people telling me they wake up in the morning and check my Instagram first thing to see what new outfit I have on that day,” she said.

People from all over the world have been getting in touch to say how much joy they’re getting from this project.

“It’s really heartwarming to think that my creative project is bringing a bit of light-hearted fun and joy to people’s lives.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b8BU2_0dfY2FEh00

However, Ms de Vere admitted the level of attention has taken her by surprise.

“Had I known how big this would get and how many people would be seeing my pics I probably would have ironed my clothes before photographing them,” she said.

Closer to home, Ms de Vere’s neighbours have been less surprised by her colourful creations, due to her “well-established eccentric dressing credentials”, but she said she has still received compliments on trips into town.

“I remain open to the possibility that there is someone more colourful than me out there, and if so I want to meet them and be their new best friend,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionista.com

5 Handbag Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

When it comes to handbags, trends aren't as transient as they are in apparel. A solid tote or shoulder bag can live (and be loved) in your wardrobe forever. Still, we do see certain silhouettes rise in the proverbial ranking of "it" items — one year may be bigger for baguettes than the next, others, you may feel called towards an oversized clutch. If you want to get a sense for which of these will be in the zeitgeist, look closely at the 2022 collections we've seen so far, from the runways to the in-between seasons, as well as what tastemakers appear to be carrying as of late: So far, it's looking good for '90s-style shoulder bags (pictured above, center, at Blumarine), crescent shapes (above, left, at Brandon Maxwell) and clasp tops (above, right, at Simone Rocha). Click through the galleries below to see (and shop) the styles we foresee being big this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Refinery29

These Will Be The Biggest Fashion Trends Of 2022 — Shop Them Now

As seasons get more confusing (what’s the deal with balmy 65+ degree winter days?!) and COVID variants continue to emerge, the start to the new year feels ominous, thus stamping the biggest 2022 fashion trends, seen on the runways in September, with a sizeable question mark. Though reverting to a 24/7 sweatpants existence feels disheartening, it’s likely the only manner of dress you’ll be embracing right now as offices have closed and we're working from home once again. But it’s not all doom and gloom for the rest of the year. While soft clothes are, indeed, a piece of the 2022 style puzzle, they’re not the only items on deck.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inspiration#Covid
tatler.com

These are the handbags you need for 2022

If you're suffering from the January blues, there's nothing better than a shiny new handbag to turn that frown upside down. Investing in a new purse is sure to put a smile on your face and give a new lease of life to your wardrobe. Although finding the perfect style can sometimes be daunting, Tatler's guide to the best handbags of the season will help you navigate easily through the SS22 collections.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

AGI Denim’s New Collection Challenges Microfiber Pollution

A recent report from The Nature Conservancy and Bain & Company found that an estimated 120,000 million metric tons of synthetic microfibers are released into the environment annually at the pre-consumer stage. This type of pollution has infiltrated even the most remote areas of the Arctic: In 2020, microfibers were found in surface sediment samples collected from the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, Laurentian Great Lakes and shallow suburban lakes in southern Ontario. Headlines like these are inspiring companies like Patagonia and Samsung to develop a washing machine that minimizes the number of microfibers that seep into waterways through laundering. They are also the driving...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Frame Deconstructs Denim in New Collection

Mastering the rules of design before breaking them is the backbone of fashion, and Frame’s latest program lives up to the challenge. The premium denim brand recently bowed Atelier of Denim, a line of richly hued deconstructed styles that brings an artisanal hand-crafted feel to Frame’s denim collection. With interesting and intricate seaming, flattering arched and curved seams and exposed interior construction details, the pieces are designed to be a unique and fresh addition to Frame’s expansive range of clean washes and everyday staples. Frame’s deconstructed theme echoes recent trends seen in runway collections. For Spring/Summer 2022, Versace presented mixed-media denim and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

Chop, chop … Why unique haircuts are in vogue for 2022

Hair trends in 2021 ranged from the “shallet” – a shaggy mullet preferred by Miley Cyrus and Rihanna – to the buzzcut, as seen on Iris Law and Adwoa Aboah. But this year it’s a technique, rather than a style, that is increasingly likely to be requested at salons. The phrase you’ll need to know is: “instinctive cutting”.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
Harper's Bazaar

17 Spring Clothing Essentials to Shop Early on Amazon

Right now, you're bundling up in puffer jackets, wool mittens, and fleece-lined tights. Neutral tones have long taken over; "cozy" is the best word to describe your most-worn items. But before you know it, spring will come back again—and you'll want your wardrobe to be ready, including skin-baring tops and linen sets.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

‘I hated it the minute it was finished’: bad body art and regrets in a tattoo removal clinic

At the temple of regret, you can have your mistakes burned away by a smiling practitioner, if you are willing to pay a hefty fee. I’m at an unremarkable office block near Monument tube station in central London, watching the remorseful have their body art erased at Pulse Light Clinic, which offers state-of-the-art tattoo removal using laser technology. As penitents of all ages, walks of life and ethnicities walk through the door, one thing becomes clear: there are a lot of terrible tattoos out there.
SKIN CARE
thezoereport.com

January Is Your Chance To Embrace The Power Outfit

The holidays have come and gone with an astounding quickness. And soon, the New Year’s hubbub will have quieted down, too. The champagne will have fizzled and gone flat, the “2022” balloons deflated, and then, all that’s left is regular old January. Perhaps the thought of 31 straight days of post-celebration dressing onsets winter blues (the month is canonically dreary — no offense, Capricorns) — but that doesn’t have to be the case. Instead, you can regard the first month as somewhat of a sartorial clean slate, a chance to experiment with colorful winter outfits and fine-tune your personal style.
APPAREL
thespruce.com

11 Designer-Approved Places to Look for Decorating Inspiration

If a home decor refresh is on your list of resolutions for 2022, now is the time to start sourcing your inspiration and shaping your vision boards. While there are plenty of places to find amazing resources online (this very site included!), the internet can also be an overwhelming place.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Design Week

Design events to catch in January

As 2022 kicks off, the typically quiet month of January has a host of design events to catch – from online trade shows to documentaries. Documentary: Quentin Blake: The Drawing of My Life. Quentin Blake’s quirky drawing style has illustrated childhood memories the world over. In a new BBC...
DESIGN
POPSUGAR

The 2022 It List: 12 Bags Worth the Investment

With a new year brings a fresh start and a chance to reimagine your look and your routine for the months ahead. Maybe that includes a refresh for your personal style as well? We've all hit a bit of a lull with parties and events lately, but there is one thing that can dress up everything from sweats to ready to wear — and that's a new bag.
APPAREL
ABC 4

The beautiful, nature inspired Stitch Hiker Designs

Andrea Nye, owner of Stitch Hiker Designs paid us a visit and told us all about creating her high quality, handmade items inspired by the outdoors! All of her beautiful beanies are handknit by Andrea using only sustainably sourced, high quality fibers. There are many benefits to the merino wool...
APPAREL
inregister.com

Stylist Grayson Mann gives bridal outfit inspiration for wedding festivities of all kinds

Nothing sets the tone for a wedding season in the limelight quite like a hidden photographer snapping unsuspecting photos during the proposal. If you are truly surprised, it likely shows in your outfit as well as on your face. But moving forward to engagement parties, bridal showers, bachelorettes and more, you have ample time to prepare. And while that can be helpful, it can also be daunting.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Glamour

The '70s Bob Is the Cutest Cheek-Framing Chop

Wanna know why the ‘70s bob has got it going on? It takes the classic bob that we know and love, then adds some retro flair and personality. Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that the whole '70s aesthetic is back in a big way (see also: The Shag, The Farrah Flip and the psychedelic prints that have been infiltrating fashion trends). The era steadily gained popularity throughout 2021, when we sought color and escapism and it remains a core reference for 2022.
HAIR CARE
dotesports.com

VALORANT devs reveal inspiration and design process for Neon

VALORANT’s newest agent Neon is the first Filipino agent on the game’s roster and has a unique and exciting electrical ability set that will likely make waves in the meta. Bringing Neon’s culture and design to life in an authentic way was essential to the developers, who shared insight into the process.
VIDEO GAMES
Stories with Soul

Bespoke Footwear with Heart

Jasmine Martins Footwear: From Art and Sole to Heart and Soul. Walking into Jasmine’s studio is like taking a step back in time. A time where people connected. Souls touched and magic was created. That’s how it felt the moment Jasmine met me at the front door.
The Independent

The Independent

424K+
Followers
154K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy